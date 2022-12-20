Read full article on original website
993thex.com
Stopped For Traffic Violation, Suspect Attempts To Pull Weapon On Officers
A Johnson City man is scheduled for arraignment on Thursday after being arrested following a traffic stop, when the suspect attempted to pull a gun on officers. Police arrested Jaquavius Silas after being pulled over for a routine traffic violation. Evidence of illegal drug use was detected and Silas was ordered out of the Silver Cadilac he was driving. While speaking with Silas, he began reaching toward his waistband where a loaded handgun was located. A struggle ensued and Silas was eventually taken into custody. The firearm was stolen out of Mississippi. Silas is charged with a Light Law Violation, Possession of Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest and Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer.
wcyb.com
Woman dies following 2-vehicle crash in Kingsport, police say
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman died following a two-vehicle crash in Kingsport Thursday morning, according to the Kingsport Police Department. Police responded to the crash on West Stone Drive at Lewis Lane at around 9:40 a.m. According to police, the driver of a Kia Sorrento was going westbound...
KPD: 1 killed in West Stone Drive crash Thursday morning
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash Thursday morning in Kingsport, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department responded to a crash on West Stone Drive at Lewis Lane around 9:40 a.m. According to police, a Kia Sorrento attempting to turn left from Stone Drive onto […]
993thex.com
One dead following crash on West Stone Drive
A car crash on West Stone Drive in Kingsport Thursday morning resulted in one fatality. According to a report from Kingsport Police, a vehicle driven by a 79-year-old woman was attempting a left turn from Stone Drive to Lewis Lane at around 9:30 AM. The woman reportedly failed to yield...
993thex.com
Two Johnson City men arrested for distributing fentanyl, heroin
A month-long investigation resulted in the arrest of two Johnson City men on Wednesday for the sale of heroin and fentanyl. According to a report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Sumner and Robert Hipps, both 35 years old, are charged with maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance distribution.
wvlt.tv
Grainger Co. man shot and killed by his father, sheriff says
GRAINGER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was shot and killed by his father in Thorn Hill Thursday, according to Grainger County Sheriff James Harville. When first responders arrived at 4829 Indian Creek Rd., they found a 41-year-old man, Joseph Mathews Hammond, dead in a bedroom. Harville said evidence at...
993thex.com
Johnson City Police says to treat non-working traffic lights as four-way stop
Washington County, Tennessee emergency officials say on Friday, due to extremely cold temperatures, Johnson City Police will not assist with traffic light outages. A release says police are not providing traffic control at non-working red lights, and drivers should treat downed lights as a four-way stop. Officials urge drivers to...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges After Giving Police Permission To Search His Home
A man out of Pike County is now facing several drug-trafficking charges, following a search of his home last week. State Police approached the home of 37-year-old Steven Cody Adkins, of Wolfpit Branch Road, and received permission to search the residence. While inside, troopers discovered meth, prescription medications, and over...
Fire marshal investigating cause of Kingsport house fire
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) responded to a house fire Friday afternoon. According to the KFD, a call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Friday regarding a house fire at the 900 block of Dale Street. All occupants were able to escape the fire without injury, a KFD official confirmed. As […]
TBI seeks public's help to find killer of elderly Greeneville woman, nephew
The house may be gone, but homicide investigators remember well the crimes committed inside the Cooter residence in Greeneville. Someone targeted Elizabeth Cooter, 78, and her nephew, Roger Aiken, in March 2014 inside the woman's West Main Street home. The killer also set the house on fire, perhaps to disguise what they'd done.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE CONDUCTS SUSPICIOUS DEATH INVESTIGATION IN PIKE COUNTY
DECEMBER 22, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. THE DECEASED: TIMOTHY PAUL JUSTICE, 60, OF PIKEVILLE, KY. WAS FOUND DEAD IN A RESIDENCE AFTER STATE POLICE DISCOVERED HIS BODY WHILE RESPONDING TO A BURGLARY IN PROGRESS CALL AT THE HOME. The Kentucky State Police in Pike County on Wednesday...
KPD: $2K stolen from elderly woman in hospice
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport authorities say that a check belonging to “an elderly woman in poor health on hospice care” was forged and cashed for $2,000. A release from the police department on Wednesday states it received a report of the incident in September 2022 but has not yet identified a suspect. Authorities say […]
993thex.com
Sheriff’s Office announces discovery of body in town of Damascus
A body was recovered Wednesday in the town limits of Damascus. Washington County, Sheriff Blake Andis’ report did not have a specific location but eyewitness reports saw a coroner’s van and other law enforcement personnel in the vicinity of Douglas Drive and Orchard Hill Road Wednesday afternoon. A...
q95fm.net
Seven Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrants, Money, Drugs, And Guns Seized
An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On December 16th, 2022, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Investigations Division executed OPERATION GRINCHMAS which consisted of two separate search warrants on residences in Claiborne County. Upon execution of the search warrants detectives recovered more than one-half pound of Methamphetamine and Heroin, over one-half pound of Marijuana along with a large quantity of prescription medication. During the execution of the first search warrant detectives located 93 firearms. Detectives also seized over $2500.00 in United States Currency. Both search warrants are the result of long-term investigations. The work of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of seven (7) individuals.
wjhl.com
Greeneville PD: Body found in burning car at church
Authorities say they found a body after extinguishing a car fire in a church parking lot Tuesday night. Greeneville PD: Body found in burning car at church. Authorities say they found a body after extinguishing a car fire in a church parking lot Tuesday night. Community Hero: Thousands of animals...
Greene Co. church reveals new details in car explosion
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After crews extinguished a fatal vehicle fire at Eastside Baptist Church last night, church members say their hearts are with the family of the victim. “Anytime of the year is not a good time, but certainly at Christmas and around the holidays,” said David Fox, Eastside’s pastor. “No doubt there’s […]
supertalk929.com
Report: Russell County officer injured in Highway 58 crash
A deputy with the Russell County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office was injured Monday morning when a tractor-trailer struck his patrol car. Preliminary information indicates the officer was on the scene on Route 58 in Castlewood clearing debris from a previous accident and had returned to his vehicle when the wreck occurred.
WSAZ
Meth, pills, cash, guns found inside home
PIKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested December 14 after illegal drugs were discovered at his home, according to Kentucky State Police. Troopers seized suspected methamphetamine, prescription medication, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and cash from Steven Adkins’ home. Steven Adkins, 37, of Elkhorn City, was arrested and...
‘Operation Grinchmas’ nets 93 firearms, meth, heroin and marijuana in Claiborne County
7 people arrested in a long-term investigation into illegal narcotics in Claiborne County, sheriff's office says.
wftgam.com
Missing Bell County Man Found Dead
Bell County police were called out to reports of a body found near Highway 221 in Bell County Friday afternoon. Bell County Deputy Coroner Jason Steele confirmed it was 70-year-old Woodrow (Woody) M. Barton. Barton was reported missing on December 12th. The cause of death is still under investigation.
