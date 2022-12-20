Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Christmas Shop in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit for the HolidaysJoe MertensFond Du Lac, WI
Family Dollar is Closing Stores This MonthBryan DijkhuizenHuntingburg, IN
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Last-minute shoppers brave weather for perfect gift
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The clock is ticking. Shoppers filled Meijer in search of the perfect gift, less than 24 hours to Christmas Day. “Well, we need to get a present for our mother for Christmas,” Reid Westphal from Appleton explained. “We’re doing a big party tonight.”
WBAY Green Bay
Christmas memories with the Action 2 News team and Santa
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Before the Man in Red got too busy for the holiday season, we had a chance to sit down with him and members of Action 2 News. Sitting with Santa triggered discussions about Christmases past and the wonders of Christmas through the eyes of children and adults.
WBAY Green Bay
Air travel is severely hampered by winter storm
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While some are braving the roads in these snowy conditions, others are trying to get away by plane for the Christmas holiday. The Lees are among the lucky families at Appleton International Airport, welcoming their brother home just in time for the holidays. “I’m back...
WBAY Green Bay
Local culinary Christmas tradition lasts more than a hundred years
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s beginning to look like - Christmas? Well, it’s definitely looking and smelling like Christmas here at Seroogy’s Chocolate in De Pere. Christmas is usually bursting with tradition - but at Seroogy’s Cnocolate, the tradition is kept alive 365 days a year. Because chocolate is made here all year around - but this is definitely the busiest time of the year.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton Community Blood Center worries about blood donation shortage during storm
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With the winter storm still in full blast, Community Blood Center (CBC) has grave concerns about the current blood supply. Winter weather often causes an increase in canceled blood donation appointments. Some blood drives have been canceled in advance of the weather, as well. It is vital that community members are scheduling donations and making it to blood drives or donor centers, when they can safely do so, in the coming days to ensure blood is available.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh Emergency Center avoids closing during winter storm
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Amid this brutally cold weather and in the middle of the winter storm, an Oshkosh warming shelter nearly had to close - after losing most of its staff. This led Winnebago County to issue an emergency declaration last night, to keep its most vulnerable people...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh shelter almost closed
Are you naughty or nice about what goes in the recycling bin on Christmas morning?. Washington Island has one of the poorest internet services in the country. Road crews are working around the clock to clear snow in Green Bay.
WBAY Green Bay
Ashwaubenon Students surprise school volunteer with 90th Birthday celebration
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of students gave a reading volunteer the Birthday surprise of a lifetime. Jerry Menne has been volunteering to read to kids at the school for the past 14 years. At 10 AM every Wednesday, he spends his time reading to the kids, or having them read to him.
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Holiday recycling
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - To paraphrase the Grinch, Christmas came with ribbons, it came with tags, it came with packages, boxes and bags. Jessica Hanson from Winnebago County Solid Waste joined us on Action 2 News at 4:30 to talk about what can go in your recycling bin after Christmas morning, like ribbons and bows and boxes and wrapping paper (not all wrapping paper is recyclable, and if you stuff it all in a plastic garbage bag? Well....)
WBAY Green Bay
Winnebago County steps in, to prevent warming shelter from closing
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The winter storm and freezing cold is especially hard on the homeless. In Oshkosh the Day by Day Warming Shelter nearly shut down Wednesday night due to a staff shortage. Instead, Winnebago County Executive Jon Doemel issued an emergency declaration to take over operations thru January...
WBAY Green Bay
Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
WBAY Green Bay
At the Green Bay Command Center, all plowing and salting is coordinated by the pros
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Street Superintendent Josh Brassfield is talking to one of his guys out on the road pushing snow: “Why don’t you go over to Route 9.”. That rig driver just finished up a job, and Brassfield is sending him to a...
WBAY Green Bay
Wild chase on I-41 ends in Oshkosh - driver under influence of heroin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies say it started on I-41 in the town of Eldorado - and ended more than 22 miles down the road in Oshkosh. During the chase, the person fleeing law enforcement tried to pass a car on the side of the road but hit it.
WBAY Green Bay
Road conditions in Green Bay treacherous, but manageable
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The main streets in Green Bay are treated and plowed, but trucks continue to come through the area as the snow continues to fall. At Green Bay’s command center, street superintendent Josh Brassfield can monitor all crews at one time. “Right now we have...
WBAY Green Bay
Several counties issue tow bans
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Tow bans have been issued in Brown County, Manitowoc County, and Outagamie County. Brown County says their tow ban is in effect until further notice. In Outagamie County, a tow ban has been issued for all of I-41 and State Highway 441. The ban will be...
WBAY Green Bay
Wind blasts add to dangerous road conditions in the Valley
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It feels twice as cold outside than yesterday, with wind chills down to negative 20 degrees and worse. In combination with the blowing and drifting snow, and drivers can quickly face potentially life-threatening scenarios on slippery roads. In Winnebago County, the Sheriff’s Department is urging...
WBAY Green Bay
Blowing snow causes treacherous conditions on roads and highways
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s not only the snow that’s causing huge problems for drivers - according to the Green Bay Department of Public Works, the wind and the bitter cold are contributing factors to major road hazards. Officials say that the wind is kicking up freshly-plowed...
WBAY Green Bay
Man bound over for trial in Clintonville carjacking case
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in the carjacking of an elderly driver has been bound over for trial in Waupaca County. Seth Genereau, 23, appeared via video for a preliminary hearing Thursday. He’s being held in a Bayfield County jail on charges in that jurisdiction. Genereau...
WBAY Green Bay
Tow ban issued for I-41 and Highway 441 in Outagamie County
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A tow ban has been issued for all of I-41 and State Highway 441 in Outagamie County. The ban will be in place until at least Saturday morning as we face the possibility of a blizzard. “Any vehicle which is not an immediate hazard will...
WBAY Green Bay
Armed robbery at Sheboygan’s Family Dollar
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store, and investigators hope photos and a description of the suspect sound familiar to someone. Wednesday at about 5:30 p.m., a white male, appearing to be in his 20s, walked into the store on N....
Comments / 0