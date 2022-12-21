Read full article on original website
Had their mutual friend been successful at previously setting up Sebastian Fox, he might never have introduced him – twice – to the actor Simon Callow. In early 2012, Sebastian was at a Prokofiev concert performed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra, at which Simon was the narrator. He had been invited by their friend Tim Walker, then the chief executive of the orchestra, who took him backstage afterwards to meet Simon. “It was very rushed,” remembers Simon. “It was really about one and a half minutes.”
Ellen Degeneres Delivers Tearful Holiday Message in Honor of tWitch Boss
Ellen Degeneres is honoring the late Stephen tWitch Boss following his death just before the holidays. The Ellen DeGeneres Show host, 64, shared a tear-jerking video on her Instagram page on Friday, admitting that the past few days have been hard for her and everyone who knew her former colleague, tWitch.
Celine Dion is Wishing Her Fans a 'Happy Holidays' on Christmas Eve
Celine Dion is sending her fans a sweet message just in time for the holidays. The French Canadian singer, 54, took to Instagram to wish French and English-speaking fans alike a "Merry Christmas" on Christmas Eve. She opened the video in English, saying, "Merry Christmas everyone," before repeating the same...
Tamar Braxton Posts Health Update After Being Rushed to Hospital
Tamar Braxton is sharing an important update on her health. The singer, 45, took to her Instagram yesterday to inform her fans of a health emergency she underwent shortly after enjoying time with friends. Braxton shared a carousel of moments from her day out and about while shopping with her...
Lindsay Lohan Shares Rare Selfie With Husband in Front of the Christmas Tree
Lindsay Lohan is positively thriving in her comeback era. The former child actor notoriously stepped out of the spotlight for several years, but she recently returned to the forefront with a vengeance in Netflix's Falling for Christmas. Still, the actress is relatively private, and while she's been killing it on...
Lacey Chabert Poses With All of Her Christmas Movie Boyfriends for an Epic Photo
While many people know Lacey Chabert for her iconic role as Gretchen Wieners in the cult classic comedy Mean Girls, the actress has become a well-known face in the world of Christmas movies over the years. In honor of the holiday season, Chabert shared a throwback photo on Instagram of...
Katharine McPhee teams up with husband David Foster for a holiday album
Seventeen years after meeting, Katharine McPhee and David Foster teamed up for their first joint holiday album. The husband and wife met in 2006 on the set of "American Idol," the stage that catapulted McPhee's career, but had yet to collaborate. Their seven-song EP, "Christmas Songs," is out now, featuring holiday classics like "Jingle Bell Rock," and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."
Reese Witherspoon Bakes Holiday Treat With Son in Festive Video
Reese Witherspoon is cooking up something sweet for the holidays!. The actress headed into the kitchen to prepare a holiday treat with the help of her 10-year-old son, Tennessee, taking to Instagram on Dec. 23 to upload a video documenting the process. The easy-to-make recipe is one she discovered via...
Fans are Drooling Over New Instagram Video of Chris Meloni Getting a Haircut
Even during the holidays, Chris Meloni is making time to maintain his signature hair—or lack thereof. The Law and Order: SVU actor popped into a barber shop on Friday, Dec. 23 for a quick shave, and he shared a video–which he shot in the mirror–of the styling session.
Melissa Joan Hart Hits the Slopes in New Selfie From Ski Trip
The holidays are almost here, and what better way to kick them off than with a run down the slopes. Melissa Joan Hart spent a day skiing this week, and she took to social media to share a scenic photo form the top of the mountain. In a new snap...
Pelé's daughter shares moving photo with her father in hospital
The daughter of Brazilian football legend Pelé took to Instagram late Friday to post a moving tribute and picture of her father at the Albert Einstein Jewish Hospital in São Paulo. "We continue to be here, in fight and in faith. One more night together," wrote Kely Nascimento.
Who Is the Killer in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery?' 'Knives Out 2' Spoilers and Ending Explained
Who is the killer in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery? We have the answer, but first and foremost, be warned of Glass Onion spoilers ahead! The whole point of a whodunit is the surprise and figuring out the mystery, so proceed with extreme caution—unless, of course, you've already watched the Netflix hit. Now, without further adieu: Who is the killer in Knives Out 2?
New Disney CEO Has Encouraging Message for Mouse House Fans
Changing the top position at Walt Disney Company is quite a big deal. The chief executive officer position at the company is one that only a little over a handful of people have ever had. The first CEO of Disney was of course a Disney, but it wasn’t Walt it...
Guy Brings Christmas Gifts To The Shelter | The Dodo
This is how you surprise shelter animals with holiday presents — wait for the cats' reaction!. Special thanks to @NYCACC! Follow along on Instagram: https://thedo.do/nycacc & Twitter: https://thedo.do/NYCACC. Follow Parham on Instagram: https://thedo.do/parhamthedodo. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on...
Guy Promises Just To Foster This Rescue Dog | The Dodo
Guy falls head over heels for his foster dog — and his wife is planning the sweetest surprise. Keep up with Mary on Instagram: https://thedo.do/marythemalinois. Check out Foxy and the Hounds amazing rescue work on their website: https://thedo.do/foxyandthehoundsorg, Instagram: https://thedo.do/foxyandthehoundsig, and Facebook: https://thedo.do/Foxyandthehounds. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?:...
