Read full article on original website
Related
Christmas is God 'with us' in Bethlehem, and the New York Stock Exchange
There is something about Christmas that invites us to reflect back to a younger version of ourselves.
Lenawee Smiles: Compliments and thank yous make great gifts
It may be likely that I am the only one in my ZIP code who remembers Fred Waring and his gang singing and playing “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Waring’s waltz arrangement is as smooth as eggnog. The music urges everyone to balance a bubble-driven drink on one hand while the other is attached to an arm around the waist of his partner. ...
Comments / 0