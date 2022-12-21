Read full article on original website
‘Started freaking out’: North Carolina truck driver wins $100,000
After seeing a movie with his wife Sunday night, Teddy Sparks, of Hubert, stopped at a convenience store to buy a scratch-off and won $100,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.
WITN
25 years of reporting in ENC: My story
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -All this year I have been marking 25 years of reporting and anchoring at WITN. I revisited the first story I ever did, took a look at the biggest mystery I’ve covered, and caught up with some familiar faces over the years. As I close out this look back and head into year 26, I wanted to do so on a more personal note.
2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
thewashingtondailynews.com
Could Washington see a by-pass in its future?
North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is considering the possibility of adding a by-pass in Washington to alleviate increased traffic congestion that is headed north or east of the city.. The project is in its infancy and it’s yet to be determined if a by-pass will materialize, according to Jeff...
Man spreads Christmas cheer at North Carolina prison
NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning. Richard Taylor helped serve a meal to over 300 inmates and staff at Carteret Correctional Center. “Just someone taking the time to come in and give them that treat. Give them that hope that […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina woman scores $400,000 top prize from scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported that a Halifax County woman as scored a big win on a scratch-off ticket. Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to a press release from the N.C. Education Lottery. Bobbitt bought...
North Carolina Man 'Totally Shocked' After Hitting Lottery Jackpot
The winning numbers had a special connection to the lucky player.
WNCT
Greenville family looking for missing son, asking community for help
One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. Greenville family looking for missing son, asking …. One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. BBB offers tips for successful store returns after...
Lottery wins will lead to happy holidays for two North Carolinians in Fayetteville and Wilson
"I was totally shocked to be frank with you."
cbs17
Goldsboro bank ATM broken into, money taken, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police continue to investigate after an ATM was broken into early Friday morning. Around 4:13 a.m., officers responded to the PNC Bank branch at 106 North Spence Avenue in reference to an ATM burglar-alarm call, police said. After arriving, officers found the ATM had...
State police cite 16 for underage drinking in Seven Springs parking lots
State police cited more than a dozen people for underage drinking and other alcohol-related offenses in parking lot areas at Seven Springs Ski Resort. Officers from the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement conducted a minor patrol in Seven Springs between Dec. 14 and 17. A total of 16...
neusenews.com
Public Notice: Greene Lamp Community Action Agency - Intent to file an application
Greene Lamp Community Action Agency serves to notify you of the intent to apply for funding from the Office of Economic Opportunity and NC Department of Health and Human Services to operate the Community Services Block Grant Program for FY 2023-2024 in Lenoir County, NC. The grant funding allocated is...
thewashingtondailynews.com
I’ll be home for Christmas
The Christmas season is a time when people return to their hometowns to celebrate the holiday with loved ones. On Friday, I will be traveling back home to Monroe, North Carolina to spend time with my family. Monroe is not home just because that’s where I was born and raised. It’s home, because that’s where I have special memories of learning how to rollerblade with my cousins in our grandparent’s driveway, it’s where I formed lifelong friendships at school and where I got my first newspaper gig.
WITN
Juvenile suspect identified in Craven County breaking and entering case.
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified a suspect in a breaking and entering case from Thursday morning. Deputies say this happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Express Tobacco & Vape on N.C. 55 East Highway in New Bern. The Sheriff’s Office...
cbs17
Multi-county fugitive with ‘lengthy’ criminal history wanted for Halifax warehouse break in: sheriff
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man with a ‘lengthy’ criminal history is wanted by the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office for breaking and entering into a warehouse near Enfield. The sheriff’s office said on the evening of Dec. 16, a breaking and entering occurred at a warehouse...
WITN
Rocky Mount Police investigate homicide, make arrest
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police make an arrest in a homicide investigation. Police say on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Edgecombe Street to a shooting with an injury. They found 34-year-old Rico Battle unresponsive. Officers began life-saving measures,...
publicradioeast.org
Police say ENC business owner was manufacturing cocaine in kitchen of the business
Deputies say a Vanceboro business owner was making more than covers and cushions for boats, and his side hustle sent him to jail. Clayton Wright, owner of C & D Canvas in Vanceboro, was charged with several drug crimes after Craven County deputies searched his vehicle and found cocaine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Cooper commutes sentences, issues pardons of forgiveness for cases in Wayne, Edgecombe counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The sentences of six people were commuted on Tuesday by Gov. Roy Cooper. That includes people in cases that took place in Wayne and Edgecombe counties. Pardons of forgiveness were also issued to four others, including one for a crime that happened in Wayne County. The pardons and commutations were issued […]
Shooting in Lenoir County sends man to hospital
KINSTON, N.C. — Two men were shot with one sustaining serious injuries during an incident in Deep Run on Thursday. According to Bryan Hanks with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting involving four men took place shortly after noon on Thursday. Deputies responded to a report of two men with gunshot wounds at separate […]
cbs17
GoFundMe started for Wilson family that had Christmas go kart stolen
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe has been started by the neighbor of a Wilson family who had a Christmas present, a go kart, stolen off of their property. The go kart was on a trailer that was also stolen. “I started a GoFundMe last night to try and...
