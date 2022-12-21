Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin wind chill advisory in effect until Sunday morning
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for all of southeastern Wisconsin until 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. During the advisory, dangerously cold wind chill is likely. Frostbite will be possible on exposed skin. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for any updates. Weather tools.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin truckers battle fierce winds
Gusty winds and blowing snow are giving truck drivers a workout. This, as some race to get those last shipments in before Christmas.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin winter storm warning; brutal cold, gusting wind now in play
MILWAUKEE - A Winter Storm Warning remains for all of southeast Wisconsin through 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24 for blowing snow and bitter cold. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for frequent updates. Forecast breakdown. Timeframe: A few more snow showers are possible at times Friday but no additional accumulation...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin winter weather advisory; brutal cold, gusting wind through Christmas
MILWAUKEE - A winter weather advisory is now in effect for all of southeast Wisconsin through 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24 for blowing snow and bitter cold. The advisory replaces the winter storm warning that had been in play. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for frequent updates. Forecast breakdown.
wearegreenbay.com
How frequent are white Christmases in northeast Wisconsin? When was the last one?
(WFRV) – As the snow continues to fall late Thursday and temperatures begin to drop, it is almost without question that northeast Wisconsin will experience a white Christmas this year!. While it seems like Christmas just isn’t the same without snow on the ground, history tells us that having...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport; winter storm delays
Flight boards inside the airport showed cancelations and delays for both arrivals and departures. A lot of passengers told FOX6 that, since they can't control their flight time, they could focus on that anxiety once they arrived at the airport.
Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin
The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Power outages in southeast Wisconsin; We Energies tracking closely
MILWAUKEE - We Energies and its dozens of crews are tracking power outages throughout southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 23. As of 4 p.m., the We Energies Outage Map shows there were outages affecting 2,626 customers. Report outages. If your power is out, you should avoid any downed wires. We...
Winter weather halts travel by air, rail and road in Wisconsin
People are scrambling to make it to their holiday travel plans, which is proving to be difficult with bad roads, slick runways and cancelations plaguing the Midwest.
Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in
MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Thursday night, crews statewide responded to 143 motorist assist calls since 7 a.m., as well as 87 vehicle runoffs and 75 crashes. Between...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin State Trooper struck by pick-up truck during severe winter weather
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper sustained non-life-threatening injuries when his cruiser was struck by a pick-up truck that lost control during severe winter weather. In a Facebook post by the Wisconsin State Patrol, it states that the incident happened around 12:10 a.m. on Christmas...
13 of the Coolest Campgrounds with Water Parks in Wisconsin!
These Wisconsin campgrounds and RV parks are custom-made for a fun summer vacation! Start your planning now and book early in the year to ensure that you’ll be able to visit one of these amazing destinations for next-level family camping adventures. Many of these locations offer so much entertainment...
Road conditions worsen as winter storm moves through Northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-Strong winds, bitter cold temperatures, and snow made travel difficult on Thursday as a winter storm rolled through Northeast Wisconsin. Thursday morning, the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department issued a tow ban on Highways 41 and 441. “We want to make sure that all lanes are clear, so if a tow truck is […]
wearegreenbay.com
‘Number one advice is to stay in’: Medical experts recommend staying home as temperatures decrease
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A winter storm is bringing bitterly cold temperatures to Northeast Wisconsin. People were out shoveling their driveways and said they were not planning to drive anytime soon. More than a million people throughout the United States are without power due to severe weather. Fox...
Can I bury a loved one in my backyard in Wisconsin?
(WTVO) When a loved one passes away, some people would rather keep the body of the deceased close by, on family property. But, is it legal to bury a body in my yard in Wisconsin? The answer, according to Rome Monument, is yes, Wisconsin residents can bury a loved one in their yard. However, there […]
wpr.org
Winter storm upends holiday travel for Wisconsinites, prompts 'energy emergency declaration'
Gov. Tony Evers declared energy emergency as winter storm brings bitterly cold temperatures, gusty winds across the state. A winter storm is plowing through Wisconsin, upending travel plans for people across the state before the holiday weekend. Gov. Tony Evers declared an energy emergency Thursday in case freezing temperatures and...
We Energies says customers can return thermostats to normal after overnight supply shortage
We Energies provided an update to its sudden natural gas shortage Saturday morning, saying customers can return their thermostats to normal after being asked to conserve natural gas use overnight.
Don’t travel Friday unless absolutely necessary, Wisconsin DOT says
With possible whiteout or blizzard conditions and dangerous wind chills in store later this week, Wisconsin transportation officials are urging people not to travel Friday.
