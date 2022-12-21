Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
Carolina 37, Detroit 23
Car_Blackshear 7 run (Pineiro kick), 11:57. Drive: 6 plays, 78 yards, 3:03. Key Plays: Blackshear kick return to Carolina 22; Hubbard 30 run; Hubbard 35 run. Carolina 7, Detroit 0. Det_S.Zylstra 3 pass from Goff (Badgley kick), 8:38. Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards, 3:19. Key Plays: Goff 39 pass to...
Porterville Recorder
Indiana 111, Miami 108
INDIANA (111) Hield 7-15 0-0 21, Mathurin 2-6 1-2 6, Turner 2-4 1-1 5, Haliburton 14-20 5-5 43, Nembhard 4-11 0-0 10, Smith 6-9 1-1 14, Brissett 2-6 2-5 6, Duarte 2-6 0-0 4, McConnell 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 40-83 10-14 111. MIAMI (108) Butler 6-11 7-8 20, Martin 0-1...
Spend Christmas Laughing at the Texas Longhorns
OUR GIFT TO YOU: A mountain of videos for our SEC friends making fun of the guys down in Austin
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24
Min_Hockenson 12 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 3:17. Drive: 8 plays, 84 yards, 3:50. Key Plays: Cousins 25 pass to J.Jefferson; Cousins 13 pass to J.Jefferson. Minnesota 7, N.Y. Giants 0. Second Quarter. Min_FG Joseph 40, 9:40. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 5:10. Key Plays: Cousins 12 pass to J.Jefferson;...
Porterville Recorder
Houston 19, Tennessee 14
Ten_Henry 48 run (Bullock kick), 8:48. Hou_Burkhead 0 run (Fairbairn kick), 2:34. Hou_FG Fairbairn 25, 6:50. Ten_Willis 14 run (Bullock kick), 8:51. Hou_FG Fairbairn 22, 7:25. Hou_Cooks 6 pass from Mills (pass failed), 2:52. A_66,634. HouTen. First downs1516. Total Net Yards285272. Rushes-yards30-7031-184 Passing21588. Punt Returns5-412-16 Kickoff Returns2-514-85 Interceptions Ret.2-261-7 Comp-Att-Int20-32-114-23-2.
Porterville Recorder
Carolina 6, Philadelphia 5
Carolina330—6 First Period_1, Carolina, Fast 3 (Staal, Martinook), 3:57. 2, Philadelphia, Sanheim 4 (Frost, DeAngelo), 11:03. 3, Carolina, Noesen 7 (Svechnikov, Necas), 14:32 (pp). 4, Carolina, Fast 4 (Martinook, Staal), 19:05. Penalties_Frost, PHI (Tripping), 13:52. Second Period_5, Philadelphia, DeAngelo 6 (Farabee), 1:01. 6, Carolina, Svechnikov 18 (Stastny, Necas), 5:57....
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Kamara ties NFL record 6 touchdowns
1933 — Montreal’s Howie Morenz scores his 251st goal to become the NHL’s career goal-scoring leader. Morenz’s goal caps the Canadiens’ 3-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. 1951 — Norm Van Brocklin’s 73-yard touchdown pass to Tom Fears in the fourth quarter gives the...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 125, Phoenix 100
MEMPHIS (125) Brooks 7-9 1-1 16, Jackson Jr. 9-17 5-6 24, Adams 3-5 0-4 6, Bane 4-13 7-7 17, Morant 4-14 4-6 12, Clarke 7-10 10-10 24, LaRavia 0-0 0-0 0, Roddy 2-4 0-0 5, Tillman 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 3-5 0-0 6, Aldama 4-7 0-2 10, Jones 1-5 0-0 2, Konchar 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 45-91 28-38 125.
Comments / 0