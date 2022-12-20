ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Daily News

Dolphins snowballing downhill, and it's up to Tua Tagovailoa to stop it | Habib

MIAMI GARDENS — Maybe it’s a good thing that minutes after losing to the Green Bay Packers, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said one thing that can’t happen is for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to let this one snowball. And maybe it’s a good thing that minutes after McDaniel said that, Tagovailoa said he and his teammates can’t take this loss home to their families and allow it to wreck Christmas. ...
MIAMI, FL
The Comeback

Josh Jacobs has blunt, profane Raiders comments

The Las Vegas Raiders had quite a disappointing performance on offense during Saturday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, managing just 10 points in the 13-10 defeat. It was certainly not a strong offensive performance, and Raiders running back Josh Jacobs did not hold back during his postgame press conference. In a video shared by Vincent Read more... The post Josh Jacobs has blunt, profane Raiders comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bleacher Report

Aaron Rodgers, Packers Hyped by Twitter for 'Season-Saving Upset' vs. Dolphins

Three weeks ago, the Green Bay Packers' season was on life support, and fans were openly wondering if Aaron Rodgers should be shut down. Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown to help lead the Packers to a 26-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Christmas Day. The win moved the Packers to 7-8 on the season and put them firmly in the playoff picture in the NFC.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Packers' Christian Watson Says He'll Be 'All Right' After Hip Injury vs. Dolphins

The Green Bay Packers were without star rookie wide receiver Christian Watson for the conclusion of Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins. Green Bay announced in the third quarter that Watson was ruled out with a hip injury. But that didn't stop Aaron Rodgers and Co. from marching down the field on the opening possession of the second half to tie the game after a slow start and eventually winning the game.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Steelers vs. Ravens Flexed into Week 17 SNF Slot; Replaces Rams vs. Chargers

An AFC North rivalry game will take center stage in Week 17. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens on New Year's Day will be moved to the Sunday Night Football slot on NBC. It will replace the scheduled game between the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, which will shift to 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Jets Must Move on from Zach Wilson in Offseason as QB Implodes in TNF Loss to Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, the first and second picks in the 2021 NFL draft, respectively, met for the second time on Thursday night. The Jaguars win served as a showcase of just how drastically the two quarterbacks' careers have arched in opposite directions since being drafted. Lawrence has played...
Bleacher Report

NFL Week 16 Takeaways: Biggest Takeaways from 2022 Christmas Day Games

The NFL gifted everyone with a Christmas Day triple-header as the 2022 regular season winds to a close. After a near-full slate of Saturday play, the Miami Dolphins hosted the Green Bay Packers, the Denver Broncos traveled to sunny Los Angeles to face the Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found their way to the desert in search of the Arizona Cardinals.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Bengals' Eli Apple Calls out Patriots' Mac Jones for 'Dirty' Low Block

Mac Jones may be developing a reputation as a dirty player. Bengals cornerback Eli Apple criticized Jones after the Patriots quarterback was called for a low block in Cincinnati's 22-18 win over New England on Saturday. "Of course I did [notice it]. He tripped me," Apple said, per Sean T....
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Worst No. 1 Overall NFL Picks Since 2000

No matter whether it's a bad team aiming to rebuild or a franchise that made a blockbuster trade, the excitement of holding the No. 1 overall draft pick is seen in the visions of a more promising future. Unfortunately, however, the draft pick doesn't always work out as planned—or, frankly,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order Following Week 16 Saturday Results

Every late-season NFL result is looked at through two lenses: How does it affect the playoff picture and draft order?. Week 16 has mostly held true to expectations, save for two results. While the Carolina Panthers put a damper on the Detroit Lions' simmering playoff hopes, the Houston Texans bounced the reeling Tennessee Titans from the top of the AFC North.

