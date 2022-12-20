Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TXEast Coast TravelerDallas, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Dallas, Texas Opening More Homeless Shelters to Deal with the Continued Artic Storm Blastjustpene50Dallas, TX
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in DallasBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Related
dallasexpress.com
Fine Dining in DFW on Christmas Day
It is that time of the year again. While turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy are cherished classics, you do not necessarily have to limit yourself to traditional holiday fare. Have you thought about taking advantage of the city’s fine dining?. Luckily for Dallasites, the city’s top chefs in fine...
Mighty Chick Pocha brings Korean comfort food to Plano
Mighty Chick Pocha serves a variety of Korean comfort food and drinks. (Courtesy Mighty Chick Pocha) Mighty Chick Pocha reopened with a new concept on Dec. 5 in Plano, according to owner Jenny Ko. The Korean-style restaurant, located at 8900 Ohio Drive, Ste. A, sought to incorporate more modern Korean dishes into its chicken-based menu.
verdictfoodservice.com
NTB opens new Taco Bell location in Dallas, Texas
The new restaurant will also create 25 new employment opportunities in the region. North Texas Bells (NTB), a Taco Bell Franchisee has further expanded the footprint of the restaurant brand by opening a new location in Dallas, Texas. Featuring Taco Bell’s Endeavor design, the new restaurant has multiple customer accessibility...
Get Ready, Grand Prairie, Cinnaholic is Coming Soon
Spring of 2023 might be the opening date for this vegan dessert shop.
fortworthreport.org
Fast-casual burger chain prepares to expand in DFW, nationally
Fresh off winning a People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger, the Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes brand is ready to expand, particularly in its homebase of Dallas and Fort Worth. The Plano-based fast casual chain was recently awarded the People’s Choice Award for best cheeseburger in DFW from a...
Fully Automated McDonald’s Restaurant Debuts Near Dallas, Tx [VIDEO]
This is where we may be heading. A viral video on TikTok by Foodiemunster shows a fully automated McDonald's in Texas and it has left the internet divided. In the video, which you'll see below, guests are greeted by a kiosk as they enter and that is where you place your order.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Despite Arctic Temps, Volunteers Prepare for Christmas Day Clothing Distribution
Despite the cold, volunteers were out Thursday morning scouting distribution sites and prepping for an annual homeless outreach that supplies more than 1,000 people with warm clothes and blankets on Christmas Day. That included loading a box truck with enough donations of warm blankets, sweatshirts and socks to provide a...
Andretti Indoor Karting and Games Expanding in DFW
Families can enjoy fun and games, plus a good meal at this entertainment venue.
dallasexpress.com
Christmas Drone Light Show Breaks Record
The largest drone show ever held in Texas was seen in Dallas Fort Worth, on December 18, breaking the previous record set by Intel in 2020. The show from Sky Elements, a drone company based in North Texas, featured 1,001 drones, WFAA reported. The free event was held at 9200 Mid Cities Blvd. and was part of the North Richland Hills (NRH) Toy Drive. Guests were asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy.
Lightscape: A North Texas Winter Wonderland to Not Miss
Lightscape is Dallas' best holiday experience.Photo byLarry Lease. North Texas has an amazing new walk-thru winter wonderland. After going through this experience myself I would call it Dallas-Fort Worth's most Instagrammable new holiday lights display. The experience is enjoyed without your phone. The experience first debuted at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on November 18 and allows visitors to walk through a winter wonderland experience unlike any other in North Texas. Since our weather forecast has zero chance of snow, this is the best chance you have to experience that childlike Christmas winter experience.
WATCH: This North Texas organization uses the therapeutic power of dogs to provide comfort to the community
For a lot of people, the holiday season is a time of cheer, but for others Christmas time could be tough.
Dallas Observer
Selena Gomez Attends Show at Pocket Sandwich's New Space in Carrollton
Pocket Sandwich Theatre has nearly completed its first run of shows in more than a year since moving into a new building, and one of the last performances had a special guest in the audience. Actress and singer Selena Gomez attended Sunday's performance of the melodrama theater's annual holiday show...
dallasexpress.com
Businesses Continue to Relocate to DFW
The Lone Star State has experienced a surge in activity over the last few years, with a wave of new companies and residents choosing to call the state home. Dallas-Fort Worth, in particular, has drawn people from across the country, especially younger Americans. Dallas was the second most popular city in the United States for millennial relocations in 2021. The city experienced a net increase of over 6,300 individuals from the demographic, in part attracted to the mature coworking industry.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth coffee shops prepare to keep residents caffeinated on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve
With the holiday season in full swing, locally-owned coffee shops around Fort Worth are celebrating with specialty drinks that will be sure to get your taste buds in the spirit. Candy cane flavored syrups, sugar cookie coffee, and gingerbread lattes are just a few of the festive flavors on offer....
Godsey/Martin & IJUSTGOTHIT.COM Gifted $20,000 To Single Mothers & 200 Bikes To Dallas Families For Christmas!
Dallas, Texas – During the entire month of December, the Godsey/Martin and IJUSTGOTHIT.COM family have taken the time to share some Christmas cheer with local Texas families, gifting over 500 children with new bikes and presenting over $40,000 to deserving single mothers throughout the state. Following their stop in Houston, where an overwhelming 400 bikes were given to Houston area families, the Godsey/Martin & IJustGotHit.com team set out to Dallas to be a blessing to their next set of winners.
Winter arrives today at 3:47 p.m. Texas time
Winter arrives Wednesday at 3:47 p.m. Texas time and by tomorrow, it will certainly feel like it. By Friday morning, Dallas-Fort Worth lows will be around 10 degrees and single digits are likely.
advocatemag.com
Galleria Dallas sees new ownership
MetLife Insurance has taken ownership of the Galleria Dallas. and the Westin Galleria Hotel. Global investor UBS Realty Investors previously owned the 40-year-old mall since 2002 and paid a price tag of about $300 million for the mall and $95 million for the Westin. MetLife is the shopping mall’s lender,...
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: A Midway Hollow Transitional with a $30,000 Closet
Some people want a traditional home. Others might like an ultra-modern space, but don’t want to fully commit. A good transitional home, like 4048 Dunhaven Rd., is “a nice way to ease into it and make it just a little bit more modern and up to date,” co-listing agent Blake Griffin says.
Arlington Interlochen Lights draw thousands despite cold
The Arlington Interlochen Lights run through Christmas, drawing hundreds of cars to the neighborhood every night. The Interlochen Lights were started 47 years ago.
Comments / 0