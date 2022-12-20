ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Another Student Comes Forward With Accusations Against Former Choir Director At Johnson County School

By Laurence P. Banville
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kchi.com

Sentenced For Non-Support

A Raytown man pled guilty Thursday in Livingston County Court, to Non-support in excess of 12 monthly payments. 34-year-old David Edward Buesing, was sentenced to 5 years probation. Judge Micheal Leamer also order Buesing to pay $277 per month for child support plus $50 a month until he is current.
RAYTOWN, MO
legalexaminer.com

Former Choir Director Confesses To Recording Students As They Changed

At St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park, a long-time former choir director pled guilty on to more than 24 charges for secretly filming students as they undressed in his office. The Johnson County District Court received a guilty plea from 46-year-old Joseph Heidesch during a video teleconference hearing, according to The Kansas City Star.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Ottawa man pleads guilty on charges for rape, furnishing alcohol to a minor

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 22-year-old Ottawa man agreed to plead guilty to rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor for illicit purposes. The charges against Ernest Ingram stem from incidents that occurred between Sept. 20 and Sept. 22 of 2021. Ingram was at a residence in the 400 block of North Street in Lawrence when he raped a child under 18 years of age who was incapable of providing consent due to a consumption of alcohol provided by Ingram.
OTTAWA, KS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Lawrence High School student arrested for bringing gun to school

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A teen is facing multiple firearm-related charges after allegedly bringing a gun into Lawrence High School Wednesday morning. Lawrence Police say a student from the school texted their parent warning that they saw another student in possession of a gun. The parent called 911, where police, as well as the school resource officers, immediately responded and attempted to locate the suspect.
LAWRENCE, MA
mykdkd.com

Search Warrant Served On Roush Road

On 12-22-22, at approximately 3:15 pm Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Roush Road in rural Pleasant Hill. Just after noon, a Cass County Judge had issued a search warrant for the property. Sheriff Weber activated the Disaster Emergency Response Team, as well as the Criminal Apprehension Units to assist in the operation.
PLEASANT HILL, MO
Hutch Post

Police ID teen victim in fatal Kansas shooting

KANSAS CITY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victim as 18-year-old Amir Terry of Missouri, according to a statement from police. Just after 9:30p.m. Dec, 18, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 4000 block of Lloyd Street in Kansas City, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Woman sentenced for role in her 12-year-old brother’s death

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A woman has been sentenced to more than two and a half in years in prison for her role in her 12-year-old brother’s death. On Wednesday, the Leavenworth County Attorney said that 21-year-old Brooke Minshae Johnson of Kansas City, Missouri, has been sentenced to 32 months in prison. That is 2.67 years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Leawood names new city administrator after death of Scott Lambers

Who she is: Stoddard previously served as one of the assistant city managers for the city of Lawrence, which is her hometown. She held this role for roughly 15 years, and from June 2015 to March 2016, she also served as the city’s interim city manager. Outside of Lawrence,...
LEAWOOD, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Northwest Missouri Residents Injured in Clay County Crash Thursday

Two Northwest Missouri residents suffered injuries in a Thursday crash in Clay County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 11:21 Thursday morning on I-35, at mile marker 19.2, as 22-year-old Valparaiso, Indiana resident Thomas J. Wehren and 47-year-old Gallatin resident Jeannie R. Pettit headed northbound. Authorities...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
TOPEKA, KS

