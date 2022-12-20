Read full article on original website
Related
People Shared The Most Questionable Things Their Boyfriends Ever Cooked, And LOL, Thank Goodness For Love
Gentlemen, pickles should not be the centerpiece of any meal.
ABC News
Joanna Gaines shares photo from hospital bed with a self-care reminder
Joanna Gaines is sending an important self-care reminder ahead of the holidays. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the former "Fixer Upper" star shared a photo of herself wearing sunglasses in a hospital bed after undergoing a surgical procedure known as a microdiscectomy. The need for the surgery, she explained, stemmed from a back injury she sustained from a cheerleading accident in high school.
People can't stop talking about the cheek fat removal surgery that's sweeping Hollywood. We asked plastic surgeons what it entails, and why it's so popular.
Plastic surgeon Ira L. Savetsky said buccal fat removal is relatively easy, but could create premature aging and permanent face distortion.
Son Abandons Holiday Plans with Parents After Being Told to 'Move His Car' by Mother
Is there ever a circumstance where it's okay to treat your children as less than?. The holidays are meant to bring people together, but the irony is that they can often be something that causes enough conflict and drama to tear families apart in the worst of circumstances.
Nicole Kidman’s Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Almost As Tall As Mom Arriving In Sydney With Sister Faith, 12, & Parents
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made sure to be together for the holidays as the adorable couple reunited at the Sydney airport on Saturday, Dec. 17. The Oscar winner and her country music crooning hubby held hands while making it a family affair, with daughters Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, tagging along in a rare public outing. Looking casually chic, Nicole kept a low profile in a baseball hat and dark overcoat as Keith matched in a cap and black jacket.
Drew Barrymore reveals why she doesn’t buy her children Christmas presents
Drew Barrymore has explained why she doesn’t buy her children Christmas presents each year.The Charlie’s Angels star and host of The Drew Barrymore Show revealed that she takes her children on holiday every year instead of buying them gifts."I always take them on a trip every Christmas. I don’t get them presents,” she said in an interview.The 47-year-old actor explained: “I say [to my children], ‘I think we’ll remember the place and the photos and the experience and that’s what I want to give you.”“I’d rather invest [in that than in] a doll house or something,” she added. “I...
Why Joanna Gaines Bakes the Same Treat Every Year on Christmas Morning: ‘It’s Rare for Me to Get Excited About a New Holiday Recipe’
Christmas is a big deal in the Gaines household. Joanna Gaines revealed she bakes the same treat every year on Christmas morning. Here's why.
Kim Kardashian's Christmas decor is so over the top that she hired a piano player to wake her kids up every day
Kardashian revealed her over-the-top holiday decor, which includes multiple Christmas trees, in an elaborate Instagram post.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lili appears to wear a hand-me-down hat from brother Archie in footage from their Netflix series
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle included never-before-seen photos and videos of their children, Archie and Lili, in Netflix's "Harry & Meghan."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Steal the Show in Netflix Docuseries
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story isn't complete without their children. After Netflix premiered its new docuseries Harry & Meghan on Dec. 8, fans were treated to plenty of royal tea and bombshells from the couple. But while sharing their story, with the couple's Archewell Productions serving as one of the production companies involved in the project, Harry and Meghan also provided a glimpse into their life as parents to Archie, 3, and 18-month-old Lilibet.
Mom Upset After Family Doesn’t Buy 1-Year-Old Baby Separate Birthday Present During Christmastime
Many people suffer every year with only receiving one joint present rather than separate presents when their birthdays are close to Christmas. One mom took to Mumsnet vented her frustration that her child, who is celebrating their first birthday just a few days before Christmas, only received one present for Christmas and his birthday from her family.
Groom-to-Be Used Flashcards to Convince His Adult Brother He Can't Bring His "Miracle Baby" to Wedding
There are a lot of benefits to having a child-free wedding. Sure, many view weddings as a family event. However, kids at weddings can cause a lot of disruptions. No wonder child-free weddings are gaining in popularity.
Groom Asks Mother-In-Law to Leave His Wedding Reception
Your daughter’s wedding day should be the happiest day of your life. Your beloved daughter has found her prince charming and is about to embark on her happily ever after. What do you do when, whilst celebrating this momentous occasion, your new son-in-law asks you to leave the wedding reception?
I spent $5k on my bridezilla friend’s wedding – I finally put my foot down with her outrageous post-nuptial demand
WEDDING days have been difficult to plan, but one friend of the bride has revealed her downright disastrous experience. She said she spent $5k on attending a wedding and the bride still wanted more from her in the form of driving two hours. Reddit user UnlikelyHeart143 posted the drama to...
Photos show how cats see the world compared to humans
Artist Nickolay Lamm consulted three animal eye experts to visually represent how cats view the world compared to humans.
19 People Who Were Roasted So Hard, They Might As Well Be Chestnuts On An Open Fire
These people are going to recover slower than the economy.
TODAY.com
Ellen DeGeneres tears up in video 10 days after tWitch’s death: ‘We’ll never make sense of it’
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741, or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. The collective...
TODAY.com
There’s still time! Holiday gifts procrastinators can buy in a pinch
Lifestyle expert Amy E. Goodman comes to the rescue for any procrastinators looking for last-minute holiday hosting gifts or solutions.Dec. 23, 2022.
Comments / 0