Another Student Comes Forward With Accusations Against Former Choir Director At Johnson County School

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 22-year-old Ottawa man agreed to plead guilty to rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor for illicit purposes. The charges against Ernest Ingram stem from incidents that occurred between Sept. 20 and Sept. 22 of 2021. Ingram was at a residence in the 400 block of North Street in Lawrence when he raped a child under 18 years of age who was incapable of providing consent due to a consumption of alcohol provided by Ingram.

OTTAWA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO