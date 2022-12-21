Here we go with the Cody Marble case again (Missoulian Dec. 20). Hasn't the county persecuted this man enough? When he was just a boy, he was completely railroaded by crooked County Attorney Fred Van Valkenburg. Anyone running for office that accepts an endorsement from Valkenburg automatically loses my vote and support. A judge threw out his conviction and the current County Attorney refused to prosecute stating the case "lacked integrity." The Legislature passed the prisoner compensation bill to stop large law suits from bad law. Marble should be able to sue the county for millions. Now the county comes with a private lawyer to try to stop Marble from getting any compensation. How much are we paying this guy? I guess that what the judge and county attorney say doesn't matter as long as the county saves some money. Missoula County just stop this. Have you no shame? You have ruined an innocent man's life. Pay your share and move on.

MISSOULA COUNTY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO