SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga is being discussed as a potential target for bigger conferences that never would have looked toward the small school in Spokane, Washington. The courtship opens up the possibility of a future somewhere other than the West Coast Conference, where Gonzaga has been a member since 1979. There are no known offers to date, but there seems to be interest from the Big 12 Conference. The Pac-12 is also considered to be a potential option but still needs to finalize its next media deals. Gonzaga has become a national brand and it seems there could be an opportunity to capitalize on that.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO