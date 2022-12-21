Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Diego Castillo: Lands in the desert
Castillo was acquired by the Diamondbacks from the Pirates on Friday in exchange for minor-league right-hander Scott Randall. Castillo had been designated for assignment earlier this week. The 25-year-old had an uneven rookie season in 2022 while splitting time between the Pirates and Triple-A Indianapolis, finishing with a .633 OPS and 11 homers with the big club. He's got an interesting bat and is versatile, though, making him a worthy acquisition by Arizona. Castillo will attempt to win a spot on the Diamondbacks' Opening Day roster.
CBS Sports
Jets' Quincy Williams: Ten tackles against former team
Williams had 10 tackles (six solo) -- including one tackle for loss -- in Thursday's 19-3 loss to the Jaguars. Williams posted his second double-digit tackle total of the season. He needs 24 tackles over the Jets' last two games to tie last season's career high of 110, so the former third-round draft pick of the Jaguars appears likely to fall just shy of that total.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Eats glass in blowout win
Adams contributed six points (3-5 FG, 0-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Friday's 125-100 win over Phoenix. Adams' 11 boards were his highest mark since Dec. 2, when he had 16 rebounds against the 76ers. The veteran has also been locked in defensively lately, recording at least one defensive stat in six straight games. During this stretch, he's averaging 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals in 24.3 minutes. His free-throw percentage on the season (31.6) remains troubling, but fantasy managers desperate for rebounds can justify rostering Adams.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Sidelined indefinitely
Davis will be sidelined indefinitely due to a stress injury in his right foot. Davis had recaptured his previous form early in the 2022-23 campaign, posting 27.4 points and a career-high 12.1 rebounds per game over 33.4 minutes. However, the seemingly inevitable long-term injury has struck again. Davis has played no more than 40 games in either of the last two seasons and no more than 62 in any of the previous five, and he appears slated for another lengthy absence. While Davis is sidelined, look for Thomas Bryant, who has performed well in the starting center role of late, to maintain the spot.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona continues torrid start under second-year coach Tommy Lloyd
Arizona beat Morgan State 93-68 late Thursday to improve to 12-1 on the season. The 25-point victory also pushed Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd's career-record to 45-5, which is quite literally one of the best records through 50 games there's ever been in this sport. ESPN Stats & Info posted the...
J.R. Smith Shockingly Says Andrew Wiggins Should Have Won Finals MVP Over Stephen Curry
J.R. Smith shockingly says that Andrew Wiggins deserved to win Finals MVP over Stephen Curry this past season.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Exits with possible concussion
Franks is questionable to return to Saturday's game versus Baltimore while being evaluated for a concussion, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Franks has not recorded a target since Week 5 versus Tampa Bay, and he's primarily played on special teams over his 10 games this season. His absence will leave Atlanta with three available tight ends for the time being.
CBS Sports
Saints' Taysom Hill: Helps power rushing win
Hill logged nine carries for 56 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 17-10 victory over the Browns. He did record a target or passing attempt. Hill played a primary role in this comeback effort during Saturday's brutally cold and windy conditions. After struggling to establish any consistency with its banged-up receiving corps, New Orleans turned to an option running game between Hill and running back Alvin Kamara, the latter of whom paced the team with 20 rushing attempts for 76 yards. Hill totaled 27 yards on his first two carries in the second quarter, and he finished his most carries since the Week 8 win over Las Vegas. This included an eight-yard rushing touchdown through the middle of Cleveland's defense to tie the game 10-10 early in the third quarter. While Hill's increased usage was largely due to the unique conditions of Saturday's game, New Orleans' recent success with its rushing game could mean an increased role for Hill over the final two games of the regular season.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Quiet in Christmas Eve loss
Patterson carried the ball eight times for 17 yards and caught his only target for 14 yards in Saturday's 17-9 loss to the Ravens. The veteran took a back seat to Tyler Allgeier in the Atlanta backfield, seeing nine touches to the rookie's 22, and it's possible the Falcons will continue to feature the younger back in their final two games now that they've been eliminated from the playoffs. Patterson will head into a Week 17 clash with the Cardinals having compiled 714 scrimmage yards and six rushing TDs over 11 games in 2022.
CBS Sports
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Won't return Saturday
Ojulari (ankle) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Saturday's contest versus Minnesota, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ojulari's day will come to an end early after suffering an ankle injury versus the Vikings. The second-year defensive end accumulated 4.5 sacks coming into Saturday's game, and he added two more sacks before exiting in the second quarter. With Ojulari out, Jihad Ward likely will take on a bigger role opposite Leonard Williams.
Raiders’ Denzel Perryman a victim of malfunctioned injury cart
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman could not catch a break on Saturday night. Perryman hurt his shoulder while trying to defend against a pass with his team up 10-3 in the fourth quarter of their Week 16 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers. #LVvsPIT: Denzel Perryman went down, and he is headed to the blue... The post Raiders’ Denzel Perryman a victim of malfunctioned injury cart appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Miles Sanders: Meager output Saturday
Sanders churned out 65 yards on 21 carries, reeled in his only target for six yards and lost a fumble during Saturday's 40-34 defeat at Dallas. Sanders' fumble with 2:19 remaining in the fourth quarter was a costly one, as the Eagles were forced to call two of their three timeouts to preserve time for a comeback effort. But he wasn't having much success on the ground prior to the foible and averaged just 3.1 yards per carry for the game. While Sanders has gone for 140-plus rushing yards twice in the last five contests, he's combined for 131 yards on 41 rushes (3.2 YPC) in the other three. Which Sanders shows up Week 17 against the Saints remains to be seen, but it should be noted the Eagles offense was directed by backup QB Gardner Minshew on Saturday with Jalen Hurts (shoulder) sidelined.
CBS Sports
Royals' Mike Mayers: Inks minor-league deal
Mayers signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Thursday. Mayers was designated for assignment by the Angels in late September, and he elected free agency after refusing an outright assignment. He'll need to settle for a minor-league deal with Kansas City, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him invited to major-league spring training since he spent most of the 2022 campaign in the big leagues.
CBS Sports
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Activated from injured reserve
The Titans activated Cunningham (elbow) from injured reserve Friday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. Cunningham missed five consecutive games while on injured reserve with an elbow injury and remained sidelined for a sixth straight contest Week 15 despite being designated to return. However, it appears he'll make his return to action Week 16 after being added to the active roster Friday. Across five appearances, the veteran linebacker has totaled 24 tackles and one pass defense.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Misses final quarter of Week 16
Williams suffered an apparent left leg injury late in the third quarter of Saturday's 37-23 loss to the Panthers and didn't return, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Williams appeared to suffer the injury on a third-down reception with 3:53 remaining in the quarter. Given that Detroit trailed by 18 points when Williams exited, it's possible he was withheld from the remainder of the contest due to D'Andre Swift being the team's preferred back in the hurry-up offense. Williams finished Saturday's contest with seven carries for 11 yards and two receptions for three yards.
CBS Sports
Bills' Ryan Bates: Picks up knee injury
Bates departed Saturday's game in Chicago due to a knee injury. During a 15-yard scramble by Bills quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter, Bates suffered the health concern. After sitting out Week 15 with an ankle issue, Bates' status moving forward will be one to watch as the team's starting center.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Hunter Henry: Done for day
Henry (knee) won't return to Saturday's game against the Bengals, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. Initially labeled questionable after exiting the Patriots' first possession with the knee injury, Henry will remain on the sideline for the rest of the afternoon and will finish the day without any recorded statistics. Jonnu Smith is the Patriots' only healthy tight end and should play nearly every snap during the second half of the contest.
CBS Sports
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Clear for Saturday
McCaffrey (knee) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's contest against the Commanders, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. McCaffrey has been operating under practice limitations for four weeks running, but his knee issue won't stop him from suiting up for yet another game day. He's been absolutely dialed in over the last three outings, averaging 24.3 touches for 145.7 yards from scrimmage per game while tallying four total TDs. McCaffrey will be aiming to keep up the hot stretch versus Washington's 12th-ranked run defense (111.6 yards per game).
49ers injury updates after Week 16 win over Commanders
The 49ers left their Week 16 showdown against the Commanders with a 37-20 win and their health intact. San Francisco’s only injury issue during the game came in late in the third quarter when cornerback Charvarius Ward exited to the medical tent on the sideline. He was later seen walking to the locker room with trainers. It turned out he was experiencing some nausea that required some examination.
