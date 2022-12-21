METAIRIE, La (press release) – Fat Boy’s Pizza Express, a new, service-oriented concept from Metairie-based Fat Boy’s Pizza, will open on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 1535 Lapalco Blvd. in Harvey. The new drive-thru model is built around convenience and will still feature the World’s Biggest Slice and massive 30-inch pies for which Fat Boy’s Pizza is known.

HARVEY, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO