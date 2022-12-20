Read full article on original website
Every announcement from Devolver Digital’s Holiday Special
Devolver Digital hosted a new “Holiday Special” livestream, featuring Cult of the Lamb, Stick it to the Stickman, Terra Nil, Anger Foot, Skate Story and more. The presentation was deliberately bizarre, with the team’s signature sense of humor, including upfront language and self-aware jokes. You can review the full holiday special on Devolver Digital’s YouTube channel here:
PlayStation releases new trailer for Skabma Snowfall’s 2023 port
PlayStation has released a new trailer for its upcoming port of Skabma Snowfall, the puzzle adventure game inspired by indigenous Sámi culture. While a release window hasn’t been confirmed, a port for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 is expected in 2023. Skabma Snowfall is available now on...
Pokémon GO announces January 2023 events and raids
Pokémon GO is set to welcome the new year with a series of exciting events and raids. The January 2023 content update was recently revealed to include new Five-star Raids, Mega Raids, and Research Breakthrough. For the first time in Pokémon GO, trainers may encounter a Shiny Tapu Koko as part of the January 2023 update. Shiny Variants of featured Pokémon in these raids are also available.
Fortnite Icon Series brings new Giannis Antetokounmpo skins and accessories
The Fortnite Icon Series has been updated with the inclusion of a new celebrity. The basketball superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo slams his way into Fortnite with new skins and accessories. These new additions in the Icon series make reference to Giannis’ on-court persona in the game. The Giannis’ Dream Arena will also be added to provide players with a fresh take on the gameplay experience.
Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator is coming to PlayStation and Switch in 2023
Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator, the hit indie simulator from developer niceplay games and publisher tinyBuild, has just revealed that it will finally launch on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in Spring 2023. A concrete release date has not been confirmed yet. Today’s announcement included an official gameplay...
Divine Knockout reveals detailed roadmap overview for 2023
Developer Red Beard Games has released a brand-new roadmap for Divine Knockout today in a brief overview video, including their plans for four different release updates. This includes the release of new maps, Zeus and two more unannounced Gods, balancing patches and more. Although these updates were expected sooner, they...
Hell is Others releases “Winter Helliday” patch notes
Hell is Others, the indie top-down shooter set in a terrifying city full of monsters, has laid out all of today’s Winter Update patch notes. The update includes minor bug fixes, as well as all of the previously announced new enemies, devices, mechanics and holiday-themed items. Hell is Others...
How to get the RNG Glove in Slap Battles – RNGOD Badge!
Slap Battles is a Roblox Game that is described as on the more chaotic side as it is based on the premise of slapping players using different gloves that have unique abilities. Gloves can have both passive and activated abilities. If you need help on knowing how to get the RNG Glove or how to get the RNGOD Badge, you’ve come to the right place!
Every reveal from Nintendo’s final House of Indies showcase
Nintendo has released their last Inside the House of Indies: Holiday Event showcase, which premiered all week on their official YouTube channel. Today, the featured games included Dust & Neon, UNDYING, Sea of Stars and Sports Story. The event concluded with a surprise announcement for an Indie World Holiday Sale,...
How to get Dark Blizzard Materia in Crisis Core Reunion FFVII
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII is an action, roleplaying game, which was recently remastered in its Reunion edition, launched late in 2022. (The storyline will be recreated in the mobile game Ever Crisis.) One of the major components of Crisis Core gameplay is using Materia and the Materia Fusion system. If you need to know how to get Dark Blizzard Materia in Crisis Core, we have a detailed guide!
Project New World Trello Link & Discord Server (December 2022)
Roblox Project New World is an experience created by the developers at Holy Developer Council. If you want to get the best knowledge on how to do things in the experience, you will need to search the web for certain things. We’ll tell you where you can find the Trello so you can learn everything you need to know about the game.
All 4 Games in Nintendo’s House of Indies Holiday Event: Day 3
Nintendo has featured four brand-new indies for their ongoing Holiday Event this week, including announcements and updates for Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator, Sonority, Tin Hearts and Sail Forth. Nintendo’s YouTube channel will host more indie showcases every day through this Friday, at 9 AM pacific time. Potion Craft: Alchemist...
Roblox BedWars Winter Bundle & Sheila Kit update log and patch notes
The BedWars Winter Bundle & Sheila Kit update has been released on December 23rd, 2022! In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
Project New World Tier List – All Best Fruits (December 2022)
Roblox Project New World is an experience developed by Holy Developer Council for the platform. In this game, you will be playing as either a Marine or a Pirate in this game based off of the anime and manga One Piece. Find powerful Devil Fruits to increase your abilities and see if you can become the master of all the seas! If you want to know which of these fruits is the best, we’ve got a Project New World Tier List that will get you started.
How to get the Nutcracker’s Saber in Dying Light 2 Winter Tales Event
Dying Light 2 Stay Human is an action-based, roleplaying game and is the sequel to the original Dying Light. It’s available across multiple platforms and was released in 2022 and will continue to expand with DLC over the next several years. For the holiday season, the Winter Tales event kicked off December 22nd and will end January 5th. If you need help on how to get the Nutcracker’s Saber in Dying Light 2’s Winter Tales event, we have you covered!
Battle royale spin-off series ARK: The Survival of the Fittest receives updates
ARK: Survival Evolved spin-off series ARK: The Survival of the Fittest, prototype is now available for testing. In this spin-off, 60 combatants face off against each other in a fast-paced, action-packed battle for survival. As this version is a prototype, it’s been released to test the new gameplay, and you...
How to get a cast in Maple Hospital
Roblox Maple Hospital is a roleplaying game that will allow you to play-act as different roles that you would find in a hospital. These roles include director, supervisor, security, paramedic, surgeon, doctor, nurse, patient, and resident! That means you can do just about anything you want involving the medical field. Grab a friend or play with people you meet in game and have the ultimate hospital fantasy! If you want to know how you can get a cast in the game, we’ll tell you how in this guide.
Warhammer 40k: Darktide Review – Grimdark Unpolished
“In the grim darkness of the far future, there is only war.” This quote describes the Warhammer: 40k series at its core, and while this surely means a reality of constant suffering for the in-universe inhabitants of the Imperium of Man, it makes for a great video game setting for those of us separated from the conflict by the fourth wall.
Tower of Fantasy December 22 Update and Patch Notes
Tower of Fantasy’s December 22 Update will bring several changes to the game, including new content, new events, new features, and bug fixes and optimizations. With these changes, the Tower of Fantasy dev team hopes to resolve the issues that player’s have been experiencing regarding instance difficulties, server lags, crashes, and memory leaks.
5 Letter Words with LEC in Them – Wordle Clue
There are a lot of 5-letter words with LEC in them that might work in a word puzzle or game, so we are here to help you narrow down the possibilities so that you can find the correct answer to whatever game you’re playing, including Wordle, as you’ll find a solver right here in this post, too! Keep scrolling to browse our full list of possible answers.
