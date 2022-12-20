Read full article on original website
Anime Adventures Christmas Update Log and Patch Notes
Roblox Anime Adventures has released the Christmas Update on December 25th, 2022! In this patch, you will find some new units to collect, world to explore, trading, and a lot more. There’s also bug fixes, balance changes, and improvements that should even out some of the gameplay!. If you’re...
Sword Fighters Simulator Christmas Part 2 update log & patch notes
Sword Fighters Simulator has released its new Christmas Part 2 update on December 24th, 2022. In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
Project New World Tremor update log & patch notes
Project New World has released its new Tremor update on December 24th, 2022. In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
Pokémon GO announces January 2023 events and raids
Pokémon GO is set to welcome the new year with a series of exciting events and raids. The January 2023 content update was recently revealed to include new Five-star Raids, Mega Raids, and Research Breakthrough. For the first time in Pokémon GO, trainers may encounter a Shiny Tapu Koko as part of the January 2023 update. Shiny Variants of featured Pokémon in these raids are also available.
How to get the Nutcracker’s Saber in Dying Light 2 Winter Tales Event
Dying Light 2 Stay Human is an action-based, roleplaying game and is the sequel to the original Dying Light. It’s available across multiple platforms and was released in 2022 and will continue to expand with DLC over the next several years. For the holiday season, the Winter Tales event kicked off December 22nd and will end January 5th. If you need help on how to get the Nutcracker’s Saber in Dying Light 2’s Winter Tales event, we have you covered!
Hell is Others releases “Winter Helliday” patch notes
Hell is Others, the indie top-down shooter set in a terrifying city full of monsters, has laid out all of today’s Winter Update patch notes. The update includes minor bug fixes, as well as all of the previously announced new enemies, devices, mechanics and holiday-themed items. Hell is Others...
Anime Fly Race Codes – New Release (December 2022)
Roblox Anime Fly Race is an experience developed by Broken Wand Studios for the platform. In this game, you will be collecting chi in the lobby area to gain the ability to fly a great distance. As you get further, you will earn Yen which can be used to purchase pets that will help you on your journey. See if you can become the ultimate anime flyer and reach the top of the leaderboards!
Roblox BedWars Winter Bundle & Sheila Kit update log and patch notes
The BedWars Winter Bundle & Sheila Kit update has been released on December 23rd, 2022! In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
Need for Speed Unbound Review – Visually stunning, stunningly fast
When Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse hit theaters in 2018, it came with a highly stylized take on the idea of an animated comic book. The visuals were, put simply, stunning, and combined the BOOM-BOP-POW comic book style with the look of a notebook filled with graffiti sketches. While Spider-Verse wasn’t the first to do this style, they certainly perfected it, to the point where it is the easiest comparison to draw when discussing the style.
Every announcement from Devolver Digital’s Holiday Special
Devolver Digital hosted a new “Holiday Special” livestream, featuring Cult of the Lamb, Stick it to the Stickman, Terra Nil, Anger Foot, Skate Story and more. The presentation was deliberately bizarre, with the team’s signature sense of humor, including upfront language and self-aware jokes. You can review the full holiday special on Devolver Digital’s YouTube channel here:
Combat Warriors Update 1 log & patch notes
Combat Warriors has released Update 1 on December 24th, 2022. In this patch, you will find a wide-variety of changes and bug fixes have been added to the experience. These will hopefully help clear up any issues you may have had and allow you to find some new stuff to do in the game.
Warhammer 40k: Darktide Review – Grimdark Unpolished
“In the grim darkness of the far future, there is only war.” This quote describes the Warhammer: 40k series at its core, and while this surely means a reality of constant suffering for the in-universe inhabitants of the Imperium of Man, it makes for a great video game setting for those of us separated from the conflict by the fourth wall.
The Presentation Experience Codes – Update 11 (December 2022)
In Roblox The Presentation Experience, you will be jumping into the role of a student in a class and you will either be giving a presentation or you will be interrupting the presentation! As you sit in your seat, you will gain Points and these can be used to commit various actions in the game that will cause some trouble. See if you can make the teacher go crazy by using these maneuvers, and become the biggest class clown!
Project New World Trello Link & Discord Server (December 2022)
Roblox Project New World is an experience created by the developers at Holy Developer Council. If you want to get the best knowledge on how to do things in the experience, you will need to search the web for certain things. We’ll tell you where you can find the Trello so you can learn everything you need to know about the game.
Who Is He: Let Me Out is coming to PC and consoles soon
Who Is He: Let Me Out is an upcoming indie mystery puzzle video game developed and published by 4Happy Studio, an Indonesia-based developer. In this game, players will take on the role of Alvin, a 10-year-old indigo child. Alvin is on a journey to search for his mother while he attempts to escape Mata Koetjhing, an ancient Javanese village. Get a glimpse of Who Is He: Let Me Out’s features in a new reveal trailer, courtesy of PID Games’ Youtube channel:
How to get the RNG Glove in Slap Battles – RNGOD Badge!
Slap Battles is a Roblox Game that is described as on the more chaotic side as it is based on the premise of slapping players using different gloves that have unique abilities. Gloves can have both passive and activated abilities. If you need help on knowing how to get the RNG Glove or how to get the RNGOD Badge, you’ve come to the right place!
Every reveal from Nintendo’s final House of Indies showcase
Nintendo has released their last Inside the House of Indies: Holiday Event showcase, which premiered all week on their official YouTube channel. Today, the featured games included Dust & Neon, UNDYING, Sea of Stars and Sports Story. The event concluded with a surprise announcement for an Indie World Holiday Sale,...
Project New World Codes Wiki – New Release (December 2022)
Roblox Project New World is an experience developed by Holy Developer Council for the platform. In this game, you will be playing as either a Marine or a Pirate in this game based off of the anime and manga One Piece. Find powerful Devil Fruits to increase your abilities and see if you can become the master of all the seas!
