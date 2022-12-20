Read full article on original website
Related
energyintel.com
Oil Sheds Gains, Closes Lower in Quiet Holiday Trading
Crude oil futures sold off in late trading on Thursday after spending much of the day in positive territory. They closed roughly 1% lower in light holiday volumes. Lawmakers want details on the White House's pledge to end public funding for overseas projects, but the US is not the only one dragging its feet.
energyintel.com
Markets Tread Water in Thin End-Year Trading
Oil prices traded sideways in thin pre-holiday trading as the market chewed over the impact of China's Covid-19 policies and the EU's twin bans on imports of Russian oil. International benchmark Brent ended the week 23¢ per barrel lower at $80.98 per barrel at Thursday’s close while US price-pin WTI put on $1.38/bbl to finish at $77.49/bbl. Russia’s seaborne crude exports have fallen 10% so far this month after the EU import ban and G7 price cap took effect Dec. 5. Few Western traders are willing to handle Russian barrels under the new rules, with Swiss trader Gunvor the main exception. Other firms are bypassing the price cap by using a “shadow fleet” of non-Western tankers.
Florida seniors at risk from unsafe prescription drugs
Critical medicines have been in the news lately, particularly with the nation facing an import-shortage of the antibiotic Amoxicillin. As Florida Sen. Marco Rubio recently observed, this “reliance on foreign nations for critical goods is dangerous and unsustainable.” Rubio is urging fellow lawmakers to bring pharmaceutical manufacturing back to the United States —something that should matter in particular to Florida’s 4.2 million retirees. Roughly 90 percent of Florida seniors take prescription medications each day, which puts them...
Do small businesses really need non-compete clauses? Not really
Once upon a time a business would hire an employee and make them sign an employment agreement which would include a “non-compete” clause – a pro-business protection that serves one objective: prohibiting an employee from working for a competitor. But in a period when employers are fighting...
For US small businesses, interest rates are next year’s key issue
Most small businesses in the US will continue to grapple with a slower economy, inflation, supply chain challenges and labor shortages next year. But our biggest problem will be interest rates. Rates rose sharply in 2022 – in 2023 those rates are going to hurt. As recently as March,...
energyintel.com
India's Imports From Russia Climb Despite G7 Cap
Analysts say India's imports of Russian crude oil are likely to hit new highs in December and remain strong in the year ahead, regardless of the G7 price cap that seeks to impose restrictions on Russian exports. The project is supposed to help Iraq curb flaring at its giant oil...
energyintel.com
Second Congo FLNG Vessel Contracted
Congo-Brazzaville, also known as the Republic of Congo, is about to become the sixth country in Sub-Saharan Africa to export LNG. Cargoes headed for Europe face less favorable pricing spreads despite the start of the Northern Hemisphere winter. After fierce debate the EU has decided to impose a wholesale cap...
energyintel.com
US Energy Department as Climate Tech ‘Rainmaker’
A trio of new laws passed during the administration of President Joe Biden catapults the US Department of Energy (DOE) into the investment spotlight. Nearly $100 billion to be doled out on energy transition initiatives will see the DOE take on a pivotal role as a rainmaker in the emerging technology space over the next decade. That marks a shift for the department, as energy officials must formulate and fine-tune policy guardrails around which carbon capture, hydrogen and other projects get funded. But being flush with cash comes with a price — namely, enhanced political scrutiny over the optics of handpicking clean energy technology.
China censors health chief’s ‘half a million people infected’ daily remark, stops publishing Covid numbers
China was quick to censor the remark of a senior health official that around “half a million people a day were being infected with Covid-19 in a single city”, and stopped publishing its daily Covid numbers, reports said.The health official added that the country’s wave of infections is not being reflected in official statistics. However, the remark was quickly censored, followed by China's national health commission halting the publication of the Covid-19 data on Sunday."Relevant Covid information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and research," the commission said in a statement,...
energyintel.com
US Gas 2023: Price Strength, LNG Advances, Policy Uncertainty
The US natural gas producer, pipeline and LNG sectors should see another robust year ahead even as market gyrations and regulatory uncertainty loom. Meanwhile, markets in Canada will continue to be waylaid by seasonal pipeline maintenance, although overall gas prices should be stable and exports to the US could edge higher.
Comments / 0