WBAY Green Bay

Last-minute shoppers brave weather for perfect gift

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The clock is ticking. Shoppers filled Meijer in search of the perfect gift, less than 24 hours to Christmas Day. “Well, we need to get a present for our mother for Christmas,” Reid Westphal from Appleton explained. “We’re doing a big party tonight.”
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Christmas memories with the Action 2 News team and Santa

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Before the Man in Red got too busy for the holiday season, we had a chance to sit down with him and members of Action 2 News. Sitting with Santa triggered discussions about Christmases past and the wonders of Christmas through the eyes of children and adults.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Air travel is severely hampered by winter storm

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While some are braving the roads in these snowy conditions, others are trying to get away by plane for the Christmas holiday. The Lees are among the lucky families at Appleton International Airport, welcoming their brother home just in time for the holidays. “I’m back...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Local culinary Christmas tradition lasts more than a hundred years

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s beginning to look like - Christmas? Well, it’s definitely looking and smelling like Christmas here at Seroogy’s Chocolate in De Pere. Christmas is usually bursting with tradition - but at Seroogy’s Cnocolate, the tradition is kept alive 365 days a year. Because chocolate is made here all year around - but this is definitely the busiest time of the year.
DE PERE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton Community Blood Center worries about blood donation shortage during storm

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With the winter storm still in full blast, Community Blood Center (CBC) has grave concerns about the current blood supply. Winter weather often causes an increase in canceled blood donation appointments. Some blood drives have been canceled in advance of the weather, as well. It is vital that community members are scheduling donations and making it to blood drives or donor centers, when they can safely do so, in the coming days to ensure blood is available.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh Emergency Center avoids closing during winter storm

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Amid this brutally cold weather and in the middle of the winter storm, an Oshkosh warming shelter nearly had to close - after losing most of its staff. This led Winnebago County to issue an emergency declaration last night, to keep its most vulnerable people...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh shelter almost closed

Are you naughty or nice about what goes in the recycling bin on Christmas morning?. Washington Island has one of the poorest internet services in the country. Road crews are working around the clock to clear snow in Green Bay.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Holiday recycling

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - To paraphrase the Grinch, Christmas came with ribbons, it came with tags, it came with packages, boxes and bags. Jessica Hanson from Winnebago County Solid Waste joined us on Action 2 News at 4:30 to talk about what can go in your recycling bin after Christmas morning, like ribbons and bows and boxes and wrapping paper (not all wrapping paper is recyclable, and if you stuff it all in a plastic garbage bag? Well....)
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Winnebago County steps in, to prevent warming shelter from closing

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The winter storm and freezing cold is especially hard on the homeless. In Oshkosh the Day by Day Warming Shelter nearly shut down Wednesday night due to a staff shortage. Instead, Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel issued an emergency declaration to take over operations thru January...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Road conditions in Green Bay treacherous, but manageable

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The main streets in Green Bay are treated and plowed, but trucks continue to come through the area as the snow continues to fall. At Green Bay’s command center, street superintendent Josh Brassfield can monitor all crews at one time. “Right now we have...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Several counties issue tow bans

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Tow bans have been issued in Brown County, Manitowoc County, and Outagamie County. Brown County says their tow ban is in effect until further notice. In Outagamie County, a tow ban has been issued for all of I-41 and State Highway 441. The ban will be...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wind blasts add to dangerous road conditions in the Valley

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It feels twice as cold outside than yesterday, with wind chills down to negative 20 degrees and worse. In combination with the blowing and drifting snow, and drivers can quickly face potentially life-threatening scenarios on slippery roads. In Winnebago County, the Sheriff’s Department is urging...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Blowing snow causes treacherous conditions on roads and highways

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s not only the snow that’s causing huge problems for drivers - according to the Green Bay Department of Public Works, the wind and the bitter cold are contributing factors to major road hazards. Officials say that the wind is kicking up freshly-plowed...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man bound over for trial in Clintonville carjacking case

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in the carjacking of an elderly driver has been bound over for trial in Waupaca County. Seth Genereau, 23, appeared via video for a preliminary hearing Thursday. He’s being held in a Bayfield County jail on charges in that jurisdiction. Genereau...
CLINTONVILLE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Armed robbery at Sheboygan’s Family Dollar

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store, and investigators hope photos and a description of the suspect sound familiar to someone. Wednesday at about 5:30 p.m., a white male, appearing to be in his 20s, walked into the store on N....
SHEBOYGAN, WI

