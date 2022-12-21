Read full article on original website
WWE Told Athena She Didn’t Have “The Diva Look” And That She Had To Lose Weight
Athena was released by WWE last year and that was something no one expected. Eventually, she made her way to AEW where she is now one of the top stars, as the ROH Women’s World Champion. While speaking on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Athena claimed that at her...
Kevin Owens Comments On Working With John Cena
Kevin Owens has had a wild career and teaming with John Cena is another accolade. Kevin Owens and John Cena will team up next Friday on SmackDown to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Kevin Owens has previously feuded with John Cena over the United States Championship when he was first brought up to the main roster from NXT. Now, enemies have turned to friends. Owens spoke on “Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenburg” about the upcoming match and his love for John Cena.
Identity Of Man Attacked By Bray Wyatt Revealed
Bray Wyatt was in a mood tonight. On SmackDown, Bray Wyatt cut a promo, telling everyone that he wasn’t lying when he said he wasn’t Uncle Howdy. But, when he said Uncle Howdy’s name, it was like a switch flipped in his brain and he snapped. After fumbling on his words and dropping the mic, Bray attacked the camera man and beat him down before choking him out with a mandible claw. The “Camera man” was actually JT Energy. He’s an independent pro-wrestler and graduate from Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave training school. JT took to Twitter following the attack saying he may never be the same again.
Ricochet Required Stiches After This Week’s SmackDown
As seen on this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Ricochet teamed up with Braun Strowman and squared off against Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. This match was made after last week’s Smackdown, where Strowman saved Ricochet from a beatdown at the hands of Imperium.
MJF Wants Older Pro Wrestlers To ” Die Already”
MJF became the AEW World Champion after defeating Jon Moxley for the title at AEW Full Gear last month. He then took out William Regal on the subsequent episode of AEW Dynamite, thereby establishing his status in the company. While speaking to Muscle & Fitness, MJF was asked about critics...
Belief That “Vince McMahon Always Wanted A Son Like Triple H”
Every member of Vince McMahon’s family has been a part of WWE in some capacity. His wife, Linda, served as the CEO of the company for a long time, while his son Shane has been considered the Man Without Fear for his exceptional in-ring performances and being a minority owner. Finally, Stephanie McMahon, his daughter, currently reigns over WWE as the co-CEO alongside Nick Khan.
Vince Russo Recalls Brock Lesnar Wanting To Kill Him For Disrespecting Him
During the mid 2000s, Vince Russo called Sable, who is Brock Lesnar’s wife, and asked her if she wanted to work in Impact Wrestling as an authoritative figure. Lensar picked up the call before handing it over to his wife. Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling...
Dutch Mantell Attacked And Robbed
Dutch Mantell began his journey in the wrestling world in 1972. He wrestled for various promotions until 1990, following which he worked in various roles such as commentator, booker, and on-screen manager. He became widely popular for his work in WWE under the name “Zeb Colter.”. The former WWE...
WATCH: Ronda Rousey And Shayna Baszler React To Raquel’s Victory
Ronda and Shayna aren’t happy. WWE Digital caught up sigh Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler following Shayna’s loss to Raquel on SmackDown. Ronda blamed the ref’s fast count for her victory before Shayna nudged in and said Raquel is going to look real stupid with her one good arm shoved up her… yeah. You can see the reaction below.
WWE SmackDown Sees Significant Jump In Viewership For This Week’s Show
The numbers are in for this weeks edition of SmackDown. Alfred Konuwa reports that WWE SmackDown drew a fast national number of 2.213 million viewers. That was quite a number as WWE heads into the end of 2022. The December 16th’s episode of WWE SmackDown brought in an overnight viewership of 2.056 million, with a .5 in the 18 to 49 demographic. Interestingly enough, they averaged 2.056 million viewers for both hours of the show.
Jade Cargill Wants To Wrestle Charlotte Flair For The TBS Championship
After almost two years of running through the women’s division, there isn’t anyone Jade Cargill hasn’t faced and defeated which the begs the question: Who will be next to challenge Jade Cargill? It almost seems like Tony Khan will have to start looking outside AEW for a worthy challenger for the TBS Champion, who will be competing in a title eliminator match on Rampage.
Triple H Threatened To Fire D-Von Dudley Regarding ECW Reunion Appearance
It looks like Triple H went nuclear regarding a possible appearance by D-Von. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE did remove Devon Hughes (D-Von Dudley) from the occasion, including the convention and the live performance. He was supposed to stand in Bubba Ray’s corner during his contest with Matt Cardona. He went through John Cone in talent relations who reportedly approved of the booking and he believed based on his contract, since he’s not a wrestler, that he was able to do things like that.
MLW Fusion Results (12/22/22)
MLW aired its latest episode of MLW Fusion on December 22. Matches were tapped on September 18 from Espacio Discotheque in Norcross, GA. The event aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Mance Warner cuts a promo. – Tables Match: Mance...
WWE Main Event Results – 12/22/22
The latest episode of WWE Main Event aired on December 22nd. Matches were taped on December 19th from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. The event aired on Hulu. WWE had some NXT talent featured in both matches on the card. Full results are below. WWE Main Event...
Roxanne Joins WWE After The Bell To Speak On Her NXT Championship Win
Roxanne had a surreal moment. Roxanne Perez became the new WWE NXT Women’s Champion on the December 13th edition of WWE NXT when she defeated Mandy Rose. Now, Perez appeared on the latest episode of WWE’s After The Bell podcast and gave some more insight into her huge win.
MJF Claims AEW Fans Are The Worst In The World
The Salt Of The Earth can generate an insane amount of heat at the drop of a hat, without even breaking a sweat. In fact, there is no limit to how much MJF is willing to push the envelope when it comes to berating fans. MJF recently took to Twitter...
HTW Christmas Trios Results (12/20/22 – 12/22/22)
High Tension Wrestling aired its Christmas Trios 2022 event on December 20 and December 22 from Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 19 in Philadelphia, PA. The event aired on YouTube. You can read the full results for the show below. HTW Christmas Trios Results (Night One – 12/20) –...
AEW Files Trademarks On ‘WrestleBowl’ And ‘Wrestling Bowl’
AEW have filed two new trademarks. On December 19, All Elite Wrestling filed trademarks on the terms “WrestleBowl” and “Wrestling Bowl.” Both are registered with the intent of “covering the categories of conducting entertainment exhibitions in the nature of wresting exhibits and performances by professional wrestlers.” You can read the full filing below.
Sammy Guevara And Tay Melo Become Home Owners
Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara are a married couple, who were recently married this year. Now, they take another step forward in their relationship as the become homeowners together. Sammy and Tay took to his social media to make the announcement, showing off pictures of them outside of the home and by their sweet new pool.
Paul Heyman Saw Sting In A Young John Cena
Sting was the biggest star for WWE’s former competitor, World Championship Wrestling (WCW) during the 1990s. Today, at the age of 60, he continues to perform in the ring on certain occasions in AEW and has also worked for other major promotions in the business such as IMPACT Wrestling and WWE.
