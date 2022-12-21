Read full article on original website
Mansfield issues boil water notice amid city water issues
MANSFIELD, La. - The City of Mansfield is reporting some water main breaks around the city. Some customers have low water pressure, and some have none at all. Crews are also addressing problems at the water plant. The intake line is restricted so the city has another pump on the way to help pull in more water.
Slow thaw forecast for Christmas weekend
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Arctic Blast chilled the ArkLaTex down mostly into the single digits above zero this morning after reaching highs in the 50s on Thursday afternoon. The Shreveport National Weather Service recorded a low of 10 which is about 28 degrees colder than the 30 year average. Also, Shreveport missed the record of 5 set back in 1989.
NWS-Shreveport monitors Arctic Blast
SHREVEPORT, La. - Meteorologists at the National Weather Service-Shreveport are monitoring every move of the Arctic Blast as it sweeps the nation. Expected high temps on Friday will be in the low to mid 20s across the region. Wind through the day however will make temperatures feel like the single digits and low to mid teens.
Independence Bowl kicks off Friday in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and Houston Cougars will square off in this year's Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Friday, Dec. 23. Kickoff for the historic bowl game is set for 2 p.m. at Independence Stadium. The party will start early on Friday and go all day leading...
