Paulding County, GA

Man allegedly shot, killed friend during argument at a party in Georgia

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a friend during an argument at a party in Paulding County, Georgia.

Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said that on Saturday, Dane Michael Patrick Kellum reportedly went with friends to a house on Mill Point Drive, according to WSB-TV. The house belonged to David Ayers May, 47.

On Sunday just after 1 a.m. Kellum and May reportedly got into an argument after they spent the evening drinking, according to WSB-TV. Both men became increasingly heated during the argument, which is when May allegedly grabbed a pistol and shot Kellum. Kellum was shot in the head and died from his injuries.

PCSO said deputies quickly responded to the house following the shooting, according to WSB-TV. May came out of the house and was taken into custody.

May has been charged with felony murder and felony aggravated assault. He is being held without bail, according to WSB-TV.

No other injuries were reported. WSB-TV said it is not clear what the argument was about. No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the PCSO Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047.

