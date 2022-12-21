Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Elliott leaves its mark on Northeast Ohio, delivering high winds, cold temps before Christmas
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winter Storm Elliott slammed through Northeast Ohio the past few days, delivering snow, high winds and bitter temperatures while causing a deadly pileup on the Ohio Turnpike and canceling dozens of flights at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Thousands of residents across the state lost power for...
Winter Storm Elliott arrives in Northeast Ohio: Updates on flight cancellations and road conditions
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winter Storm Elliott rearranged Northeast Ohio’s Christmas plans, clogging roads and airports, preventing any last-minute shopping excursions and barricading us in our homes. And it looks like the freezing temperatures will stay with us for at least a few more days, even if the snow...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio weather: Staying cold and breezy through Christmas Day, warming up into next week
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for Northeast Ohio until noon Sunday. A Lake Effect Snow Warning was also issued for Lake and Lakeshore Ashtabula counties until 7 PM Sunday. It’s here where some areas especially north of I-90 could pick up an additional 2...
cleveland19.com
Warming centers open across Northeast Ohio as winter storm rolls in (list)
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - With a wild winter storm coming in, cities and counties across Northeast Ohio are preparing for residents that may not have access to heat in the bitter cold. The following warming centers have been announced:. Summit Lake Community Center at 380 W Crosier St. Dec. 22...
cleveland19.com
Power outages reported across Northeast Ohio during winter storm
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Power outages are being reported across Northeast Ohio as a winter storm makes its way through the area. The FirstEnergy website said about 25,000 customers are impacted by outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday. According to the website, the outages appear to be affecting Summit, Erie,...
Winter weather blog: Dangerous driving conditions
The Winter Storm Warning has been canceled but the Wind Chill Warning remains through 10 a.m.
Blizzard warning canceled for portions of Northeast Ohio, but winter storm warning remains in effect
CLEVELAND — A blizzard warning has been canceled for a handful of Northeast Ohio counties as an impactful winter storm continues moving through the region. The blizzard warning — which included Cleveland — was supposed to remain in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday, but was instead called off just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. The following counties are effected:
Wind gusts top 70 mph in Fairport Harbor during winter storm
FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio — As towns across Northeast Ohio experience high wind gusts, Fairport Harbor is seeing hurricane-force winds amid the current winter storm. SUBSCRIBE : Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the National...
cleveland19.com
Downtown Cleveland ambassadors prepared for winter weather over Christmas weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Downtown Cleveland Ambassadors will be out on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. They are also bracing for the wintery weather headed to Northeast Ohio. Olivia Willis with the Downtown Cleveland Alliance said they will make sure the ambassadors are able to keep warm during the...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Could Cleveland see coldest Christmas since 2004?
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Not only are Santa and his reindeer getting ready to visit Northeast Ohio, weather from the North Pole swooped down for a visit, too. FOX 8 meteorologists say Cleveland could experience the coldest Christmas in recent history on Saturday and Sunday. Actual temperatures on Christmas Eve...
cleveland19.com
Canton opens warming centers for winter storm
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Canton is joining Refuge of Hope to offer warming centers for those in need of shelter from the bitter cold during the winter storm set to sweep Northeast Ohio this holiday weekend. SARTA will offer transportation while the American Red Cross will provide...
List of closings and delays in Northeast Ohio for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Anticipation of extremely cold temperatures, high winds and snow from a winter storm has led to the closing of several county offices, libraries and local attractions for Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Northeast Ohio beginning at...
Unforgettable road trip: 4 strangers drive from Florida to Cleveland after canceled flight
Four strangers desperate to get home for Christmas took a road trip they will not soon forget. Their flight from Florida to Cleveland was canceled, and after a little bit of anxious thought, they all piled into a rental car to make it home for the holidays.
clevelandurbannews.com
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announces extended recreation and warming center hours as a snow blizzard approaches for Christmas in Cleveland and the city's homeless and the poor are at risk....The mayor says the city is ready for the winter
Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-As Christmas Day approaches in the largely Black major American city of Cleveland in the midst of an upcoming snow blizzard, freezing cold temperatures and extremely hazardous...
spectrumnews1.com
Snow emergency parking ban issued in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — With a major winter storm set to sweep in, the City of Cleveland is issuing a snow emergency parking ban from Thursday night at 11 p.m. until Saturday at noon. Streets affected will have posted red and white signs. Vehicles are barred from stopping, standing or parking on all streets designated as through streets or highways.
spectrumnews1.com
'This is the worst-case scenario': Ohio couple among thousands struggling to get home for holidays
CLEVELAND — Leslie Porach and her husband, Mike, decided to take a pre-holiday getaway to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as a gift to themselves ahead of the hustle and bustle of Christmas, New Year’s Eve and all that goes along with both of them. What You Need To Know.
cleveland19.com
Portage County opens 24-hour warming center to protect against bitter cold
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Portage County will welcome those in need of shelter against the bitter cold coming in from a winter storm set to sweep across Northeast Ohio this holiday weekend. The warming center is at the Haven of Portage County located at 2645 State Route 59 in Ravenna,
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. This restaurant in the Tremont neighborhood offers delicious New-Orleans-style food. Patrons highly recommend Johnny's seafood gumbo, which has shrimp, crab, crawfish, filé (a spicy powder made from dried and ground sassafras leaves), and okra. You also can't go wrong with the New Orleans shrimp creole (which features a delectable tomato sauce with peppers, onions, herbs, and garlic) and Louisiana crawfish etouffee (crawfish tails covered in a delicious Cajun stew). Customers also love the po'boys; you can't go wrong with either the crispy gulf shrimp or catfish po'boy. If you have room for dessert, check out the creme brulee, beignets, or chocolate cheesecake.
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland Hopkins International Airport could have delays, cancellations as winter storm approaches
CLEVELAND — As a winter storm is expected to hit the state starting Thursday night, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is expecting delays and cancellations. During a virtual press conference Wednesday that included other City of Cleveland officials, Cleveland Hopkins spokesperson John Goersmeyer asked people to plan ahead as this is the busiest season for the airport, and the storm couldn't have come at a worse time.
WYTV.com
Local resort makes a wish happen for Cleveland family
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Cleveland family’s Make-A-Wish trip was almost ruined because of the bad weather, but our local community helped make a secondary plan possible. Eleven-year-old Rah-Janae was heading to Disney World on Thursday morning for her Wishes Can Happen wish, but her flight got canceled.
