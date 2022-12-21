ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech

Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
AFP

'Changed radically': How women fight in Ukrainian city

The very day Russia launched its attack on her country, Svitlana Taranova enlisted in the Ukrainian army in the southern city of Mykolaiv, her birthplace. While an AFP team was in Mykolaiv in September and October, the city was bombarded almost every night.
AFP

Top UN, NGO officials to meet over Taliban ban on women staff

Top officials from the United Nations and dozens of NGOs operating in Afghanistan are meeting Sunday to discuss the way ahead after the Taliban authorities ordered all NGOs to stop women employees from working, aid officials said. The meeting will discuss whether to suspend all aid work following the latest Taliban directive, some NGO officials said.
Citrus County Chronicle

Shells pummel Ukraine's Kherson; 10 dead, 55 wounded

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shells pummeled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday, killing at least 10 people and injuring 55 in the city that Moscow’s troops were forced to abandon last month. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, just back from his quick trip to Washington, posted...
Citrus County Chronicle

Truck with liquified gas explodes in South Africa; 8 killed

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A truck carrying liquified petroleum gas has exploded in the South African town of Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, killing at least 8 people and injuring 50 others on Saturday, officials said. The top of the truck scraped a low-lying bridge, sparking flames that caused the explosion,...
Citrus County Chronicle

Kurds, anti-racism groups gather after deadly Paris shooting

PARIS (AP) — Kurdish activists, left-wing politicians and anti-racism groups demonstrated Saturday in Paris after three people were killed at a Kurdish cultural center in an attack that prosecutors say was racially motivated. The shooting in a bustling neighborhood of central Paris also wounded three people, and stirred up...
Citrus County Chronicle

22 dead in fire at illegal shelter in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — A fire Saturday at a private shelter in the Siberian city of Kemerovo that was operating illegally killed 22 people, Russian officials said. Initial reports described the wooden building in the city 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow as a nursing home, but the country's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, later said it was a “temporary residence for persons in a difficult life situation.”
Citrus County Chronicle

Spain Transgender Law

Gender self-determination to be granted in Spain, Scotland. Lawmakers in Spain and Scotland have passed gender self-determination bills allowing citizens over 16 to change their registered gender without medical supervision. Spain’s lower house of Parliament approved a law on Thursday that requires children ages 12 and 13 to have a judge’s authorization to make the change and those between 14 and 16 have to be accompanied by their parents. The bill adopted by the Scottish Parliament makes Scotland the first part of the U.K. to endorse allowing people to transition by self-declaration. The new rules require applicants to have lived full-time in their declared identity for three months, or six months if they are ages 16-17.
Citrus County Chronicle

Venezuela opposition looks to overhaul 'interim government'

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Juan Guaidó has been the face of Venezuelans' efforts to restore their democracy since he took to the streets to challenge the rule of President Nicolás Maduro in early 2019. But the 39-year-old former head of the country's legislature, the National Assembly, is...
The Guardian

China stops publishing daily Covid figures amid reports of explosion in cases

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) has stopped publishing daily Covid-19 data, amid concerns about the reliability of the figures after infections exploded in the wake of an abrupt easing of tough restrictions. “Relevant Covid information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference...

