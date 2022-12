SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- Playing in their last game before the Christmas break, the USF Dons women's basketball team (11-3, 1-1) put together an all-together strong team performance to pick up the 104-52 win over the Northern New Mexico Lady Eagles (3-15) at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center on Thursday afternoon.

