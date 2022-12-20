In Roblox The Presentation Experience, you will be jumping into the role of a student in a class and you will either be giving a presentation or you will be interrupting the presentation! As you sit in your seat, you will gain Points and these can be used to commit various actions in the game that will cause some trouble. See if you can make the teacher go crazy by using these maneuvers, and become the biggest class clown!

