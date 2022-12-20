GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With the winter storm still in full blast, Community Blood Center (CBC) has grave concerns about the current blood supply. Winter weather often causes an increase in canceled blood donation appointments. Some blood drives have been canceled in advance of the weather, as well. It is vital that community members are scheduling donations and making it to blood drives or donor centers, when they can safely do so, in the coming days to ensure blood is available.

APPLETON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO