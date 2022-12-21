Read full article on original website
The Senate passes election reform designed to head off another Jan. 6
Lawmakers have said over and over that they want to prevent another Jan. 6-style attack on the U.S. Capitol from ever happening again. It took almost two years, but on Thursday, as part of a government spending package, the Senate passed the first federal elections legislation to that aim. The...
Read the Jan. 6 committee's report and recommendations for preventing another riot
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has released its final report to the public. In more than 800 pages and over the course of eight chapters, the report details what led the panel to recommend four criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump.
Senate passes major spending deal that now heads to House
With a looming Friday deadline to fund the government, the Senate has approved a nearly $1.7 trillion government funding bill by a bipartisan vote of 68-29. The package now goes to the House for approval. "This is one of the most significant appropriations packages we have done in a very...
After 18 months of investigations, the Jan. 6 report is out. Here are the toplines
After roughly 18 months of investigations, the House committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has released their full report. The document, which is more than 800 pages long, recommends the Justice Department pursue criminal charges against former President Donald Trump for his role in the attack. And they say Congress should act to bar Trump, and others involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection, from ever holding federal office again.
Political Rewind: What to expect in the 2023 legislative session; January 6th interviews
Guest Host Donna Lowry, @donnalowrynews, host, GPB's Lawmakers. Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science, Emory University. Chuck Bullock, professor of political science, The University of Georgia. Stephen Fowler, @stphnfwlr, politics reporter, Georgia Public Broadcasting. Teri Anulewicz, @tanulewicz, state representative, District 42 (D) The breakdown. 1. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
As more GOP governors race to ban TikTok on state devices, a federal ban looms
As the U.S. Senate considers banning TikTok on federal devices as a part of its end-of-year spending bill, at least 16 Republican governors have recently taken that step at the state level. They include North Dakota, Idaho, Iowa, Texas, South Dakota, South Carolina, Maryland, Utah, Oklahoma, Alabama, New Hampshire, Georgia,...
Congress tasks a federal watchdog to examine Indian Affairs' troubled tribal jails
Congress is directing a federal watchdog to examine the Bureau of Indian Affairs' tribal jails program, which has come under fire for numerous deaths. The directive is part of the nearly $1.7 trillion federal spending bill approved by Congress this week. It tasks the Interior Department's Office of Inspector General to follow up on previous investigations into the beleaguered tribal jails program, which officials have described as a "national disgrace." The Interior Department oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Investors prefer bonds: How sleepy government bonds became the hot investment of 2022
Move over, crypto. The hot investment of 2022 is way sleepier but a lot more stable. It's U.S. government bonds. A few weeks ago, so many people scrambled to get in on the asset that they crashed the Treasury's website. "It's been a wild couple of months here," said David...
Opinion: The light of Hanukkah shines in Ukraine
Many have compared President Zelenskyy's address to a joint session of Congress to the appearance Winston Churchill made 81 years ago. But I was reminded of when Churchill addressed the Canadian House of Commons a few days later. He said French generals who urged surrender to Germany had told their government, "'In three weeks England will have her neck wrung like a chicken.'"
Russia responds to Zelenskyy's visit by accusing the U.S. of a proxy war in Ukraine
As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned from Washington, D.C. — having secured billions of dollars in U.S. aid and multiple standing ovations in Congress — the Kremlin was quick to criticize the trip. The Biden administration announced on Wednesday it would provide an additional $1.85 billion in military...
Why the proposed TikTok ban is more about politics than privacy, according to experts
TikTok has become a dominant force in pop culture in recent years, which has prompted growing concerns from government officials over its Chinese ownership. At least 14 states have recently banned the application from being used on government devices; some state-run public universities followed suit, banning or blocking the app on their campuses.
These young Republicans want the GOP to invest in Gen Z, but it's an uphill battle
The GOP, known as the Grand Old Party, isn't usually considered the political party of the young. In the midterm elections, a majority of Millennial and Generation Z voters – those under 41 – cast ballots for Democratic candidates, according to exit polls. "This is the greatest challenge...
