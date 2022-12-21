Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Hugh Jackman Confirms Key Plot Detail for 'Deadpool 3'
In a recent interview with SiriusXM, Hugh Jackman spoke to Radio Andy about his return as the iconic X-Men role of Wolverine. Jackman confirms that he initially did not think he would reprise his role again and that Ryan Reynolds spent a long time trying to convince him to return. However, all the convincing had paid off and Jackman is now confirmed to be in Deadpool 3. Jackman explains just how Wolverine comes back to the story line and it seems to have to do with time travel. The upcoming Shawn Levy will see a time travel device in use and Jackman shares that because of “this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines.” He explains that it allows the films to jump around and will not “have to screw with the Logan timeline,” which he saw as of utmost importance to him. He shares in the interview,
James Cameron Breaks Down How 'Avatar' Sequel Stacks Up To Superhero Films
"They’re not extraordinary problems. They’re not going up against some guy that’s trying to conquer the galaxy," Cameron said.
hypebeast.com
Young Thug's Sister Reveals Acronym Behind His Stage Name
Young Thug sister has revealed that the rapper’s stage name is actually an acronym for a larger meaning. Taking to Twitter earlier this week, his sister HiDoraah, who is a hip-hop artist in her own right, revealed that her superstar brother’s name might not be what fan expects.
hypebeast.com
'That '90s Show' Trailer Sees a New Generation Take Over the Forman Basement
Netflix has dropped off a new trailer for That ’90s Show, the long-awaited sequel to Fox’s popular 1998 sitcom That ’70s Show. The series follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who spends the summer in Point Place with her grandparents, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp). The preview revisits the familiar Forman house set, where Leia’s new friends — Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), her brother Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), Jay (Mace Coronel), Ozzie (Reyn Doi) and Nikki (Sam Morelos) — take over the flagship series’ famous basement and subsequently infuriate Red.
Comments / 0