Related
The IRS did not audit Trump during his presidency's first 2 years, Democrats say
The Internal Revenue Service failed to audit former President Donald Trump during the first two years of his presidency, a Democrat-controlled House committee said Tuesday. The committee's probe said it found that only one audit was started while Trump was in office and no audits were completed. The findings were...
After referring Trump for charges, the Jan. 6 panel is set to release its full report
Nearly two years after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the Democratic-led House committee investigating the attack is set to release its full report Thursday. The report's release would come three days after panel members held their final business hearing Monday, where they referred former President Donald...
The House Jan. 6 committee releases its final report on the Capitol attack
Nearly two years after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the Democratic-led House committee investigating the attack released its full report Thursday. The report comes after the panel's final business hearing on Monday, where they recommended former President Donald Trump be prosecuted by the Department of Justice on four charges: obstruction of an official proceeding; conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to make a false statement; and conspiracy to defraud the U.S. by assisting, aiding or comforting those involved in an insurrection.
Senate passes major spending deal that now heads to House
The House is expected to take up a nearly $1.7 trillion government funding bill today after the Senate passed the measure on Thursday by a bipartisan vote of 68-29. But with a prior deadline of midnight tonight to fund the government, the Senate made sure to have a stopgap measure in place, which funds the government through December 30, because even if everything sails smoothly, it's possible the bill may not make it to President Joe Biden's desk by midnight.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives at the White House ahead of addressing Congress
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House this afternoon greeted by President Biden and the first lady. He is only expected to be in the U.S. for a few hours to meet with Biden and administration officials and to address a joint meeting of Congress at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Lawmakers unveil a $1.7 trillion U.S. spending bill as shutdown deadline looms
WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders unveiled a government-wide $1.7 trillion spending package early Tuesday that includes another large round of aid to Ukraine, a nearly 10% boost in defense spending and roughly $40 billion to assist communities across the country recovering from drought, hurricanes and other natural disasters. The bill,...
A GOP-dominated NC Supreme Court reflects a national push to politicize state courts | Opinion
A national effort has produced more partisan state courts
Congress passes a major spending deal to keep the government funded
Congress passed a nearly $1.7 trillion government funding bill Friday, sending the package to President Joe Biden. The House voted 225-201 on the bill Friday afternoon racing to avert a prior deadline of midnight tonight to keep the government funded. Nine House Republicans broke ranks to help Democrats pass the...
How 2 new House members plan to 'work across the aisle' in the next Congress
It's a time of transition on Capitol Hill. In the House of Representatives, Democrats are ceding the majority offices to the Republicans. As departing lawmakers pack up their things, first-time lawmakers are unpacking their belongings and getting ready to settle in. Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost and New York Republican Mike...
Zelenskyy and Biden emphasize their partnership ahead of congressional address
Follow live updates on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's trip here. President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy underscored their continued partnership against Russia in the war in Ukraine during a meeting at the White House on Wednesday. In a joint press conference, Biden said Zelenskyy's trip came amid escalated attacks...
As more GOP governors race to ban TikTok on state devices, a federal ban looms
As the U.S. Senate considers banning TikTok on federal devices as a part of its end-of-year spending bill, at least 16 Republican governors have recently taken that step at the state level. They include North Dakota, Idaho, Iowa, Texas, South Dakota, South Carolina, Maryland, Utah, Oklahoma, Alabama, New Hampshire, Georgia,...
Will the January 6 report bring a second Christmas for US publishers?
The release of the final report of the House January 6 committee has sparked a deluge of publishing activity: seven editions of the 200,000 word document from six imprints, featuring contributions from the New Yorker editor, David Remnick, the House intelligence chair, Adam Schiff, plus six other journalists, another committee member, a former congresswoman and a former speechwriter to Donald Trump.
Congress tasks a federal watchdog to examine Indian Affairs' troubled tribal jails
Congress is directing a federal watchdog to examine the Bureau of Indian Affairs' tribal jails program, which has come under fire for numerous deaths. The directive is part of the nearly $1.7 trillion federal spending bill approved by Congress this week. It tasks the Interior Department's Office of Inspector General to follow up on previous investigations into the beleaguered tribal jails program, which officials have described as a "national disgrace." The Interior Department oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Why the proposed TikTok ban is more about politics than privacy, according to experts
TikTok has become a dominant force in pop culture in recent years, which has prompted growing concerns from government officials over its Chinese ownership. At least 14 states have recently banned the application from being used on government devices; some state-run public universities followed suit, banning or blocking the app on their campuses.
Congress is about to ban TikTok from U.S. government phones
Having TikTok on a device issued by the federal government is about to become illegal under a sprawling spending bill for the upcoming fiscal year released by lawmakers in Washington on Tuesday. It is expected to become law in the coming days to avert a partial government shutdown. While the...
Investors prefer bonds: How sleepy government bonds became the hot investment of 2022
Move over, crypto. The hot investment of 2022 is way sleepier but a lot more stable. It's U.S. government bonds. A few weeks ago, so many people scrambled to get in on the asset that they crashed the Treasury's website. "It's been a wild couple of months here," said David...
Inland Empire Congresswoman Norma Torres leads letter to ICE
Torres led 12 of her colleagues in Congress in a letter to ICE this week. In November, ICE released the personal information of more than 6,000 asylum-seekers. The data was posted on the ICE website for five hours before it was taken down. Reporting found dozens of asylum-seekers from Cuba were affected by the data breach. The Department of Homeland Security accidentally informed Cuban officials that potential deportees had been impacted by the leak.
