Woman dead and multiple injured after Christmas Eve shooting in busy pub
Woman dies after being hit by police car on Christmas Eve
A woman in her 20s has been killed after being hit by a police car on Christmas Eve in Liverpool.Emergency services attended the scene at Sheil Road on Saturday evening after reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a police vehicle.The woman’s next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, but formal identification is yet to take place. Merseyside Police said they are appealing for any witnesses, CCTV and dash camera footage which may assist the investigation. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been informed and has attended the scene.One...
Florida sheriff's deputy killed responding to domestic violence call on Christmas Eve: 'We are heartbroken'
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday Corporal Ray Hamilton was fatally shot in the line of duty on Christmas Eve. Hamilton was a five-year veteran of the department.
Woman killed and multiple people injured in shooting
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died and multiple people were injured in a shooting incident near Liverpool, police said.Merseyside Police said officers were called to the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, Wallasey around 11.50pm on Saturday following reports of gunshots.A young woman was taken to hospital with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound and later died, police said.Three men were also taken to hospital with gunshot wounds and a number of others were injured in the incident.APPEAL | We are appealing for information following the tragic death of a woman in #Wallasey Village last night...
Chase involving Sacramento County sheriff's deputies ends in a crash, suspect at large
SACRAMENTO — A chase involving Sacramento County sheriff's deputies ended in a crash.According to sheriff's, deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle in the area of Antelope Road and Elverta Road when the suspect's car crashed into another vehicle.The driver of the vehicle that was struck was taken to the hospital. No word has been given on their condition.No description of the suspect was given, and they remain at large.
Los Angeles boy, 9, stabbed at Target was released from hospital in time for Christmas
A nine-year-old California boy who was stabbed last month at a Target store was released from the hospital just before the holidays, according to Los Angeles Police.
