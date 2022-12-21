Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Related
wevv.com
Evansville fire crews battle extreme elements during an early morning response
Evansville fire crews are investigating an early morning fire along West Tennessee Street. The call came in just before 3:30 A.M. Friday morning. When fire officials arrived on scene they found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames. An occupied duplex nearby did receive some damage from the heat. Thankfully...
14news.com
Crews respond to overturned truck in Perry Co.
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to an overturned truck and livestock trailer in Perry County on Friday. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the wreck happened at the 74-mile marker of Interstate 64 eastbound. Deputies and Indiana State Police say they have worked...
wevv.com
Local fire crews overcome freezing conditions
As winter weather wreaks havoc on the tri-state, local firefighters are having to overcome more than just fires and freezing temperatures this week. Firefighter Shawn Crabtree with the Henderson Fire Department tells 44News that winter storms like the one we are experiencing now, bring a unique set of challenges for firefighters.
Fatal crash at I-69 and Boonville New Harmony Road
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say a crash involving multiple injuries and one death has occurred in Vanderburgh County. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) says deputies responded to an injury crash at Northbound I-69 near Boonville New Harmony Road. Deputies say upon arrival, deputies found the crash involved two vehicles with multiple injuries […]
14news.com
EPD: 3 people taken to hospital after two cars involved in head-on crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Police Department say multiple people were injured after a crash on Thursday night. Crews were called to the scene of Ohio Street and Ray Becker Parkway for an accident with injuries. EPD officials tell 14 News at least three people were hurt...
14news.com
Traffic resumes following crash on Twin Bridges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms a crash temporarily caused traffic to a standstill on the Twin Bridges on Friday afternoon. The crash happened on the southbound lanes. Dispatch says no injuries have been reported. The traffic jam has since cleared up.
14news.com
Westbound traffic reopens on State Road 66 after crash in Spencer Co.
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County Dispatch confirms traffic on parts of State Road 66 was temporarily shut down following a crash on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on the roadway near State Road 161, which is located near Hatfield. Dispatch says the westbound traffic on State Road 66...
Tri-State residents left without power during dangerous winter storm
(WEHT) - Over 1,000 power outages across the Tri-State were reported during a winter storm Thursday night and early Friday morning.
WTVW
How are road conditions in the Tri-State?
Utica neighborhood deals with no heat in arctic weather. Utica neighborhood deals with no heat in arctic weather. Evansville Rescue Mission looking to open a women’s …. Evansville Rescue Mission looking to open a women's center. A look from the Storm Tracker on North Green River …. A look...
WTHI
One shot following Vincennes argument
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Thursday night argument in Vincennes ended with one person shot. It happened around 7:45 at a home on the 1500 Block of Joice Street. According to the Vincennes Police Department, when they got to the house they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Neighborhood wakes up to no heat after winter storm
A day after an arctic front swept through the Tri-State, some began to feel the winter chill indoors. Some homeowners in the newer portion of the Deer Subdivision in Utica Kentucky woke up to no gas. Nathan Bogucki and his daughter’s boyfriend, Preston Crosley, say they woke up to no heat and no hot water. […]
14news.com
Deputies: Teen dead following two-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County authorities responded to a deadly crash involving two vehicles on Wednesday. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 East and Hawes Boulevard. Deputies say a driver in a 2013 Ford Mustang was heading...
wevv.com
Fire Prevention ahead of winter storm
It's a warning that's been given over and over again, but it's important to reiterate just how dangerous space heaters and candles can be. Space heaters, candles and extension cords are items that many people have and use for their beneficial qualities. But they can be a hazard when used incorrectly or unattended.
wamwamfm.com
Arrest Report for Dec. 22, 2022
Wednesday, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department executed a warrant and arrested 46 year old Amber Noble of Newberry. Noble faces two counts of Battery Resulting in Injury. She was booked into the Daviess County Security Center and released on a $7,500 bond. In Knox County:. Wednesday, Vincennes Police arrested...
14news.com
Evansville man arrested for multiple drug charges, flees the scene
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested Friday morning after being found with various amounts of drugs inside his car. According to the affidavit, police were dispatched to the 1600 block of South Weinbach Avenue, at the Chuckles gas station, just after 3 a.m. Friday for a welfare check.
wevv.com
Evansville Local wins new HVAC System
One Evansville local had her Holiday Season made a bit brighter on Wednesday. Brackett Heating & Air surprised Rebecca Mottler with a brand new heating and air system, she was in disbelief when she learned the news. "I thought was dreaming," said Mottler. "I thought it was actually a prank,...
wevv.com
Fatal crash in Daviess County leaves young man dead
A serious crash just before 5:00 pm Wednesday left one man dead and another injured. According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, the victim was driving westbound on Highway 60 E without headlights on when a pickup truck turned in front of the victim's car, causing the truck to hit the driver's side of the victim's car.
Fatal crash on US 41 claims the lives of a Vincennes couple
KNOX CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on US 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard at around 6:40 p.m. Monday night. Troopers say a vehicle crashed into a tractor-trailer which had stopped in the crossover due to on-coming traffic. The couple in the vehicle, Craig and Jane Wissel lost […]
wevv.com
EPD: Evansville man arrested on drug charges after running from officers
An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after being found with multiple drugs inside his car, according to police. Authorities were dispatched to the Chuckles gas station on South Weinbach Avenue early Friday morning for a check welfare. Upon arrival, officers found a blue Kia Optima parked near the gas...
city-countyobserver.com
Troopers Investigate Double Fatality Crash on US 41
Knox County – Monday evening, December 19, at approximately 6:40 p.m., Indiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard that claimed the lives of a Vincennes couple. Preliminary investigation revealed Russell L. Wilson, 60, of Princeton, was driving a 2015 Peterbilt tractor-trailer...
Comments / 0