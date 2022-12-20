Another Student Comes Forward With Accusations Against Former Choir Director At Johnson County School

Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Sentenced For Non-Support
A Raytown man pled guilty Thursday in Livingston County Court, to Non-support in excess of 12 monthly payments. 34-year-old David Edward Buesing, was sentenced to 5 years probation. Judge Micheal Leamer also order Buesing to pay $277 per month for child support plus $50 a month until he is current.
legalexaminer.com
Former Choir Director Confesses To Recording Students As They Changed
At St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park, a long-time former choir director pled guilty on to more than 24 charges for secretly filming students as they undressed in his office. The Johnson County District Court received a guilty plea from 46-year-old Joseph Heidesch during a video teleconference hearing, according to The Kansas City Star.
KC Chief’s superfan remains in OK jail; accused of robbing a bank
TULSA, Okla. – A Kansas City Chief’s superfan known for wearing a wolf mask to the Chief’s football games is facing several charges in connection to a bank robbery. Xavier Michael Babudar, 28, is charged in Tulsa County District Court with assault while masked or disguised and robbery with a firearm. He is being held […]
KCTV 5
Ottawa man pleads guilty on charges for rape, furnishing alcohol to a minor
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 22-year-old Ottawa man agreed to plead guilty to rape and furnishing alcohol to a minor for illicit purposes. The charges against Ernest Ingram stem from incidents that occurred between Sept. 20 and Sept. 22 of 2021. Ingram was at a residence in the 400 block of North Street in Lawrence when he raped a child under 18 years of age who was incapable of providing consent due to a consumption of alcohol provided by Ingram.
kcur.org
Kansas City police chief says she didn't know her husband supported detective convicted of 2019 killing
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said Friday that she didn’t know that her husband, who is a captain in the department, had written a letter of support for Eric DeValkenaere, the former Kansas City police detective convicted in the 2019 killing of a Black man. Graves, who was...
Police: Lawrence High School student arrested for bringing gun to school
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A teen is facing multiple firearm-related charges after allegedly bringing a gun into Lawrence High School Wednesday morning. Lawrence Police say a student from the school texted their parent warning that they saw another student in possession of a gun. The parent called 911, where police, as well as the school resource officers, immediately responded and attempted to locate the suspect.
mykdkd.com
Search Warrant Served On Roush Road
On 12-22-22, at approximately 3:15 pm Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on Roush Road in rural Pleasant Hill. Just after noon, a Cass County Judge had issued a search warrant for the property. Sheriff Weber activated the Disaster Emergency Response Team, as well as the Criminal Apprehension Units to assist in the operation.
Judge won’t overturn KCK murder convictions despite Golubski allegations
A Kansas judge declined to order a new trial for two men who claimed KCK police detective Roger Golubski helped convict them for a 1997 murder.
Police confirm shots fired incident at Ward Parkway Center involved minors
Kansas City, Missouri, police confirmed that minors were involved in a shots fired incident Tuesday night at the Ward Parkway Center.
KCPD adopts family with 10 kids for Christmas after father’s hit-and-run death
Kansas City police play Santa after a hit-and-run crash this year took a man's life. The department adopted the family with 10 kids following their father's death earlier this year.
Police ID teen victim in fatal Kansas shooting
KANSAS CITY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting have identified the victim as 18-year-old Amir Terry of Missouri, according to a statement from police. Just after 9:30p.m. Dec, 18, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 4000 block of Lloyd Street in Kansas City, Kansas.
Kansas City woman sentenced for role in 12-year-old brother’s killing in Leavenworth
A 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri woman was sentenced to prison Wednesday for her connection with a shooting last year that left her 12-year-old brother dead.
KCTV 5
Cass County Sheriff’s Office removed 30 dogs from rural property near Pleasant Hill
Cass County Sheriff's Office removed 30 dogs from rural property near Pleasant Hill
KCTV 5
Woman sentenced for role in her 12-year-old brother’s death
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A woman has been sentenced to more than two and a half in years in prison for her role in her 12-year-old brother’s death. On Wednesday, the Leavenworth County Attorney said that 21-year-old Brooke Minshae Johnson of Kansas City, Missouri, has been sentenced to 32 months in prison. That is 2.67 years.
bluevalleypost.com
Leawood names new city administrator after death of Scott Lambers
Who she is: Stoddard previously served as one of the assistant city managers for the city of Lawrence, which is her hometown. She held this role for roughly 15 years, and from June 2015 to March 2016, she also served as the city’s interim city manager. Outside of Lawrence,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Northwest Missouri Residents Injured in Clay County Crash Thursday
Two Northwest Missouri residents suffered injuries in a Thursday crash in Clay County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 11:21 Thursday morning on I-35, at mile marker 19.2, as 22-year-old Valparaiso, Indiana resident Thomas J. Wehren and 47-year-old Gallatin resident Jeannie R. Pettit headed northbound. Authorities...
Shawnee mother admits to role in death of 2-year-old son in 2020
A Shawnee mother admitted to her role in the death of her two-year-old son who died after a fentanyl overdose in 2020.
WIBW
Body found in Topeka confirmed to be missing Cari Allen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators have confirmed the body found in Topeka earlier this week is Cari Allen. Her death has been ruled a homicide. No cause of death was released. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said his office would be reviewing the autopsy results...
kcur.org
Judge refuses new trial for Kansas City, Kansas, cousins despite ‘cloud of doubt’ around Golubski
A Wyandotte County judge on Wednesday refused two Kansas City, Kansas, cousins a new trial for a 1997 murder conviction despite "this new cloud of doubt" surrounding a disgraced police detective. Brian Betts and Celester McKinney had hoped for a new trial based on the allegations brought to light by...
Man arrested, charged in connection to deadly Dec. 9 shooting in KCK
A man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Kansas City, Kansas, on Dec. 9.
