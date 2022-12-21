Read full article on original website
India's Imports From Russia Climb Despite G7 Cap
Analysts say India's imports of Russian crude oil are likely to hit new highs in December and remain strong in the year ahead, regardless of the G7 price cap that seeks to impose restrictions on Russian exports. The project is supposed to help Iraq curb flaring at its giant oil...
TotalEnergies Plots French Regas Capacity Marketing Plans
TotalEnergies is gearing up to market capacity on a new floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in France ahead of start-up in September 2023, as the country's LNG import needs remain elevated in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Asian players don't see the EU cap on wholesale gas prices...
Markets Tread Water in Thin End-Year Trading
Oil prices traded sideways in thin pre-holiday trading as the market chewed over the impact of China's Covid-19 policies and the EU's twin bans on imports of Russian oil. International benchmark Brent ended the week 23¢ per barrel lower at $80.98 per barrel at Thursday’s close while US price-pin WTI put on $1.38/bbl to finish at $77.49/bbl. Russia’s seaborne crude exports have fallen 10% so far this month after the EU import ban and G7 price cap took effect Dec. 5. Few Western traders are willing to handle Russian barrels under the new rules, with Swiss trader Gunvor the main exception. Other firms are bypassing the price cap by using a “shadow fleet” of non-Western tankers.
Pemex Targets 2024 for Zama, Lakach Output
Pemex is targeting 2024 for first production from a pair of key developments in collaboration with global companies — but questions remain if that timing is achievable. Crude prices rose as Russia said it could shut in output over the G7 price cap while a US ice storm lifted refined product prices.
US Gas 2023: Price Strength, LNG Advances, Policy Uncertainty
The US natural gas producer, pipeline and LNG sectors should see another robust year ahead even as market gyrations and regulatory uncertainty loom. Meanwhile, markets in Canada will continue to be waylaid by seasonal pipeline maintenance, although overall gas prices should be stable and exports to the US could edge higher.
Second Congo FLNG Vessel Contracted
Congo-Brazzaville, also known as the Republic of Congo, is about to become the sixth country in Sub-Saharan Africa to export LNG. Cargoes headed for Europe face less favorable pricing spreads despite the start of the Northern Hemisphere winter. After fierce debate the EU has decided to impose a wholesale cap...
West African Crude Trade Slows Ahead of Christmas
Weak refining margins are cramping European demand for light sweet crude from Nigeria and Angola. Trading economics have improved for long haul West African cargoes to Asia, but Covid-19 cases throw doubt on the sustainability of a recovery. Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. cut official selling prices to clear January overhang,...
