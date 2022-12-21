Read full article on original website
Homeless Memorial
The names of individuals who were homeless in Missoula County and died in 2022 are read aloud during a memorial gathering. Homeless Persons' Memorial held in Missoula for those who died in '22. The names of the 28 Missoulians who experienced living without a permanent house, and who died in...
Retired Brigadier General and Missoulian to be awarded with 'Service Before Self' award
MISSOULA, Mont. - Retired Brigadier General and Missoulian, Dale E. Stovall is being awarded the 2022 MSgt John A. Chapman “Service Before Self” award.
Letter to the editor: Missoula County has no shame
Here we go with the Cody Marble case again (Missoulian Dec. 20). Hasn't the county persecuted this man enough? When he was just a boy, he was completely railroaded by crooked County Attorney Fred Van Valkenburg. Anyone running for office that accepts an endorsement from Valkenburg automatically loses my vote and support. A judge threw out his conviction and the current County Attorney refused to prosecute stating the case "lacked integrity." The Legislature passed the prisoner compensation bill to stop large law suits from bad law. Marble should be able to sue the county for millions. Now the county comes with a private lawyer to try to stop Marble from getting any compensation. How much are we paying this guy? I guess that what the judge and county attorney say doesn't matter as long as the county saves some money. Missoula County just stop this. Have you no shame? You have ruined an innocent man's life. Pay your share and move on.
