Greenville, NC

WITN

25 years of reporting in ENC: My story

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -All this year I have been marking 25 years of reporting and anchoring at WITN. I revisited the first story I ever did, took a look at the biggest mystery I’ve covered, and caught up with some familiar faces over the years. As I close out this look back and head into year 26, I wanted to do so on a more personal note.
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Could Washington see a by-pass in its future?

North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is considering the possibility of adding a by-pass in Washington to alleviate increased traffic congestion that is headed north or east of the city.. The project is in its infancy and it’s yet to be determined if a by-pass will materialize, according to Jeff...
WASHINGTON, NC
Queen City News

Man spreads Christmas cheer at North Carolina prison

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning.   Richard Taylor helped serve a meal to over 300 inmates and staff at Carteret Correctional Center. “Just someone taking the time to come in and give them that treat. Give them that hope that […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina woman scores $400,000 top prize from scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported that a Halifax County woman as scored a big win on a scratch-off ticket. Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to a press release from the N.C. Education Lottery. Bobbitt bought...
ENFIELD, NC
WNCT

Greenville family looking for missing son, asking community for help

One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. Greenville family looking for missing son, asking …. One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. BBB offers tips for successful store returns after...
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro bank ATM broken into, money taken, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police continue to investigate after an ATM was broken into early Friday morning. Around 4:13 a.m., officers responded to the PNC Bank branch at 106 North Spence Avenue in reference to an ATM burglar-alarm call, police said. After arriving, officers found the ATM had...
GOLDSBORO, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

I’ll be home for Christmas

The Christmas season is a time when people return to their hometowns to celebrate the holiday with loved ones. On Friday, I will be traveling back home to Monroe, North Carolina to spend time with my family. Monroe is not home just because that’s where I was born and raised. It’s home, because that’s where I have special memories of learning how to rollerblade with my cousins in our grandparent’s driveway, it’s where I formed lifelong friendships at school and where I got my first newspaper gig.
MONROE, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount Police investigate homicide, make arrest

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police make an arrest in a homicide investigation. Police say on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Edgecombe Street to a shooting with an injury. They found 34-year-old Rico Battle unresponsive. Officers began life-saving measures,...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Shooting in Lenoir County sends man to hospital

KINSTON, N.C. — Two men were shot with one sustaining serious injuries during an incident in Deep Run on Thursday. According to Bryan Hanks with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting involving four men took place shortly after noon on Thursday. Deputies responded to a report of two men with gunshot wounds at separate […]
DEEP RUN, NC

