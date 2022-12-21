ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Cold Temperatures For Florida Christmas Day

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) The meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Miami decided to have a little fun discovering several of our Christmas Day records!. Monday will bring another cold morning with lows in the 40s, so dress warmly if you’re planning on early bargain...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Is In For A Drastic Temperature Drop Tonight

Friday features a wet start followed by a drastic temperature change as a strong cold front moves in. Look for showers and some storms during the morning. Clouds and showers will give way to a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. The Gulf Coast will be breezy, and all of South Florida will see temperatures drop during the late afternoon and throughout the evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast and at the Gulf beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast — but look for bitterly cold temperatures by Saturday morning.
FLORIDA STATE
Should I be concerned about my pipes in the Florida freeze?

ORLANDO, Fla. – The blast of Arctic air poised to move into Central Florida on Friday will cause problems. The main issue will be with crops and plants that are sensitive to the cold weather. The other issue, however, will be frozen pipes. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
Central Florida freeze: Preparing your pipes for the cold

When freezing temperatures make it all the way to Central Florida, the last thing you want to be dealing with is a busted pipe. Plumbers say you can keep water running at a light trickle, but they also advise insulating outdoor pipes of valves.
FLORIDA STATE
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week

Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
Hoards of Iguanas Will Be Tumbling From Southern Florida Trees Christmas Weekend — Here’s Why

'Tis the season to be jolly — unless you're a tree-dwelling iguana, of course. While Florida won't be receiving the large amounts of snow slamming Chicago, or aftershocks as a result of Humboldt County's earthquake, residents of the Sunshine State can expect to see it rain iguanas this weekend. Yes, you heard that correctly, it's a phenomenon that happens every year, but it never fails to surprise both locals and visitors alike. But why do iguanas even fall from trees?
FLORIDA STATE
How to protect your plants as bitter cold forecast for Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Models show that on Christmas Eve morning, Central Florida will see lows in the 20s or 30s, with "feels like" temperaturespotentially dipping into the teens. Many Floridians are not used to this kind of cold and may wonder how to protect their plants from the bitter temperatures.
ORLANDO, FL
Gail warning issued for Citrus, surrounding counties

The National Weather Service office in Ruskin has issued a Gale Watch for most of the western coastal counties of Central Florida including Citrus, Hernando and Levy, beginning late in the evening hours Thursday, Dec. 22. The watch will continue into Friday evening. Mariners should expect strong northwest winds 20...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
The three least affordable places to live in Florida

money in walletPhoto byPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Missing Child Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Update: The Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a missing 1-year-old last seen in Boca Raton. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Gabriel Ristick was found safe. —— Original: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Gabriel Ristick. Authorities say...
BOCA RATON, FL

