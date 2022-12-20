A trio of new laws passed during the administration of President Joe Biden catapults the US Department of Energy (DOE) into the investment spotlight. Nearly $100 billion to be doled out on energy transition initiatives will see the DOE take on a pivotal role as a rainmaker in the emerging technology space over the next decade. That marks a shift for the department, as energy officials must formulate and fine-tune policy guardrails around which carbon capture, hydrogen and other projects get funded. But being flush with cash comes with a price — namely, enhanced political scrutiny over the optics of handpicking clean energy technology.

