Madison County Board opposes state assault weapons ban

The Madison County Board voted 22-4 Wednesday night to denounce House Bill 5855, which is up for consideration in the Illinois General Assembly. It’s known as the “Protect Illinois Communities Act.” The bill would essentially ban the sale, possession, or manufacture of a variety of semi-automatic weapons.
Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Sets Eyes to 2023

A big 2023 ahead for the Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce. Executive Director Linda Allen is excited for the Scholarship Awareness Day. President Jennifer Franklin hopes to keep the momentum rolling in the new year. Allen says the Chamber will start up the “After Hours” events in March.
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23

WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm

(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Nighttime Enforcement Patrols

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Effingham and Jasper County during December. These NITE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations...
Closings And Cancellations For Thursday December 22nd

The following has been cancelled for Thursday December 22nd:. Community Support Systems Day Programs will be closed. Country Closet closing at 2pm, closed all day Friday. The Silk Purse in Effingham will be closing at 12 pm. Family Life Center will close at 12:00 noon. Downtown Effingham Santa House closed...
State Police Investigating Death Of Springfield Man

Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a man who was pronounced dead on arrival Sunday morning at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says 35-year-old Earl Moore was taken to the hospital’s emergency room from his residence around 3:15am Sunday. An autopsy is being done to determine the cause and manner of death.
State Police: Stay off roads, otherwise obey Scott’s Law

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A winter storm is expected to hit Illinois this week at the same time the Illinois State Police observes an annual day of honor and reminder. Troopers are urging drivers to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. If such, they are advising that people allow enough time for travel and […]
Demolition of old Pillsbury Mills site begins

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The remaining buildings at the old Pillsbury Mills site are set to be demolished.  Chris Richmond, the president of Moving Pillsbury Forward, the organization that acquired the site, said they’ll start by tearing down the first 50,000 square feet of the property. “We haven’t seen buildings come down here at the Pillsbury […]
Mt. Zion declares snow emergency

MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- The Village of Mt. Zion has declared a snow emergency, until further notice, due to the current Winter Storm Warning that has been issued for Macon County. According to Officials, during the snow emergency parking is prohibited on all Village streets. No person shall park, cause...
Taylorville Obits

Veda Nadine Elder, 96, of rural Blue Mound, Illinois passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at The Loft, Decatur, Illinois. Nadine was born November 2, 1926, in Wheatfield Township, Clinton County, Illinois as the second child of Theodore Daniel and Martha Elizabeth (Nettles) Kern. She married Donald Oscar Elder on June 17, 1950, at Grace Methodist Church in Decatur, Illinois. He passed away June 20, 2008.
Ameren map shows power outage in Bement

BEMENT, Ill. (WAND) — According to Ameren's Outage Map, over 900 customers in Bement are without power. The map shows that the outage started at 3:59 p.m. and that the order has been assigned for service with an undetermined cause of outage. WAND is working to learn more, and...
Holiday Weekend Safety Tips From Christian County Sheriff's Office

Holiday celebrations are tradition this time of year. Christian County Sheriff’s Office wants you to celebrate safely. That’s Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp. If you’re staying close to home, he says you may consider spending any free time you have making sure your home address is clearly marked. Keep...
Home Deemed Total Loss After Overnight Fire in Chandlerville

Multiple fire departments from Cass & Mason Counties were called out to a structure fire in Chandlerville early this morning. The Beardstown Volunteer Fire Department reports that shortly after midnight they were summoned for mutual aid to a two-story structure fire in the heart of Chandlerville. The residents were reported to be home at the time of the fire and were able to get out safely.
