The House Jan. 6 committee releases its final report on the Capitol attack

Nearly two years after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the Democratic-led House committee investigating the attack released its full report Thursday. The report comes after the panel's final business hearing on Monday, where they recommended former President Donald Trump be prosecuted by the Department of Justice on four charges: obstruction of an official proceeding; conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to make a false statement; and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. by assisting, aiding or comforting those involved in an insurrection.
Senate passes major spending deal that now heads to House

The House is expected to take up a nearly $1.7 trillion government funding bill today after the Senate passed the measure on Thursday by a bipartisan vote of 68-29. But with a prior deadline of midnight tonight to fund the government, the Senate made sure to have a stopgap measure in place, which funds the government through December 30, because even if everything sails smoothly, it's possible the bill may not make it to President Joe Biden's desk by midnight.
Zelenskyy and Biden emphasize their partnership ahead of congressional address

Follow live updates on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip here. President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy underscored their continued partnership against Russia in the war in Ukraine during a meeting at the White House on Wednesday. In a joint press conference, Biden said Zelenskyy's trip came amid escalated attacks...
The Guardian

Will the January 6 report bring a second Christmas for US publishers?

The release of the final report of the House January 6 committee has sparked a deluge of publishing activity: seven editions of the 200,000 word document from six imprints, featuring contributions from the New Yorker editor, David Remnick, the House intelligence chair, Adam Schiff, plus six other journalists, another committee member, a former congresswoman and a former speechwriter to Donald Trump.
Congress tasks a federal watchdog to examine Indian Affairs' troubled tribal jails

Congress is directing a federal watchdog to examine the Bureau of Indian Affairs' tribal jails program, which has come under fire for numerous deaths. The directive is part of the nearly $1.7 trillion federal spending bill approved by Congress this week. It tasks the Interior Department's Office of Inspector General to follow up on previous investigations into the beleaguered tribal jails program, which officials have described as a "national disgrace." The Interior Department oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Inland Empire Congresswoman Norma Torres leads letter to ICE

Torres led 12 of her colleagues in Congress in a letter to ICE this week. In November, ICE released the personal information of more than 6,000 asylum-seekers. The data was posted on the ICE website for five hours before it was taken down. Reporting found dozens of asylum-seekers from Cuba were affected by the data breach. The Department of Homeland Security accidentally informed Cuban officials that potential deportees had been impacted by the leak.
