nexttv.com
Bally Sports Carriage Deal with FuboTV Undercuts DirecTV, Does Little to Clarify RSNs’ Bleak Future
Bally Sports’ league partners now expect a big tech company to swoop in and take over Sinclair’s cash-strapped RSNs following a bankruptcy. If we’re going to reach for a sports analogy, it was kind of like Florida’s decision over the weekend to kick a field goal, down 30-0 to Oregon State with just 37 seconds left in the Las Vegas Bowl.
MLive.com
DirecTV Could Retain ‘Sunday Ticket’ Commercial Business
The NFL scored another big payday Thursday by agreeing to an estimated $14 billion, 7-year deal with Google’s YouTube TV for residential rights to its “Sunday Ticket” package. DirecTV has held the rights to “Sunday Ticket” since its inception in 1994. But the satellite giant’s 28-year-old relationship...
Report: NFL thinks ‘Sunday Ticket’ deal will generate $3 billion per year
The NFL on Thursday announced that it has reached a deal with a new carrier for the “Sunday Ticket” package. Beginning next season, Google’s YouTube will offer the NFL Sunday Ticket package. The deal is estimated to be for $2 billion per season. But the league reportedly expects its Sunday Ticket deals to generate $3... The post Report: NFL thinks ‘Sunday Ticket’ deal will generate $3 billion per year appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
AOL Corp
YouTube TV wins rights for NFL Sunday Ticket in landmark streaming deal
YouTube (GOOGL) has won the exclusive rights to NFL Sunday Ticket, the National Football League confirmed in a statement on Thursday. "We're excited to bring NFL Sunday Ticket to YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels and usher in a new era of how fans across the United States watch and follow the NFL," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press release.
