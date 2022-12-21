Read full article on original website
Hawaii tops WSU, advances to 1st Diamond Head Classic final
HONOLULU (AP) — Samuta Avea scored 19 points and tournament host Hawaii advanced to the final of the Diamond Head Classic for the first time with a 62-51 victory over Washington State. Hawaii, which has hosted the event 11 times since 2009, will play SMU in the championship game on Sunday. The Classic wasn’t played in 2019 because of COVID-19 and COVID also forced the cancellation of last year’s final between Stanford and Vanderbilt. Avea made 8 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers for the Rainbow Warriors (8-3). Jovon McClanahan finished with 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting, adding six rebounds and four assists. Noel Coleman scored 13. TJ Bamba led the Cougars (5-7) with 19 points on 6-of-18 shooting.
Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga is being discussed as a potential target for bigger conferences that never would have looked toward the small school in Spokane, Washington. The courtship opens up the possibility of a future somewhere other than the West Coast Conference, where Gonzaga has been a member since 1979. There are no known offers to date, but there seems to be interest from the Big 12 Conference. The Pac-12 is also considered to be a potential option but still needs to finalize its next media deals. Gonzaga has become a national brand and it seems there could be an opportunity to capitalize on that.
