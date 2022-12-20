ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

A hidden gem in the city with the Stirling Club

Drop on by the Stirling Club, a private exclusive club in the city of Las Vegas that provides so many amenities for its members. Be sure to take advantage of their special offer: New sign ups before the end of the year receive a $250 salon and spa credit.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas: FREE Bus Rides Offered Up By RTC On New Year’s Eve

This holiday season, take advantage as the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada will offer FREE bus rides on New Year’s Eve! The RTC will offer FREE rides on all 39 routes from 6pm on New Year’s Eve to 9am New Year’s Day and several additional routes will run on a 24-hour schedule or with extended hours.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lvsportsbiz.com

Brother, Can You Spare $5 Million? I Want To Take My Friends To The Las Vegas Grand Prix Next November; Caesars Offers $5M ‘Emperor Package’ For F1 Race Weekend

Even by Las Vegas standards, where over-the-top promotions are ho-hum commonplace, paying $5 million for you and 11 of your buddies to watch a car race on the Strip seemed laughable at first. But Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment is serious about charging $5 million for a dozen Formula 1 fans...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Gets a Nice Christmas Present

The bright lights and opulent hotel casinos bring about 40 million visitors to Las Vegas every year, but certain times are better to visit than others. Sin City's decadence is more suited for big party scenes, and while the city has made strides in recent decades to become more family friendly, it is still mostly a playground for adults.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Person robs cage at Rampart Casino, sources say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person robbed the casino cage at the Rampart Casino on Christmas Eve, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned. The casino is in the J.W. Marriott near the Summerlin Parkway. 8 News Now was working to get more information. Stay with 8 News Now and 8newsnow.com as this story develops.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

These Were Las Vegas’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of 2022

It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they weigh in on the openings they were most excited for in 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Notorious Las Vegas Venue Becomes Sin City's Latest Implosion

Las Vegas regularly attracts huge numbers of tourists eager to enjoy the city's super-sized penchant for visual shows. Visual entertainment in Las Vegas comes in many forms. These include major entertainment performances such as Cirque du Soleil at Bellagio Resort & Casino, which is operated by MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

2022 in Review: The best new restaurants in Las Vegas

138° The brand-new, steak-centric evolution of Matt Meyer’s Henderson restaurant Served is already making delicious waves in the neighborhood. 138restaurant.com. Anima by Edo What more can be said about the revolutionary Spanish and Italian cuisine at this energetic outpost at the Gramercy? It joined the must-eat list as soon as it opened its doors. animabyedo.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

NYE Weekend concerts in Las Vegas

Adele December 30-31, the Colosseum, ticketmaster.com. Bob the Drag Queen December 31, 24 Oxford, etix.com. Bronx Wanderers December 31, South Point Grand Ballroom, ticketmaster.com. Durand Jones & The Indications With Thee Sinseers, December 31, Brooklyn Bowl, ticketweb.com. Kevin Hart December 31-January 1, Resorts World Theatre, axs.com. The Killers 8 p.m.,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
newyorkcitynews.net

NATIVE AMERICAN ARTIFACTS GO TO AUCTION

LAS VEGAS, December 21, 2022, Evertise Digital, The Little Bighorn Auction is set for January 19th, 20th, and 21st at the Westin Hotel in Las Vegas, with attendance in person or online. Included in the extensive collection of artifacts at the auction are powder horns, dancing sticks, a bear claw...
LAS VEGAS, NV

