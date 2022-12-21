Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NHL
Stone has 3 points for Golden Knights in win against Coyotes
LAS VEGAS -- Mark Stone became the first player in Vegas Golden Knights history to score a power-play and short-handed goal in the same game in a 5-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday. Each came in the third period, when the Golden Knights scored four...
NHL
Wright 'C' for the Country
Kraken's 2022 top draft choice leads favored host nation Team Canada at IIHF World Junior Championship beginning Monday. Two Kraken 2022 second-rounders on Finland roster. When Kraken forward Shane Wright and Team Canada take the ice Monday for a post-Christmas Day date with Czechia, the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship will officially kick into high gear. All of Canada will be tracking the tournament that will be played this holiday season in Halifax, NS, and Moncton, NB.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Hurricanes
Playing their final game before the NHL's leaguewide holiday break, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (11-16-7) are in Raleigh on Friday evening to take on Rod Brind'Amour's Carolina Hurricanes (20-6-6). Game time at the PNC Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is...
NHL
Jets head into three-day break with a loss to Washington
"We have a lot to be proud of going into this break and ready to build off it after Christmas." The holiday break may only be three days, but the Winnipeg Jets need every single one of them. With six regulars out of the line-up, and playing their 13th game...
NHL
Senators hope to delay Ovechkin quest to tie, pass Howe on NHL goals list
OTTAWA -- Alex Ovechkin has chance to make history against the Ottawa Senators again, but the Senators have no interest in being a part of it. After failing to score in his past three games, Ovechkin remains one goal behind Gordie Howe for second in NHL history with 801 heading into the Washington Capitals' game against the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN5, RDS, NBCSWA, SN NOW).
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'BIGGEST GAME OF THE YEAR'
What was said at the rink ahead of tonight's tilt with the Kings. "It's a huge game. We talked in our meeting, it's the biggest game of the year for us right now. They're a good team, especially their top two lines. They've got really good top two lines, a lot of skilled forwards. We've got a big job ahead of us tonight and we've got to come out flying."
NHL
Canes Unveil Team's Stadium Series Logo
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes unveiled their logo on Friday for the Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series, which takes place on Saturday, Feb. 18 against the Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium. The logo showcases the iconic Hurricane crest in a simplistic two-color tonal application. This presentation projects a...
NHL
2023 World Junior Championship predictions
NHL.com writers pick winner, best player, top Draft prospect other than Bedard. The winner of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship will be from North America, according to three NHL.com writers. NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman, LNH.com staff writer Guillaume Lepage and NHL.com staff writer Mike G. Morreale each...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Calgary Flames: How to Watch
The Kings seek revenge after a loss to Calgary in the season's first meeting. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Calgary Flames:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings...
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Late Surge Falls Short in Carolina, 6-5
The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Carolina Hurricanes, 6-5, in Raleigh on Friday. For the second straight game, a multi-goal comeback bid by the Flyers fell one goal short. The Flyers head into the leaguewide holiday break with an 11-17-7record. Winners of eight games in a row and taking a new franchise record points in 14 straight games heading into the break, the Hurricanes are 21-6-6.
NHL
Ovechkin's march to 802 goals surreal, Backstrom writes for NHL.com
Capitals forward has had front-row seat to teammate's historic career. Nicklas Backstrom has been teammates, and often linemates, with Alex Ovechkin for 16 seasons with the Washington Capitals. Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL goals list when he scored his 801st and 802nd against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.
NHL
Morrissey enters Norris conversation during stellar season with Jets
Defenseman has NHL career highs in points, assists after pep talk from new coach. Josh Morrissey has a new nickname this season, one that speaks to just how well the Winnipeg Jets defenseman has played: "Norrissey." It's hard not that think it's accurate with the season the 27-year-old is having.
NHL
Game Preview: 12.22.22 vs. CAR
PIT: 19-9-4 (42 points) | CAR: 20-6-6 (46 points) WATCH: ATTSN (LOCAL), ESPN+ (NATIONAL) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena for their third of four matchups (TV: AT&T SportsNet; Radio 105.9 The X). The Penguins are 12-6-3 in their last 21 games against the Hurricanes overall dating back to Jan. 17, 2016. Pittsburgh is 7-4-1 in its last 12 home games versus Carolina. The last time the Penguins played the Hurricanes on December 22 was in 2018 when they defeated them 3-0 heading into Christmas break. Jake Guentzel scored two goals and Sidney Crosby had three assists. The Penguins are in the midst of a four-game stretch versus divisional opponents. Pittsburgh is 4-1-1 against Metropolitan Division foes this year, outscoring their opponents by a combined 21-13 margin.
NHL
B's Enter Christmas Break on High Note After Win in Jersey
NEWARK - David Pastrnak scored twice, while Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk added a goal apiece, during a four-goal second period as the Bruins held on for a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Friday night. Linus Ullmark also made 37 saves to lift the Black & Gold to their fourth straight victory heading into the Christmas break.
NHL
Avalanche Complete Comeback in 3-2 OT Win Over Predators
Colorado completed the comeback as they topped Nashville 3-2 in overtime on Friday night. After trailing 2-0, the Colorado Avalanche completed the comeback to secure two points in a triumphant 3-2 overtime win over the Nashville Predators on Friday night at Bridgestone Arena. Colorado is now 19-11-2 on the season. The Avalanche have now won four-straight games and six of their last seven games.
NHL
Luke Hughes, Devils prospect, set to lead U.S. at World Juniors
Defenseman trying to become first of three siblings to win tournament. The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship is scheduled in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick, from Dec. 26-Jan. 5. Today, we feature United States captain, and New Jersey Devils defenseman prospect Luke Hughes. Luke Hughes has one last...
NHL
Homecoming for Mike Matheson
MONTREAL - One perk of being traded to your childhood team is getting to spend Christmas in your childhood home. Mike Matheson has fond memories of spending the holidays in the West Island. Like many kids on Christmas morning, the Pointe-Claire native woke up before the crack of dawn, anxiously...
NHL
Kane, Toews lift Blackhawks past Blue Jackets to end 8-game skid
CHICAGO -- Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews each had a goal and two assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks ended an eight-game skid with a 5-2 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets at United Center on Friday. Max Domi had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks (8-20-4), who had...
NHL
Janmark has 2 goals, assist to lift Oilers past Stars, end 3-game skid
DALLAS -- Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars 6-3 at American Airlines Center on Wednesday. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a goal and two assists, Connor McDavid scored to extend his point streak to 14 games, and Stuart Skinner made 24 saves for the Oilers (18-14-2), who ended a three-game skid.
NHL
Wochy reflects on NHL career on 100th birthday
Editor's note: Ty Dilello is the best-selling author of several hockey books including, "Mosienko: The Man Who Caught Lightning In A Bottle." He runs a weekly NHL history newsletter (nhlhistory.substack.com) and is a professional curler on the World Curling Tour. Steve Wochy turned 100 years old Sunday. He is believed...
