Read full article on original website
Related
South Dakota Under Winter Storm Emergency, Interstates Closed
Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) remains closed from Rapid City (exit 67) to Sioux Falls (exit 395) due to sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions. The current closure on I-90 has been extended from Sioux Falls (exit 402) to the Minnesota state line as of 7 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
gowatertown.net
DOT closes nearly entire interstate highway system in South Dakota
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Nearly the entire interstate highway system in South Dakota is closed today due to blizzard conditions. On Thursday, the South Dakota DOT closed Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and later extended the closure even further, from Rapid City to the Minnesota line. Thursday night at...
Winter storm updates: Road closures, Guard missions and more
The post Winter storm updates: Road closures, Guard missions and more appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
sdstandardnow.com
As the Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride concludes after 17 years, considering the long, rocky road to reconciliation
Editor’s note: After 17 long, cold rides from the Lower Brule Reservation in central South Dakota to Mankato, Minn. to commemorate the Dakota War and the tragic events of 1862, the Dakotas 38 + 2 Memorial Ride will come to an end this year. Riders will visit the scene of the greatest mass execution in American history on Dec. 4, 160 years ago after 38 warriors were hanged.
KELOLAND TV
Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
KEVN
Winter weather posing particular challenges for South Dakota’s reservations
ROSEBUD, S.D. - As a winter storm continues to ravage much of South Dakota, those on reservations throughout the state are still trying to recover from last week’s winter storm. Issues like a lack of propane, and the inability to make it to a grocery store have made the...
Buried in snow, semi-truck drivers spend days trapped at South Dakota fuel stop
Vivian, SD — Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow. Huge snow drifts made it impossible for drivers to see forcing dozens of semi-truck drivers and staff to shelter at Coffee Cup Fuel Stop for several days until their trucks could be uncovered. Tim Pletten, the general manager at Coffee Cup Fuel Stop, told FOX Weather conditions started rapidly deteriorating on Dec. 12. Extremely strong wind gusts created drifting snow shutting down major highways on Dec. 14, including...
KEVN
Guard picks up Oglala storm recovery mission
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota National Guard will begin hauling timber to the Oglala Sioux Tribe, which is struggling to dig out from the two recent winter storms. Friday, the governor tasked the guard with delivering firewood to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. In addition to the firewood...
South Dakota Rancher Saved After Being Stranded in Blizzard for 27 Hours
When one South Dakota rancher set out to feed his cattle late last week, he had no idea it would be 27 hours before he made it back home. Thankfully, a group of helpful friends and strangers banded together to eventually rescue the rancher from the blizzard. Getting him safely back home.
kscj.com
SOUTH DAKOTA’S MAIN ROADS MOSTLY CLOSED
INTERSTATE 29 (BOTH NORTHBOUND AND SOUTHBOUND) WILL BE CLOSED FROM SIOUX FALLS TO THE NORTH DAKOTA STATE LINE AT 6 P.M. THURSDAY EVENING. AS OF 5 P.M THURSDAY, THE CLOSURE ON INTERSTATE 90 WILL BE EXTENDED FROM CHAMBERLAIN TO SIOUX FALLS. INTERSTATE 90 (BOTH EASTBOUND AND WESTBOUND) REMAINS CLOSED FROM...
What Do Evergreen Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake Mean?
Imagine this, it's winter and you are heading out onto the lake, maybe you are driving your car/truck with a fish house in tow, maybe you are snowmobiling across to get to a friend or to hit up a nearby trail, and all of a sudden you spot some evergreen branches out on the ice. If you spot these branches you should be alert as it more than likely wasn't someone tossing out their Christmas tree. The branches are often left near open water holes from dark-house fish spearing!
KELOLAND TV
National Guard to remove snow on reservations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a news release Friday afternoon, Governor Noem announced that the South Dakota National Guard will now be assigned to help with snow removal on the Pine Ridge and Rosebud reservations. This comes a day after Noem announced that the National Guard would be...
gowatertown.net
Northeast South Dakota under a Blizzard Warning! (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Horrible travel conditions are expected today across northeastern South Dakota due to ground blizzard conditions and life-threatening wind chills. Northwest winds cranked up last night, and are blowing around fallen snow creating, in some cases, whiteout conditions. Mike Connolly is with the weather service in Aberdeen…. Connolly says...
The Best Place To Live In South Dakota
Affordable housing, the stimulation of a college town, and access to top-quality amenities and activities are the highlight of this South Dakota city.
newsdakota.com
North Dakota Road Closure Updates
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol closed Interstate 94 from Bismarck to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 52 from Velva to Jamestown, U.S. Highway 281 from Jamestown to the South Dakota border, and North Dakota Highway 46 from Streeter to U.S. Highway 281 until further notice.
KELOLAND TV
Reliabank Business Beat: Somsen Agency
You don’t have to live in South Dakota long to understand the power of Mother Nature. Whether it’s a bitterly cold winter, a summer drought, or a spring flood, there are lots of opportunities to be reminded. And if you are a farmer or rancher in the state, it can help to have a fallback plan. For many, that backup comes in the form of crop insurance. Today’s Reliabank Business Beat guest knows all about that back up because he not only depends on it himself as a farmer, but Kevin Bitterman of the Somsen Agency also sells crop insurance.
South Dakota governor expands National Guard help for tribes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem is expanding the state National Guard’s mission to assist both the Oglala Sioux and the Rosebud Sioux Tribes with firewood and snow removal amid the relentless wind and life-threatening cold that have crippled their reservations in the southwestern corner of South Dakota. Noem announced the deployment to […]
KELOLAND TV
Warmer Weather in Sight: Storm Center PM Update — Friday, December 23
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — It’s another day of dangerous wind chills across KELOLAND. This afternoon we have wind chills in the minus 30 to 40 range. These will get worse overnight but with the air temperatures above zero by Christmas Day these wind chills will greatly improve too.
amazingmadison.com
Winter storm causing business and road closures statewide
Governor Kristi Noem has ordered all state government executive branch offices statewide to be closed today (Thursday) because of the winter storm in the state. With offices already closed on Friday and Monday for Christmas, state offices are planning to be open again on Tuesday. While executive branch offices in...
Arctic air breaks cold weather records across Montana
The Arctic air mass that moved into Montana late Tuesday night has broken decades-old records in parts of the state and will threaten record low maximum temperatures on Thursday, according to forecasters. Temperatures in central and western Montana reached the -30s and -40s early Thursday morning and are only expected to warm to the -10 to […] The post Arctic air breaks cold weather records across Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KROC News
Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
Comments / 0