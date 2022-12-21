Read full article on original website
wflx.com
Last-minute shoppers pack Mall at Wellington Green
The Mall at Wellington Green wrapped up the 2022 holiday shopping season with a busy day on Christmas Eve, as shoppers flocked to purchase last-minute gifts for their friends and family. “Lots of cars for sure," said Liana Torres, who came to get one more gift for a family member....
wflx.com
Shelters open in Palm Beach, Treasure Coast ahead of cold front
Cold weather is on its way to South Florida and the temperature changes will begin on Friday. Everyone from Okeechobee County, Martin County to Palm Beach County will feel the chill in the air. Knowing what's at stake, plans are in place for shelters and warming centers to open this weekend.
wflx.com
18-month Boca Raton boy found safe after Missing Child Alert
Several hours after a Missing Child Alert was issued for a missing Boca Raton boy, city police said Friday night that the child has been located in good condition, and the father was arrested and charged with interference with custody. Boca Raton police said Vinie Ristick abducted his 18-month-old son...
wflx.com
4 turtles flown from Virginia to Loggerhead Marinelife Center for treatment
Four turtles are now rehabbing at the Loggerhead Marinelife Center after they were found in a "cold stunned" condition off the Virginia coast. Cold stunning is a condition where sea turtles become sick and weak after they're exposed to ocean temperatures below 50 degrees. All four turtles were flown from...
wflx.com
Emotional holiday season for Ukrainian family who found refuge in South Florida
So many families left Ukraine when the war broke out earlier this year and found refuge in South Florida. A few even enrolled their kids in our local schools as they restarted their lives. WPTV journalist Stephanie Susskind on Thursday followed up with one of those families she met months...
wflx.com
Marine Corps veteran in need gifted car for Christmas
It was an early Christmas gift that Marine Corps veteran George Morales will not forget. "I'm in shock. This couldn't have come at a better time," Morales said as he was handed the keys to a car. The gift from the Wounded Veterans Relief Fund happened Thursday morning in North...
wflx.com
Man shot in parking lot of Delray Beach strip mall
A man was taken to the hospital Friday morning after police said he was shot in the parking lot of a Delray Beach strip mall. Ted White, the public information officer for the Delray Beach Police Department, said officers responded to the 1400 block of South Congress Avenue around 7:30 a.m.
wflx.com
Juno Beach Pier holiday service will go on despite cold snap
As the saying goes, man plans and God laughs. But as Holy Spirit Lutheran Church volunteers prepare for their popular Juno Beach Pier service on Friday, many are more worried about Mother Nature's demeanor. "It's funny because they are concerned about it," Pastor Jim Graeser said. Church volunteers are preparing...
wflx.com
Holiday travelers deal with flight cancellations as winter storm hits US
South Florida airports were busy Thursday as holiday travelers hoped to avoid getting stranded by a major winter storm. Wintry weather is expected to continue impacting air travel for the next few days while the possibility of thunderstorms in South Florida could cause travel delays too. Delays and cancellations were...
wflx.com
Palm Beach County to open cold weather shelter Friday
Palm Beach County is preparing for an arctic cold front, which is forecast to impact the area beginning Friday evening through this weekend. Palm Beach County officials announced Friday that the Belle Glade Transitional Shelter and Lake Village at the Glades located at 341 NW 11th St.will open at 7 p.m. The shelter will close as necessary based on weather conditions.
wflx.com
How to prepare for the cold, stay warm as temperatures drop this weekend
You know that burning smell when you turn on your heat? That's dust burning off from your system's heat coils. You want to get the coils cleaned before you use them. Another issue you may run into is the relay system in your AC. If you don't use the heat that often, switching your system from AC to heat may burn it out.
wflx.com
Teenager arrested in death of 17-year-old boy from Lantana
One day after the death of a 17-year-old boy from Lantana was ruled a homicide, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has arrested another teenager in connection with the fatal shooting. Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said Saturday morning that a 17-year-old boy has been arrested and is facing a first-degree...
wflx.com
Death of 17-year-old boy from Lantana ruled as homicide
Two days after the body of a missing 17-year-old boy from Lantana was found in the Loxahatchee area, the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner has officially ruled the death as a homicide. On Wednesday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office was treating Emmanuel Castaneda's death as a homicide. In the...
wflx.com
Last-minute shoppers out in full force day before Christmas Eve
From The Gardens Mall, to Tanger Outlets Palm Beach, to shopping small —everyone WPTV spoke with on Friday before the holiday weekend had something in common. "I'm going last-minute shopping for family and friends," Alekandra London said, while shopping at the outlet mall in West Palm Beach. "You think of someone you forgot, and you just run out real quick."
wflx.com
Couple's memorial statue of granddaughter stolen
A Delray Beach couple has been left devastated after someone stole a memorial the represented their beloved granddaughter who died in 2011. For the past year, Debbie Arrigo and her husband Joe have lived inside the gated community of Rainberry Bay, a 55-plus neighborhood located just west of Interstate 95. Their home has always been easy to find thanks to a special landmark that sits outside underneath their mailbox.
wflx.com
One woman hospitalized after shooting
One woman was injured in a shooting late Thursday at a residence, the Riviera Beach Police Department said. The unidentfied woman was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center after the shooting in the 10 block of East 27th Street around 8:50 p.m. Riviera Beach Police Department Criminal Investigations Section is...
wflx.com
Deputies: Man shoots 2, kills 1 before taking own life
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a murder-suicide near West Palm Beach that left two people dead. Deputies were called to a shooting in the 1300 block of Meadowbrook Drive just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and found a man and woman dead, as well as another man injured.
wflx.com
Disaster Recovery Center closing but help available for Hurricane Ian relief
The federal government's Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery Center in Palm Beach County will close permanently Thursday. The center at Hagen Ranch Road Library in Delray Beach will be closed for the holiday through Tuesday, will reopen Wednesday and close Thursday at 4 p.m. for assistance, including with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
wflx.com
Nonprofit's Secret Santa helps homeless
A Boca Raton-based nonprofit welcomed the homeless to a Secret Santa gift exchange at the United Methodist Church on Saturday morning. It was the third annual event for Changing Lives, an organization to assist the homeless. Between 75 and 100 people were given haircuts, new eye glasses, phones and bikes.
