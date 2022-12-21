Read full article on original website
Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert blow through Capitol security and refuse screenings before Zelensky speech
Two far-right members of the House of Representatives were spotted blowing straight past a security checkpoint outside the House floor on Wednesday evening as they headed in to attend a surprise address to Congress from Ukraine’s president.Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert were seen on the second floor of the Capitol building walking down a hallway outside of the House floor when they veered right towards the chamber. Before they were able to reach the door, two US Capitol Police officers in suits stopped the pair, addressing Mr Gaetz by name, and informed them that they needed to go through...
'Changed radically': How women fight in Ukrainian city
The very day Russia launched its attack on her country, Svitlana Taranova enlisted in the Ukrainian army in the southern city of Mykolaiv, her birthplace. While an AFP team was in Mykolaiv in September and October, the city was bombarded almost every night.
HOLIDAY PEACE OFFERINGS: What would you gift a member of the opposite political party? Americans respond
Americans in the nation's capital revealed what gifts they would give to members of the opposite political party as peace offerings during the holiday season.
Taliban use water cannon on women protesting education order in Afghanistan
A group of women took to the streets in the city of Herat in Afghanistan on Saturday, protesting against a Taliban order this week suspending all female students from attending university in the country.
Top UN, NGO officials to meet over Taliban ban on women staff
Top officials from the United Nations and dozens of NGOs operating in Afghanistan are meeting Sunday to discuss the way ahead after the Taliban authorities ordered all NGOs to stop women employees from working, aid officials said. The meeting will discuss whether to suspend all aid work following the latest Taliban directive, some NGO officials said.
The Taliban have banned women from working for NGOs in Afghanistan
The Taliban government have ordered all non-governmental groups in Afghanistan to suspend employing women, allegedly because some female employees didn't wear the Islamic headscarf correctly.
Shells pummel Ukraine's Kherson; 10 dead, 55 wounded
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shells pummeled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Saturday, killing at least 10 people and injuring 55 in the city that Moscow’s troops were forced to abandon last month. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, just back from his quick trip to Washington, posted...
Bay Area nonprofit collects holiday stockings filled with warm clothes for Ukraine
"The stockings will be filled with items many Ukrainians need to get through the harsh winter, items like blankets, gloves and thermal socks. Portable food like energy bars are also needed."
Truck with liquified gas explodes in South Africa; 8 killed
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A truck carrying liquified petroleum gas has exploded in the South African town of Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, killing at least 8 people and injuring 50 others on Saturday, officials said. The top of the truck scraped a low-lying bridge, sparking flames that caused the explosion,...
Kurds, anti-racism groups gather after deadly Paris shooting
PARIS (AP) — Kurdish activists, left-wing politicians and anti-racism groups demonstrated Saturday in Paris after three people were killed at a Kurdish cultural center in an attack that prosecutors say was racially motivated. The shooting in a bustling neighborhood of central Paris also wounded three people, and stirred up...
22 dead in fire at illegal shelter in Russia
MOSCOW (AP) — A fire Saturday at a private shelter in the Siberian city of Kemerovo that was operating illegally killed 22 people, Russian officials said. Initial reports described the wooden building in the city 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow as a nursing home, but the country's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, later said it was a “temporary residence for persons in a difficult life situation.”
Spain Transgender Law
Gender self-determination to be granted in Spain, Scotland. Lawmakers in Spain and Scotland have passed gender self-determination bills allowing citizens over 16 to change their registered gender without medical supervision. Spain’s lower house of Parliament approved a law on Thursday that requires children ages 12 and 13 to have a judge’s authorization to make the change and those between 14 and 16 have to be accompanied by their parents. The bill adopted by the Scottish Parliament makes Scotland the first part of the U.K. to endorse allowing people to transition by self-declaration. The new rules require applicants to have lived full-time in their declared identity for three months, or six months if they are ages 16-17.
Venezuela opposition looks to overhaul 'interim government'
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Juan Guaidó has been the face of Venezuelans' efforts to restore their democracy since he took to the streets to challenge the rule of President Nicolás Maduro in early 2019. But the 39-year-old former head of the country's legislature, the National Assembly, is...
China stops publishing daily Covid figures amid reports of explosion in cases
China’s National Health Commission (NHC) has stopped publishing daily Covid-19 data, amid concerns about the reliability of the figures after infections exploded in the wake of an abrupt easing of tough restrictions. “Relevant Covid information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference...
