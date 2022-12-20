Read full article on original website
The Georgia Man Who Stole $24 Million From McDonald’sMatt LillywhiteGeorgia State
Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on Christmas DayDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Bears are out: A Bear is shot and killed after escaping and attacking Florida Zoo keeperOlu'RemiJacksonville, FL
Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prisonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man sentenced for possessing firearm as convicted felonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Broncos' Russell Wilson problem somehow gets even worse in an abysmal loss to Rams
Russell Wilson turned 34 years old in late November. It's not an age in which a quarterback should be falling off completely. That's why the Broncos traded multiple picks and players for him and gave him a five-year extension worth more than $240 million. The trade and the contract might...
Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Wilson's Broncos
The Los Angeles Rams routed the Denver Broncos 51-14 for their second victory since mid-October
Dolphins snowballing downhill, and it's up to Tua Tagovailoa to stop it | Habib
MIAMI GARDENS — Maybe it’s a good thing that minutes after losing to the Green Bay Packers, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said one thing that can’t happen is for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to let this one snowball. And maybe it’s a good thing that minutes after McDaniel said that, Tagovailoa said he and his teammates can’t take this loss home to their families and allow it to wreck Christmas. ...
Josh Jacobs has blunt, profane Raiders comments
The Las Vegas Raiders had quite a disappointing performance on offense during Saturday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, managing just 10 points in the 13-10 defeat. It was certainly not a strong offensive performance, and Raiders running back Josh Jacobs did not hold back during his postgame press conference. In a video shared by Vincent Read more... The post Josh Jacobs has blunt, profane Raiders comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bleacher Report
Tua Tagovailoa Takes Blame for Dolphins' 'Terrible' 4th Quarter in Loss to Packers
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw interceptions on each of his team's final three drives en route to a 26-20 home loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. After the game, Tagovailoa took responsibility for the loss. The Dolphins appeared to be in control of this game in the...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 16 Sunday Slate
NFL teams are running out of time to make one final playoff push. With that in mind, here is a look at the standings as a busy holiday weekend plays out across the league:. 1. Buffalo Bills, 12-3 (tiebreaker: head-to-head) 2. Kansas City Chiefs, 12-3 3. Cincinnati Bengals, 11-4 4....
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers, Packers Hyped by Twitter for 'Season-Saving Upset' vs. Dolphins
Three weeks ago, the Green Bay Packers' season was on life support, and fans were openly wondering if Aaron Rodgers should be shut down. Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown to help lead the Packers to a 26-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Christmas Day. The win moved the Packers to 7-8 on the season and put them firmly in the playoff picture in the NFC.
Bleacher Report
Packers' Christian Watson Says He'll Be 'All Right' After Hip Injury vs. Dolphins
The Green Bay Packers were without star rookie wide receiver Christian Watson for the conclusion of Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins. Green Bay announced in the third quarter that Watson was ruled out with a hip injury. But that didn't stop Aaron Rodgers and Co. from marching down the field on the opening possession of the second half to tie the game after a slow start and eventually winning the game.
Bleacher Report
Steelers vs. Ravens Flexed into Week 17 SNF Slot; Replaces Rams vs. Chargers
An AFC North rivalry game will take center stage in Week 17. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens on New Year's Day will be moved to the Sunday Night Football slot on NBC. It will replace the scheduled game between the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, which will shift to 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.
Bleacher Report
Jets Must Move on from Zach Wilson in Offseason as QB Implodes in TNF Loss to Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson, the first and second picks in the 2021 NFL draft, respectively, met for the second time on Thursday night. The Jaguars win served as a showcase of just how drastically the two quarterbacks' careers have arched in opposite directions since being drafted. Lawrence has played...
Bleacher Report
NFL Week 16 Takeaways: Biggest Takeaways from 2022 Christmas Day Games
The NFL gifted everyone with a Christmas Day triple-header as the 2022 regular season winds to a close. After a near-full slate of Saturday play, the Miami Dolphins hosted the Green Bay Packers, the Denver Broncos traveled to sunny Los Angeles to face the Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found their way to the desert in search of the Arizona Cardinals.
Jamel Dean, Donovan Smith, Vita Vea inactive for Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to take on the Arizona Cardinals and will be shorthanded on defense and on the offensive line. Two defensive starters are inactive but the Bucs get back tackle Tristan Wirfs. Questionable to play this week, recovering from an ankle injury, Wirfs will suit up.
BREAKING: Draymond Green's Final Injury Status For Grizzlies-Warriors Game
Draymond Green has been upgraded to available for Sunday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors.
Bleacher Report
Bengals' Eli Apple Calls out Patriots' Mac Jones for 'Dirty' Low Block
Mac Jones may be developing a reputation as a dirty player. Bengals cornerback Eli Apple criticized Jones after the Patriots quarterback was called for a low block in Cincinnati's 22-18 win over New England on Saturday. "Of course I did [notice it]. He tripped me," Apple said, per Sean T....
Bleacher Report
Titans' Ryan Tannehill a Long Shot to Play This Season After Surgery on Ankle Injury
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is considered a "long shot" to return to the field this season after undergoing ankle surgery this week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. ESPN's Turron Davenport reported earlier this week that Tannehill would "very likely" be out for the season because of the injury. Tannehill...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Worst No. 1 Overall NFL Picks Since 2000
No matter whether it's a bad team aiming to rebuild or a franchise that made a blockbuster trade, the excitement of holding the No. 1 overall draft pick is seen in the visions of a more promising future. Unfortunately, however, the draft pick doesn't always work out as planned—or, frankly,...
Bleacher Report
49ers' Nick Bosa 'Secured His Defensive MVP' vs. Commanders, George Kittle Says
In what has been a tight race for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has at least one vocal supporter in his own locker room. George Kittle told reporters Bosa "secured his defensive MVP" with a dominant performance in Saturday's 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders.
Bleacher Report
Rob Gronkowski Contacted Bucs This Season About Potential Return to NFL, Bowles Says
Amid buzz over his recent tweet about being bored, Rob Gronkowski contacted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this season about potentially making a comeback. Head coach Todd Bowles told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times it was "more of a conversation than anything else" with Gronkowski about ending his retirement.
Bleacher Report
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order Following Week 16 Saturday Results
Every late-season NFL result is looked at through two lenses: How does it affect the playoff picture and draft order?. Week 16 has mostly held true to expectations, save for two results. While the Carolina Panthers put a damper on the Detroit Lions' simmering playoff hopes, the Houston Texans bounced the reeling Tennessee Titans from the top of the AFC North.
Bleacher Report
NFL Fans in Awe as Justin Jefferson Breaks Randy Moss' Vikings Record in 15 Games
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson continues to etch his name into the history books, this time by breaking a record set by Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss. Jefferson broke Moss' single-season Vikings receiving record of 1,632 yards during Saturday's game against the New York Giants. With about...
