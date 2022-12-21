Read full article on original website
Cold Temperatures For Florida Christmas Day
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) The meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Miami decided to have a little fun discovering several of our Christmas Day records!. Monday will bring another cold morning with lows in the 40s, so dress warmly if you’re planning on early bargain...
Florida Is In For A Drastic Temperature Drop Tonight
Friday features a wet start followed by a drastic temperature change as a strong cold front moves in. Look for showers and some storms during the morning. Clouds and showers will give way to a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. The Gulf Coast will be breezy, and all of South Florida will see temperatures drop during the late afternoon and throughout the evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast and at the Gulf beaches, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast — but look for bitterly cold temperatures by Saturday morning.
Central Florida gets cold weather, but does it get snow?
ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold Christmas is unfolding this year in Central Florida, but not a white one. Still, we wanted to take a look at some of the very rare instances of snow in Central Florida. Yes, it can happen, but not very often. January 1977 — Not...
Should I be concerned about my pipes in the Florida freeze?
ORLANDO, Fla. – The blast of Arctic air poised to move into Central Florida on Friday will cause problems. The main issue will be with crops and plants that are sensitive to the cold weather. The other issue, however, will be frozen pipes. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
Snow fell in Florida earlier this year: Will it happen during the cold Christmas weekend?
ORLANDO, Fla. - Freezing temperatures are forecasted for this holiday weekend in Florida, bringing what could possibly be the coldest Christmas in more than 30 years! With temperatures expected to drop into the 20s and 30s in most areas, could we see a ‘White Christmas’ in the Sunshine State?
When should Central Floridians turn on the heat ahead of Arctic cold blast? Experts explain
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Central Florida braces for freezing temperatures Christmas week, experts with Del-Air suggest homeowners turn on the heat sooner rather than later. Ken Veneziano, president of Del-Air, said homeowners shouldn’t wait until the cold weather arrives to turn on the heat. “Go to your thermostat,...
Central Florida freeze: Preparing your pipes for the cold
When freezing temperatures make it all the way to Central Florida, the last thing you want to be dealing with is a busted pipe. Plumbers say you can keep water running at a light trickle, but they also advise insulating outdoor pipes of valves.
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week
Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
Hoards of Iguanas Will Be Tumbling From Southern Florida Trees Christmas Weekend — Here’s Why
'Tis the season to be jolly — unless you're a tree-dwelling iguana, of course. While Florida won't be receiving the large amounts of snow slamming Chicago, or aftershocks as a result of Humboldt County's earthquake, residents of the Sunshine State can expect to see it rain iguanas this weekend. Yes, you heard that correctly, it's a phenomenon that happens every year, but it never fails to surprise both locals and visitors alike. But why do iguanas even fall from trees?
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?
When I first proposed this question to various people I know, many seemed not believe it could be true. They thought it sounded crazy. To me though, it made perfect sense. I truly didn't understand their disbelief.
How to protect your plants as bitter cold forecast for Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Models show that on Christmas Eve morning, Central Florida will see lows in the 20s or 30s, with "feels like" temperaturespotentially dipping into the teens. Many Floridians are not used to this kind of cold and may wonder how to protect their plants from the bitter temperatures.
Gail warning issued for Citrus, surrounding counties
The National Weather Service office in Ruskin has issued a Gale Watch for most of the western coastal counties of Central Florida including Citrus, Hernando and Levy, beginning late in the evening hours Thursday, Dec. 22. The watch will continue into Friday evening. Mariners should expect strong northwest winds 20...
Florida’s coldest Christmas in over 30 years could cause falling iguanas
The arctic blast that is covering much of the nation this week leading up to Christmas weekend isn't sparing the traditional winter repellant of Florida either.
'Came out of nowhere:' Shocking video shows close encounter with a Florida lightning bolt
A line of showers and thunderstorms produced damaging winds, an EF-1 tornado and dangerous lightning in the Tampa Bay region on Thursday.
Florida Missing Child Alert canceled for 1-year-old boy
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Update: The Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a missing 1-year-old last seen in Boca Raton. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Gabriel Ristick was found safe. —— Original: A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Gabriel Ristick. Authorities say...
