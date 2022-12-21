Read full article on original website
LETTERS: Flagler Beach needs drainage fix
The Flagler Beach drainage system needs to be fixed before the next hurricane season. It does allow the excess rain water to drain into the Intracoastal canals, but it obviously does not have any type of baffle system to prevent the canal from coming up into the streets when the tide is too high.
Belle Terre Elementary student Kaitlyn Whitfield wins scholarship
A local Belle Terre Elementary School student has been awarded a scholarship that covers school supplies and event fees. BTES student Kaitlyn Whitfield is this year's recipient of the Mozella and Kaleigh Williams Memorial Scholarship. Kaitlyn applied for the scholarship by creating a TikTok video essay to answer the required...
Nine additional charges added against condo association president
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office has added nine additional charges against the condo association president accused of video voyeurism. The charges include five video voyeurism charges and four unlawful use of a two-way communication device. Robert W. Orr, who was originally arrested in September, turned himself in for arrest on Dec. 14, according to the arrest report, and has since posted a $45,000 bond.
Matanzas High School DECA chapter earns honors
Matanzas High School's DECA chapter recently earned both the promotional and membership campaign achievement levels for the 2022-23 school year, according to a press release. Each year, DECA recognizes leading chapters that have built strong local programs focused on serving an exceptional number of members, advisors, alumni and business partners.
