Vivian, SD

gowatertown.net

DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdstandardnow.com

As the Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride concludes after 17 years, considering the long, rocky road to reconciliation

Editor’s note: After 17 long, cold rides from the Lower Brule Reservation in central South Dakota to Mankato, Minn. to commemorate the Dakota War and the tragic events of 1862, the Dakotas 38 + 2 Memorial Ride will come to an end this year. Riders will visit the scene of the greatest mass execution in American history on Dec. 4, 160 years ago after 38 warriors were hanged.
MANKATO, MN
KELOLAND TV

Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
New York Post

Buried in snow, semi-truck drivers spend days trapped at South Dakota fuel stop

Vivian, SD — Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow.  Huge snow drifts made it impossible for drivers to see forcing dozens of semi-truck drivers and staff to shelter at Coffee Cup Fuel Stop for several days until their trucks could be uncovered. Tim Pletten, the general manager at Coffee Cup Fuel Stop, told FOX Weather conditions started rapidly deteriorating on Dec. 12. Extremely strong wind gusts created drifting snow shutting down major highways on Dec. 14, including...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

Guard picks up Oglala storm recovery mission

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota National Guard will begin hauling timber to the Oglala Sioux Tribe, which is struggling to dig out from the two recent winter storms. Friday, the governor tasked the guard with delivering firewood to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. In addition to the firewood...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kscj.com

SOUTH DAKOTA’S MAIN ROADS MOSTLY CLOSED

INTERSTATE 29 (BOTH NORTHBOUND AND SOUTHBOUND) WILL BE CLOSED FROM SIOUX FALLS TO THE NORTH DAKOTA STATE LINE AT 6 P.M. THURSDAY EVENING. AS OF 5 P.M THURSDAY, THE CLOSURE ON INTERSTATE 90 WILL BE EXTENDED FROM CHAMBERLAIN TO SIOUX FALLS. INTERSTATE 90 (BOTH EASTBOUND AND WESTBOUND) REMAINS CLOSED FROM...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KROC News

What Do Evergreen Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake Mean?

Imagine this, it's winter and you are heading out onto the lake, maybe you are driving your car/truck with a fish house in tow, maybe you are snowmobiling across to get to a friend or to hit up a nearby trail, and all of a sudden you spot some evergreen branches out on the ice. If you spot these branches you should be alert as it more than likely wasn't someone tossing out their Christmas tree. The branches are often left near open water holes from dark-house fish spearing!
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

National Guard to remove snow on reservations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a news release Friday afternoon, Governor Noem announced that the South Dakota National Guard will now be assigned to help with snow removal on the Pine Ridge and Rosebud reservations. This comes a day after Noem announced that the National Guard would be...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

Northeast South Dakota under a Blizzard Warning! (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Horrible travel conditions are expected today across northeastern South Dakota due to ground blizzard conditions and life-threatening wind chills. Northwest winds cranked up last night, and are blowing around fallen snow creating, in some cases, whiteout conditions. Mike Connolly is with the weather service in Aberdeen…. Connolly says...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
newsdakota.com

North Dakota Road Closure Updates

BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
JAMESTOWN, ND
KELOLAND TV

Reliabank Business Beat: Somsen Agency

You don’t have to live in South Dakota long to understand the power of Mother Nature. Whether it’s a bitterly cold winter, a summer drought, or a spring flood, there are lots of opportunities to be reminded. And if you are a farmer or rancher in the state, it can help to have a fallback plan. For many, that backup comes in the form of crop insurance. Today’s Reliabank Business Beat guest knows all about that back up because he not only depends on it himself as a farmer, but Kevin Bitterman of the Somsen Agency also sells crop insurance.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

South Dakota governor expands National Guard help for tribes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem is expanding the state National Guard’s mission to assist both the Oglala Sioux and the Rosebud Sioux Tribes with firewood and snow removal amid the relentless wind and life-threatening cold that have crippled their reservations in the southwestern corner of South Dakota. Noem announced the deployment to […]
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
amazingmadison.com

Winter storm causing business and road closures statewide

Governor Kristi Noem has ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be closed today (Thursday) because of the winter storm in the state. With offices already closed on Friday and Monday for Christmas, state offices are planning to be open again on Tuesday. While executive branch offices in...
Daily Montanan

Arctic air breaks cold weather records across Montana

The Arctic air mass that moved into Montana late Tuesday night has broken decades-old records in parts of the state and will threaten record low maximum temperatures on Thursday, according to forecasters.  Temperatures in central and western Montana reached the -30s and -40s early Thursday morning and are only expected to warm to the -10 to […] The post Arctic air breaks cold weather records across Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
