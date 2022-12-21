Read full article on original website
United Supermarkets, Mrs Baird’s Bread honor 3 area Teachers on the Rise for Nov.
LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread® recently announced the November winners of their eleventh annual Teachers On The Rise program. According to a press release from The United Family, the winners were Chadna Hawkins of Wolffarth Elementary (Lubbock ISD), Lauren Atkinson of Evans Middle School (Lubbock ISD) and Amber Johnson of Lamesa High School (Lamesa ISD).
Where Does Texas Tech's 2023 Class Rank After Early National Signing Day?
Coach Joey McGuire's hard work in the last year has paid off with a top 25 class per SI99 rankings.
Texas Tech campus to close for winter weather
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University sent out an alert Wednesday stating that the campus would be closed Thursday and Friday in preparation for the upcoming cold weather. This is an important message from Texas Tech University. The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock, including the School of Veterinary Medicine...
6 and counting, emergency calls for water removal Friday in Lubbock
The recent cold weather is a good reason to remember the dangers of frozen pipes.
Sippin’ on the South Plains: Idalou Harvest
LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Sippin’ on the South Plains shares more about Idalou Harvest. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk about the High Plains wine industry that will air every weekend from now until January 1 on KLBK.
Texas Bowl features full-strength Ole Miss, Texas Tech
Neither Ole Miss nor Texas Tech was included in the final College Football Playoff rankings. But their meeting in the
Ole Miss vs Texas Tech TaxAct Texas Bowl Prediction Game Preview
Ole Miss vs Texas Tech prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. TaxAct Texas Bowl, Wednesday, December 28. Ole Miss vs Texas Tech TaxAct Texas Bowl Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Ole Miss vs Texas Tech How To Watch. Date: Wednesday, December 28. Game Time: 9:00 pm...
Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss
Brady Quinn and Danny Kanell join Tommy Tran to share their picks for the Texas Bowl game between Texas Tech and Ole Miss.
Frenship ISD names new Willow Bend Elementary principal
WOLFFORTH, Texas — On Wednesday, the Frenship Independent School District (FISD) announced the selection of Skylar Roddy as the new principal for Willow Bend Elementary School. According to a press release from FISD, Roddy is no stranger to the school as she recently served as the school’s interim principal...
Lorenzo coach situation described as ‘personnel matter’ by the school district
LORENZO, Texas — A social media post on Monday said an employee and coach with the Lorenzo ISD was “suspended for the entire year.” The post named the coach but did not name the violation and whether the suspension was for a violation of rules. EverythingLubbock.com for now will withhold the name. Lorenzo ISD Superintendent […]
Lubbock Firehouse employee gets holiday surprise from customers
One Firehouse employee was in for a surprise when he went into work Wednesday. Justin Cadzow has worked at Firehouse Subs at Canyon West for over two years as a cashier, always going above and beyond for his customers.
Texas Tech announces signing of Rusty Staats
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - After bulking up Texas Tech’s offensive line at the start of the early signing period Wednesday, Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire received another key addition for his 2023 roster Thursday with the signing of transfer offensive lineman Rusty Staats. One of the top...
Lubbock 9-year-old uses $1300 profit from hot chocolate stand to place gifts under Charli’s Tree for children in need
LUBBOCK, Texas — In November, 9-year-old Riggen Greer – with a little help from his parents – began warming hearts this holiday season with his hot chocolate stand in South Lubbock. Greer has been stirring up Christmas cheer almost every night for the past couple of weeks....
University Medical Center is Ringing in the Holidays Big Time
This holiday season University Medical Center has been going far and beyond to do what they can for their patients. For the first time since 2019 Santa Claus, and Mrs. Claus, were able to visit children at UMC's Children's Hospital and even wore masks in compliance with COVID-19 protocols. Not...
Man in Lubbock calls for ‘real holocaust,’ gets arrested by FBI
A man was arrested by the FBI in Lubbock County. Court documents accused Francis Federick Goltz, 51, of making posts on right-wing websites threatening to injure political officials and their children.
Red Raiders Baseball Ready to Ride Into 2023 with Top 25 Preseason Ranking
The Red Raiders return plenty of talent as they look to return to Omaha for the first time since 2019.
Former Red Raiders Coach Mike Leach Hall of Fame Bound? There's a Problem
The legendary college coach doesn't meet the written qualifications to be inducted, but should an exception be made?
Heavy rescue dispatched to ceiling collapse at south Lubbock apartment complex
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a south Lubbock apartment complex for reports of a ceiling collapse Friday afternoon. Heavy rescue was dispatched to the Ella Apartments at 12:14 p.m. and were on scene at 12:19 p.m., according to LFR. There were no injuries reported, but LFR...
Two seriously injured in central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are seriously injured after a crash in central Lubbock Friday night. Officers were called to the crash just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Ave. Q. Police say a third person suffered moderate injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. This...
Lubbock child hurt in pedestrian-vehicle collision Thursday morning
Lubbock Police said someone was seriously hurt when a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the 4300 block of Justice Avenue.
