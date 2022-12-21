ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

UPDATE: Car of missing Texas A&M student located, family discusses disappearance

By Diamond Dickson
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 6 days ago

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kwhi.com

BODY OF MISSING A&M STUDENT FOUND

The body of a missing Texas A&M student was recovered in the Austin area on Christmas Eve ending a search that lasted for over a week. 22-year-old Tanner Hoang was found dead in the vicinity of Pennybacker Bridge near Highway 360 at the Colorado River. Hoang had been last seen...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Missing Texas A&M University Student Was Found Dead in Austin

According to news sources, a Texas A&M University student who lost previously this month has been discovered dead. Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead on Saturday in Austin, where his vehicle had been left unattended, according to College Station police, who spoke to ABC News. After Hoang skipped lunch on...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Broken water pipes reported Monday night on Texas A&M property

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Large water leaks were reported Monday night at different locations on Texas A&M property, likely the result of pipes that burst during the cold snap recently. The first leak was found at The Gardens Apartments located behind Century Square along Hensel Drive. News 3′s Donnie...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KWTX

Body found near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Austin Fire Department recovered a body near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360 on Saturday, Dec. 24. Austin Police Department confirmed they responded to the location at 5400 N Capital of Texas Hwy. APD has not confirmed the identity of the person, but an autopsy is expected...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds

(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

APD: Body found near Pennybacker Bridge Saturday afternoon

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said a body was found early Saturday afternoon near Pennybacker Bridge. APD said the man's body was found just before 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. The body has not been identified at this time. Police said the Travis County Coroner's Office is...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Fire near Kurten destroys workshop used for construction business

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fire on Monday evening destroyed a workshop that’s used for a private construction business. The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. on property in the 11000 block of Clear Lake Road south of Kurten in northeast Brazos County. It’s unclear what started...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

APD: Body found in Lady Bird Lake on Christmas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake near the pedestrian bridge that runs alongside South Lamar Sunday evening. First responders had repeatedly been called out to the area as people reported the body, but couldn’t find anything, according to APD.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Lake Travis house fire leaves one person injured

AUSTIN, Texas - A house fire near Lake Travis left one person injured overnight. Lake Travis Fire Rescue says the fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Dec. 26 in the 5000 block of McCormick Mountain Drive. One person was treated on scene for smoke inhalation. The cause of the...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
AUSTIN, TX
qcnews.com

Texas coach Beard’s fiancée says he didn’t strangle her

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
WACO, TX
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Texas' Major Transfer Loss

One of the best offensive weapons on Texas is going to be elsewhere next season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Texas wide receiver Agiye Hall has entered the transfer portal. This comes less than a year after he transferred to Texas after spending his freshman season at Alabama. Hall...
AUSTIN, TX
newsnationnow.com

Father of missing Texas student says case has had missteps

(NewsNation) — Dec. 13 marked the two-year anniversary of Texas State University student Jason Landry’s car being found crashed on a rural road near Luling, Texas, and Landry being reported missing. To this day, Landry’s case remains puzzling. His car was found abandoned on a rural road crashed...
LULING, TX
KVUE

Austin police locate missing man

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD) have located the man that was reported missing on Thursday evening. Joseph Campbell, 71, was reported missing at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 22. Campbell was last seen in the 2600 block of Metcalfe Road on Dec. 13 and was last heard from by family members on Dec. 20.
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Meet Sam Salz, the Sabbath Observant Kippah wearing walk-on for Texas A&M

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M gained a new member on the football team for the later half of the season. Sam Salz journey to college football is unconventional. He’s never played organized football nor did he have any college offers out of high school, but that hasn’t stopped him from earning a spot on Texas A&M’s football roster.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

