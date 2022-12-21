ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Power outages reported across Northeast Ohio during winter storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Power outages are being reported across Northeast Ohio as a winter storm makes its way through the area. The FirstEnergy website said about 25,000 customers are impacted by outages as of 9:45 a.m. Friday. According to the website, the outages appear to be affecting Summit, Erie,...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Could Cleveland see coldest Christmas since 2004?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Not only are Santa and his reindeer getting ready to visit Northeast Ohio, weather from the North Pole swooped down for a visit, too. FOX 8 meteorologists say Cleveland could experience the coldest Christmas in recent history on Saturday and Sunday. Actual temperatures on Christmas Eve...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton opens warming centers for winter storm

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Canton is joining Refuge of Hope to offer warming centers for those in need of shelter from the bitter cold during the winter storm set to sweep Northeast Ohio this holiday weekend. SARTA will offer transportation while the American Red Cross will provide...
CANTON, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announces extended recreation and warming center hours as a snow blizzard approaches for Christmas in Cleveland and the city's homeless and the poor are at risk....The mayor says the city is ready for the winter

Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-As Christmas Day approaches in the largely Black major American city of Cleveland in the midst of an upcoming snow blizzard, freezing cold temperatures and extremely hazardous...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Snow emergency parking ban issued in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — With a major winter storm set to sweep in, the City of Cleveland is issuing a snow emergency parking ban from Thursday night at 11 p.m. until Saturday at noon. Streets affected will have posted red and white signs. Vehicles are barred from stopping, standing or parking on all streets designated as through streets or highways.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. This restaurant in the Tremont neighborhood offers delicious New-Orleans-style food. Patrons highly recommend Johnny's seafood gumbo, which has shrimp, crab, crawfish, filé (a spicy powder made from dried and ground sassafras leaves), and okra. You also can't go wrong with the New Orleans shrimp creole (which features a delectable tomato sauce with peppers, onions, herbs, and garlic) and Louisiana crawfish etouffee (crawfish tails covered in a delicious Cajun stew). Customers also love the po'boys; you can't go wrong with either the crispy gulf shrimp or catfish po'boy. If you have room for dessert, check out the creme brulee, beignets, or chocolate cheesecake.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport could have delays, cancellations as winter storm approaches

CLEVELAND — As a winter storm is expected to hit the state starting Thursday night, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is expecting delays and cancellations. During a virtual press conference Wednesday that included other City of Cleveland officials, Cleveland Hopkins spokesperson John Goersmeyer asked people to plan ahead as this is the busiest season for the airport, and the storm couldn't have come at a worse time.
CLEVELAND, OH
WYTV.com

Local resort makes a wish happen for Cleveland family

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Cleveland family’s Make-A-Wish trip was almost ruined because of the bad weather, but our local community helped make a secondary plan possible. Eleven-year-old Rah-Janae was heading to Disney World on Thursday morning for her Wishes Can Happen wish, but her flight got canceled.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy