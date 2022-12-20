A Johnson City man is scheduled for arraignment on Thursday after being arrested following a traffic stop, when the suspect attempted to pull a gun on officers. Police arrested Jaquavius Silas after being pulled over for a routine traffic violation. Evidence of illegal drug use was detected and Silas was ordered out of the Silver Cadilac he was driving. While speaking with Silas, he began reaching toward his waistband where a loaded handgun was located. A struggle ensued and Silas was eventually taken into custody. The firearm was stolen out of Mississippi. Silas is charged with a Light Law Violation, Possession of Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest and Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO