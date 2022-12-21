ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin wind chill advisory in effect until Sunday morning

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for all of southeastern Wisconsin until 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. During the advisory, dangerously cold wind chill is likely. Frostbite will be possible on exposed skin. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for any updates. Weather tools.
Wisconsin bitter cold; furnaces, boilers being pushed to limit

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - With temperatures plummeting below zero, Friday, Dec. 23 was a busy day for HVAC companies in southeast Wisconsin. After spending time out in the cold and wind, some people came back inside wondering if the heat was even on. With furnaces on the fritz or boilers that won't budge the mercury, calls for service go up.
Wisconsin winter storm warning; brutal cold, gusting wind now in play

MILWAUKEE - A Winter Storm Warning remains for all of southeast Wisconsin through 6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24 for blowing snow and bitter cold. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for frequent updates. Forecast breakdown. Timeframe: A few more snow showers are possible at times Friday but no additional accumulation...
Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin

The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
Power outages in southeast Wisconsin; We Energies tracking closely

MILWAUKEE - We Energies and its dozens of crews are tracking power outages throughout southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 23. As of 4 p.m., the We Energies Outage Map shows there were outages affecting 2,626 customers. Report outages. If your power is out, you should avoid any downed wires. We...
Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in

MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Thursday night, crews statewide responded to 143 motorist assist calls since 7 a.m., as well as 87 vehicle runoffs and 75 crashes. Between...
