advantagenews.com
Madison County Board opposes state assault weapons ban
The Madison County Board voted 22-4 Wednesday night to denounce House Bill 5855, which is up for consideration in the Illinois General Assembly. It’s known as the “Protect Illinois Communities Act.” The bill would essentially ban the sale, possession, or manufacture of a variety of semi-automatic weapons.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Sets Eyes to 2023
A big 2023 ahead for the Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce. Executive Director Linda Allen is excited for the Scholarship Awareness Day. President Jennifer Franklin hopes to keep the momentum rolling in the new year. Allen says the Chamber will start up the “After Hours” events in March.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Welcomes New Troopers With Cadet Class 139 Graduation
SPRINGFIELD, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Illinois State Police (ISP) commissioned 49 new Troopers today from Cadet Class 139 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. The total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 now stands at 417. The new Troopers will report to 15 ISP...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
WAND TV
Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm
(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Nighttime Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Effingham and Jasper County during December. These NITE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations...
Illinois State Rifle Association not willing to bend on gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A lobbyist for the Illinois State Rifle Association says the organization is not willing to negotiate terms on a proposal that would ban numerous guns in the state. Ed Sullivan, a former state representative who now lobbies for the association, told a House committee Tuesday that House Bill 5855 will immediately open legal […]
Effingham Radio
Closings And Cancellations For Thursday December 22nd
The following has been cancelled for Thursday December 22nd:. Community Support Systems Day Programs will be closed. Country Closet closing at 2pm, closed all day Friday. The Silk Purse in Effingham will be closing at 12 pm. Family Life Center will close at 12:00 noon. Downtown Effingham Santa House closed...
wglt.org
Man convicted in McLean County harassment case without the victim at trial
A McLean County jury has convicted a Decatur man on weapons and harassment charges after prosecutors say he repeatedly tried to intimidate the victim to change her story. The Normal Police Department said Aundera Gardner harassed the mother of his two children through text messages. McLean County State’s Attorney Erika...
wmay.com
State Police Investigating Death Of Springfield Man
Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a man who was pronounced dead on arrival Sunday morning at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says 35-year-old Earl Moore was taken to the hospital’s emergency room from his residence around 3:15am Sunday. An autopsy is being done to determine the cause and manner of death.
State Police: Stay off roads, otherwise obey Scott’s Law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A winter storm is expected to hit Illinois this week at the same time the Illinois State Police observes an annual day of honor and reminder. Troopers are urging drivers to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. If such, they are advising that people allow enough time for travel and […]
Demolition of old Pillsbury Mills site begins
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The remaining buildings at the old Pillsbury Mills site are set to be demolished. Chris Richmond, the president of Moving Pillsbury Forward, the organization that acquired the site, said they’ll start by tearing down the first 50,000 square feet of the property. “We haven’t seen buildings come down here at the Pillsbury […]
WAND TV
Mt. Zion declares snow emergency
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- The Village of Mt. Zion has declared a snow emergency, until further notice, due to the current Winter Storm Warning that has been issued for Macon County. According to Officials, during the snow emergency parking is prohibited on all Village streets. No person shall park, cause...
Christian County Sherriff warning about phone scam after multiple reports
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Christian County Sheriff’s Department is warning people of a phone scam, with someone masquerading as a deputy from their office. According to a news release, scammers are targeting people in the county, saying they are a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office and claiming the person missed their court date, have […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Obits
Veda Nadine Elder, 96, of rural Blue Mound, Illinois passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at The Loft, Decatur, Illinois. Nadine was born November 2, 1926, in Wheatfield Township, Clinton County, Illinois as the second child of Theodore Daniel and Martha Elizabeth (Nettles) Kern. She married Donald Oscar Elder on June 17, 1950, at Grace Methodist Church in Decatur, Illinois. He passed away June 20, 2008.
Sangamon County Coroner confirms death of 35-year-old Springfield man
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed the death of 35-year-old Earl L. Moore on Wednesday. Moore was transported by EMS from his residence in Springfield to the emergency room on Dec. 18 and was pronounced dead by hospital staff upon arrival at approximately 3:14 a.m. The coroner said an autopsy was […]
WAND TV
Ameren map shows power outage in Bement
BEMENT, Ill. (WAND) — According to Ameren's Outage Map, over 900 customers in Bement are without power. The map shows that the outage started at 3:59 p.m. and that the order has been assigned for service with an undetermined cause of outage. WAND is working to learn more, and...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Holiday Weekend Safety Tips From Christian County Sheriff's Office
Holiday celebrations are tradition this time of year. Christian County Sheriff’s Office wants you to celebrate safely. That’s Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp. If you’re staying close to home, he says you may consider spending any free time you have making sure your home address is clearly marked. Keep...
wlds.com
Home Deemed Total Loss After Overnight Fire in Chandlerville
Multiple fire departments from Cass & Mason Counties were called out to a structure fire in Chandlerville early this morning. The Beardstown Volunteer Fire Department reports that shortly after midnight they were summoned for mutual aid to a two-story structure fire in the heart of Chandlerville. The residents were reported to be home at the time of the fire and were able to get out safely.
