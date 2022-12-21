Read full article on original website
Related
Washington, DC: Bus of migrants dropped off outside VP Kamala Harris's home
Buses dropped off migrants at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. Christmas Eve. The facility is Vice President Kamala Harris's official residence.
Will the January 6 report bring a second Christmas for US publishers?
The release of the final report of the House January 6 committee has sparked a deluge of publishing activity: seven editions of the 200,000 word document from six imprints, featuring contributions from the New Yorker editor, David Remnick, the House intelligence chair, Adam Schiff, plus six other journalists, another committee member, a former congresswoman and a former speechwriter to Donald Trump.
China's foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has defended his country's position on the war in Ukraine and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year
China stops publishing daily Covid figures amid reports of explosion in cases
China’s National Health Commission (NHC) has stopped publishing daily Covid-19 data, amid concerns about the reliability of the figures after infections exploded in the wake of an abrupt easing of tough restrictions. “Relevant Covid information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference...
Post Register
Kurds, anti-racism groups gather after deadly Paris shooting
PARIS (AP) — Kurdish activists, left-wing politicians and anti-racism groups demonstrated Saturday in Paris after three people were killed at a Kurdish cultural center in an attack that prosecutors say was racially motivated. The shooting in a bustling neighborhood of central Paris also wounded three people, and stirred up...
Post Register
Russia scrubs Mariupol's Ukraine identity, builds on death
Throughout Mariupol, Russian workers are tearing down bombed-out buildings at a rate of at least one a day, hauling away shattered bodies with the debris. Russian military convoys are rumbling down the broad avenues of what is swiftly becoming a garrison city, and Russian soldiers, builders, administrators and doctors are replacing the tens of thousands of Ukrainians who have died or left.
Russia Ukraine news – live: Ten killed and 58 injured by Russian shelling in Kherson
At least 10 people have been killed and 58 are injured after Russian shelling in the recently liberated city of Kherson, described by Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky as an act of “terror”.“This is not a war according to the rules defined,” he wrote in a Telegram post on 24 December. “It is terror, it is killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure. The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against.”It comes after he warned of a new wave of Russian attacks over Christmas. In his nightly address on Friday, after returning from the...
Comments / 0