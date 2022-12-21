ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

China’s foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended his country’s position on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the Chinese capital, also blamed America for the...
KTVZ

Key takeaways from the January 6 committee’s final report

The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, laid out a damning case over 800-plus pages that former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election led to the violence at the US Capitol, documenting the ex-chief executive’s actions for the record and potentially for criminal investigators.
KTVZ

5 things to know for December 23: Air travel, Jan. 6, Ukraine, Immigration, NASA

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, yes — but if your family is anything like mine, there might be some chaos too. Last-minute gift shopping, cooking for hours, deep cleaning before loved ones arrive; it’s frantic, hilarious and often vexes me, but I wouldn’t change a thing. As your holiday traditions unfold, remember to soak in all the moments that spark joy, even the ones that come with a sprinkle of stress. If you need a fun little break from it all, check out CNN’s Holiday Quiz to see how much you know about the festive season. Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.
KTVZ

January 6 committee releases final report, says Trump should be barred from office

By Zachary Cohen, Annie Grayer, Jeremy Herb, Tierney Sneed, Devan Cole, Geneva Sands, Katelyn Polantz and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN. The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection recommends barring former President Donald Trump from holding office again. The recommendation is among the conclusions of the panel’s final report,...
The Guardian

Will the January 6 report bring a second Christmas for US publishers?

The release of the final report of the House January 6 committee has sparked a deluge of publishing activity: seven editions of the 200,000 word document from six imprints, featuring contributions from the New Yorker editor, David Remnick, the House intelligence chair, Adam Schiff, plus six other journalists, another committee member, a former congresswoman and a former speechwriter to Donald Trump.
KTVZ

Hiding in plain sight: The network of citizens sheltering Iran’s protesters

For months, Leila has barely seen sunlight. “I miss being in the open air…I miss being able to walk freely,” she told CNN. “I miss my family, my room.”. Her life now is largely confined to four walls, in a house that is not her own, with people who — until a few weeks ago — she had never met.
KTVZ

Pigs are the latest casualty of Germany’s energy crisis

Pig herds in Germany have shrunk to a record low as producers battle soaring input costs, adding to the list of German industries hobbled by the energy crisis. Pig stocks and the number of pig farm farms fell “because of the persistently difficult economic situation,” the German Federal Statistics Office (Destatis) said in a Wednesday press release, adding that a sharp increase in energy, fertilizer and feed costs had pushed production costs higher.
KTVZ

QAnon members in Japan sentenced for breaking into Covid vaccination centers

Several members of a QAnon group in Japan were sentenced by a Tokyo court on Thursday for breaking into multiple Covid vaccination centers, according to CNN affiliate TV Asahi. The five defendants were members of YamatoQ, an offshoot of the larger QAnon conspiracy theory that originated in the United States...

