Dooky Chase’s Queen’s Boozan – Game, Wild and Tame Dinner on Jan. 6
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Dooky Chase will hold the Queen’s Boozan dinner on Jan. 6. This Game, Wild and Tame Gala Dinner is being held in memoriam of Chef Leah Chase on her 100th birthday. The five-course dining event will feature wine and cocktail pairings and food...
Urban South Brewery Crafts Three Carnival Time Sour Ales with Dong Phuong King Cakes
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Urban South Brewery, the largest craft brewery in New Orleans and one of the leading breweries in the South, announced a collaboration with Dong Phuong Bakery – the famous king cake maker. The brewery crafted three Carnival Time Sour Ales to celebrate Mardi Gras, all brewed with king cakes.
Ring in the New Year with Galatoire’s
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Ring in 2023 with an elegant dinner prepared by Galatoire’s Executive Chef Phillip Lopez at Galerie de Galatoire (211 Royal St.)!. Tickets are $225 per person, all-inclusive of five course dinner, wine pairings and open bar. Featuring live entertainment from the wonderful Anais...
Fat Boy’s Pizza Express Opens Today in Harvey
METAIRIE, La (press release) – Fat Boy’s Pizza Express, a new, service-oriented concept from Metairie-based Fat Boy’s Pizza, will open on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 1535 Lapalco Blvd. in Harvey. The new drive-thru model is built around convenience and will still feature the World’s Biggest Slice and massive 30-inch pies for which Fat Boy’s Pizza is known.
