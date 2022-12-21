Read full article on original website
Related
Short-sellers make $15 billion betting against Tesla as shares in Elon Musk's company sink by 70% this year
Bets against Elon Musk's EV maker proved more lucrative than any other US company this year, as the carmaker's value fell by about $800 billion.
Still broke? Influencers think you’re just not ‘manifesting’ money hard enough
On TikTok, a young woman is claiming that she’s “done gatekeeping”. She wants to tell us the one affirmation she uses to make “hella money”. In typically self-assured style, she reels off a single sentence, one she claims has been answered over and over again by the universe. “I get paid to exist,” she says. “My existence pays for itself.” Nearly 150,000 people have liked it. Among an array of adulatory comments, one less impressed take cuts through: “You have 1.9 million followers, of course you get paid to exist”.The subtle art of achieving health, wealth, happiness and your deepest...
Comments / 0