Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Daft Punk Shares Rare Live Performance Video of "Rollin' & Scratchin'" With No Helmets
Daft Punk has released a live performance video of their Homework cut “Rollin’ & Scratchin.’”. The visual was filmed in 1997 at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles and sees a rare sight of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, the pair that made up the electronic music duo, without their helmets on. This performance offers is a look at Daft Punk’s “human period” prior to their transformation to robots, delivering an unusual yet exciting perspective for their younger fans.
Fleetwood Mac: Christine McVie Thought Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham Were the Band’s Best ‘Era’
Christine McVie once shared that she thought Fleetwood Mac's best 'era' revolved around Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham's relationship and music.
How Simon Callow met Sebastian Fox: ‘I thought, gosh, he’s very attractive from behind’
Had their mutual friend been successful at previously setting up Sebastian Fox, he might never have introduced him – twice – to the actor Simon Callow. In early 2012, Sebastian was at a Prokofiev concert performed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra, at which Simon was the narrator. He had been invited by their friend Tim Walker, then the chief executive of the orchestra, who took him backstage afterwards to meet Simon. “It was very rushed,” remembers Simon. “It was really about one and a half minutes.”
hypebeast.com
Netflix Releases First Teaser for Sci-Fi Film 'JUNG_E'
Following the success of Hellbound, Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho is now back with the first trailer for another Netflix film titled Jung_E. The movie will feature the final performance from popular actress Kang Soo-yeon who died ahead of the film’s release due to a stroke. The South...
hypebeast.com
Young Thug Reportedly Enlists Hip-Hop Historians To Testify in Upcoming Trial
Young Thug is calling on experts of hip-hop music to testify in his upcoming trial. According to documents allegedly submitted by the rapper’s lawyer Brian Steel, which were obtained by AllHipHop, one “hip-hop historian” and two “lyrics experts” will serve as expert witnesses in the trial for Thug’s RICO case.
hypebeast.com
Corteiz Enlists Slawn for Must-Watch "DA SKYDIVE" Mini Movie
London-based streetwear label, Corteiz, has teamed up with British-Nigerian artist, Olaolu Slawn, and rising London-based director Walid Labri on an immersive campaign video called “DA SKYDIVE,” with the mini-movie celebrating the launch of the “DA SKYDIVE” leather jacket. Corteiz has had a busy 2022 that has...
hypebeast.com
Mac DeMarco Covers "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas"
After releasing a jolly rendition of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” last year, Mac DeMarco is continuing his tradition of covering Christmas songs with a new take on the classic, “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.”. The two-minute track arrives with an accompanying...
hypebeast.com
White Cube Paris Presents 'Earthseed'
A new group exhibition featuring the work of Julie Curtiss, Loie Hollowell and Marguerite Humeau. White Cube Paris is currently showcasing a group exhibition inspired by Octavia E. Butler’s 1993 novel, The Parable of the Sower. The post-apocalyptic tale is set in 2024, where America is devastated from climate change, corporate greed, wealth inequality and a new form of fascism. ‘Earthseed’ is both the title given to describe all human beings by the story’s protagonist, Lauren Oya Olamina, along with the name of a matriarchal cult that merits adaptability as the ultimate tool for survival.
hypebeast.com
'That '90s Show' Trailer Sees a New Generation Take Over the Forman Basement
Netflix has dropped off a new trailer for That ’90s Show, the long-awaited sequel to Fox’s popular 1998 sitcom That ’70s Show. The series follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon), who spends the summer in Point Place with her grandparents, Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp). The preview revisits the familiar Forman house set, where Leia’s new friends — Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), her brother Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), Jay (Mace Coronel), Ozzie (Reyn Doi) and Nikki (Sam Morelos) — take over the flagship series’ famous basement and subsequently infuriate Red.
hypebeast.com
Justin Bieber Reportedly Closing a Deal To Sell His Catalog for $200 Million USD
Justin Bieber is making big moves in the industry. Sources have confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that the artist is set to close a deal to sell his music rights and cataloged to the Blackstone-backed company, Hipgnosis Songs Capital, for $200 million USD. The news, which has been rumored for weeks, has been confirmed by sources close to the deal, that the sale is imminent.
hypebeast.com
Madlib’s Mastery of Beat-Making Knows No Boundaries
From collaborating with Freddie Gibbs and Erykah Badu to the late legends MF Doom and J. Dilla, Madlib has been proving his beat-making skills for over three decades. Known for his meticulous approach to sampling — the act of reusing and remixing sound from another recording — it may seem like the producer has the process of engineering the perfect loop down to a science, but really, he says, anyone can do it. (Turns out, despite being one of hip-hop’s most influential names, he’s also a pretty humble guy.) According to Madlib, sampling is just about listening for a catchy sound to pull from a track and then chop, layer and warp to create something new. It’s a process that launched him to legend status following the release of 2004’s critically-acclaimed Madvillainy, the sole LP to come out of Madlib and MF Doom’s hip-hop duo project.
hypebeast.com
BIG BANG's T.O.P Launches T’SPOT Wine Label
After being teased for months, BIG BANG‘s Choi Seung-hyun, better known as T.O.P, has finally launched his highly-anticipated “T’SPOT” wine label. Most recently the K-pop superstar, actor, and renowned art collector partner joined the dearMoon Crew, a crew of eight civilians, led by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who will be flying into outer space in one of Elon Musk‘s SpaceX Starships.
hypebeast.com
Bad Bunny Delivers "Gato de Noche" Video With Ñengo Flow
Bad Bunny has reunited with Ñengo Flow for a new track, titled “Gato de Noche.” The cut, which is produced by Foreign Teck and Smash David, arrives with an accompanying holiday-themed music video. “This is to close the year,” Bunny said on TikTok mere hours before surprise-dropping the collab.
hypebeast.com
Brain Dead Taps Mortis Studio for Dragon Skull Basketball
After the release of a Green Day capsule, Brain Dead is now back for another spontaneous drop — a special Dragon Skull basketball made in collaboration with Mortis Studio. In contrast to the minimalist looks recently delivered by OVO, the new basketballs from Brain Dead feature intricate graphics incorporating the brand’s signature motifs. Assorted facial features are pieced together on one face while other panels feature stylized logo drawings with scattered nerve endings. Rounding out the look is a pink gradient logo panel featuring the Mortis Studio logo with a green light bar serving as the eyes for a cyclops-like skeleton figure.
hypebeast.com
Missing Since Thursday Releases Japanese Film-Inspired Apparel
With designs that mix punk and hip-hop style influences, Missing Since Thursday has dropped new apparel that pay homage to director Takashi Miike. Released last week on the brand’s website, the Kakihara collection uses bold graphics to reference legendary films like “Ichi the Killer.”. Co-signed by City Morgue,...
hypebeast.com
Onitsuka Tiger AW22 Champions '80s Japanese Style Codes
For AW22, Japanese fashion label Onitsuka Tiger continues to embrace its signature blend of sports, heritage and innovation. Under a simple moniker, “Shadow,” creative director Andrea Pompilio pays tribute to the 1980s, when Japanese influences of “purity and austerity” disrupted Western design codes. “Westerners found the...
Comments / 0