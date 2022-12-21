Read full article on original website
Here are the kinds of stocks set to rally as the stock market changes its character amid inflation 'falling like a rock', according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee
The character of the stock market is changing as inflation starts to fall "like a rock," according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. A drop in inflation would offer the market numerous rallies to keep momentum into year-ed, Lee said. These are the types of stocks that see short-term upside if inflation...
ambcrypto.com
With MATIC stuck in a range, investors have every reason to track whale movements
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Polygon [MATIC] has been moving sideways for the past seven days. MATIC could fall to $0.7692 or lower but a breakout above the $0.8154 range would invalidate this...
ambcrypto.com
Filecoin [FIL] market weakens, but investors can still profit here
FIL faced price rejection at $3.024. A possible price recovery could set FIL to settle at $2.951. A break above $3.024 will negate the above forecast. Filecoin (FIL) rallied on 20 December, recording over 9% gains for investors after hitting a high of $3.084. However, price recovery followed, clearing about half of the profits. Recent rally attempts haven’t helped investors recover their losses, but there could be an opening.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum’s validators feel the MEV ‘Boost’, will it help ETH go up the chart?
Ethereum’s validators continue to grow on the network as they adopt MEV boost at a massive scale. Trader addresses holding long positions on Ethereum decline. According to data provided by Delphi Digital, most validators on the Ethereum network adopted the MEV (Miner Extractable Value) boost, after the merge. This MEV boost allows validators to earn more profits while reducing the risk of centralization on the Ethereum network.
Daily stock buying by retail traders is near its lowest point all year as caution builds ahead of the final Fed meeting of 2022
Risk-aversion toward stocks looks like it's setting in among retail investors as 2022 winds down. Average daily purchases have dropped to about $1 billion over the past month, around the year's lows, said Vanda Research. Flows "paint a picture of caution" before the last inflation report and Fed meeting in...
3 Stocks to Buy Now That Could Make You Filthy Rich in 2023
With inflation starting to ease, the Fed is expected to slow down the rate hikes. However, many analysts still believe the economy will face a mild recession next year. Thus,...
Here’s how much US home prices will plunge in current market bubble
US home prices will likely have to decline by as much as 20% over the course of a multi-year correction before the housing sector can get back on track with historical trends, a research firm warned this week. The most recent correction cycles that occurred in the US housing market, such as a bubble in the 1990s and the sector’s implosion in the mid-2000s, took several years to conclude, DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said. In the current market, US home prices have only begun to fall in the last few months – suggesting the declines will continue for the foreseeable future. “US...
Tesla stock has plunged nearly 70% from its peak. 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry called the crash.
Burry declared Tesla stock was in a bubble at the end of 2020, and warned it could plunge 80% or 90% in November 2021, when the stock peaked.
The US housing market faces a 'triple whammy' of threats - and stocks may stage a Santa Claus rally, a top strategist says
The US housing market has been hit by labor shortages, rising costs, and soaring mortgage rates. Brian Jacobsen, an Allspring strategist, described those three trends as a "triple whammy." Signs of fading inflation this week could spark a Santa Claus rally for stocks, he said. The US housing market is...
msn.com
'A Lot Of People Are Saying Apple's Finished,' Says Cramer: The Bull, Bear Case For The Stock
Apple, Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) was sliding lower Thursday in tandem with the S&P 500, which was declining after initial jobless claims came in lower than expected. Initial jobless claims came in at 216,000, up from 214,000 the week prior but well below the 222,000 estimate. The data indicates the Federal Reserve’s policy isn’t slowing the economy as effectively as many traders and investors hoped.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Microsoft defends its deal to buy Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard. Google's performance review system is getting tougher. James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" faces a big test at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1....
Wait, What? Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel Says The Housing Market Is Going To Do This
Jeremy Siegel, a professor at Wharton, predicts that the housing market will see negative growth as a result of future Federal Reserve interest rate increases that will raise mortgage rates even further. Due to the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage more than doubling this year, the housing industry...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
Fed’s housing market ‘reset’ has officially set off the second-biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era
In June, Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters that the overheated U.S. housing market—which saw U.S. home prices rise over 40% in just over two years—needed a “reset.” And higher mortgage rates, he said, would slowly bring “balance” back to the market. “We saw...
ambcrypto.com
MATIC in price recovery mode, will the pullback reach $0.7735?
Polygon (MATIC) was in a bearish market structure. MATIC could fall to $0.7735 or lower. A break above the resistance level at $0.8153 would invalidate the forecast. Polygon [MATIC] sentiment remained bearish for most of December 2022. The token was trapped between $0.8910 and $0.9490 in the first half of the month.
ambcrypto.com
1INCH flashes signs of a potential big move ahead, thanks to these observations
1INCH finds favor with ETH whales according to WhaleStats. Evaluating the potential for a bounce from the oversold zone. Crypto investors are looking into potential opportunities now that 2022 is almost at its conclusion. 1INCH fits the bill as one of the tokens that are currently showing promise for a bullish recovery.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink lower as rate jitters dash hopes for year-end rally
U.S. equities extended a rout Monday after stocks booked consecutive weekly losses for the first time since late September. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) slid 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) declined around 160 points, or 0.5%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) tumbled 1.5%. All three major averages fell for a fourth straight day to six-week lows.
ambcrypto.com
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will MATIC cross $100 in 2023?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. MATIC is a cryptocurrency that was created by the Matic Network, a popular layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum. It is designed to enable faster and cheaper transactions on the Ethereum blockchain by utilizing a system of sidechains and validators to offload some of the transaction processing.
ambcrypto.com
Assessing the risk Aave buyers will bear if they decide to buy the dip
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Indicators showed momentum was firmly bearish for Aave. The lower timeframe range highlighted trading opportunities at the extremes. The volatility of Bitcoin [BTC] has been significantly low over...
Carvana shares rebound almost 30%, attracts new watchers on StockTwits
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Carvana Co (CVNA.N) rebounded nearly 30% on Thursday, erasing some of the previous day's deep losses inflicted by worries about the used car seller's solvency.
