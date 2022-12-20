ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

bocaratonobserver.com

South Florida Hand and Orthopaedic Center

Ehsan Esmaeili, M.D., and his team at the South Florida Hand and Orthopaedic Center combined have more than 35 years of experience serving patients with hand and upper extremity needs. Alongside Dr. Esmaeili and his partner Kenneth Garrod, M.D., who founded the practice years ago, there’s a fairly recent addition...
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratonobserver.com

Dry Eye Rescue Clinic

An estimated 48 million people suffer from varying severities of dry eye. In fact, it’s one of the most frequent complaints seen in eye doctor offices. “It’s not usually caused by one issue and can’t be solved with a magic drop,” says Ryan Beck, O.D., medical director at Dry Eye Rescue Clinic in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Sylvester Attracts World’s Top Epigenetics Experts for Fifth Biennial Miami Epigenetics and Cancer Symposium

December 19, 2022 – Top epigenetics researchers from around the world gathered in South Beach for the Fifth Biennial Miami Epigenetics and Cancer Symposium, hosted by Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Sylvester began hosting the meeting in 2014, when epigenetics researcher...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heirs can help elders protect themselves against becoming victims of growing property fraud trend

Robert Felder, 91, says he didn’t learn that the house he has owned since 1963 wasn’t in his name anymore until he tried to renew his homeowner insurance last summer. Felder’s insurance agent called to say he couldn’t accept the insurance check because the deed had been transferred to someone else. And just like that, the Fort Lauderdale retiree found himself in danger of being evicted from ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

South Florida Flight Woes Continue With Cancellations At FLL, PBI, MIA

If Santa Flies Commercial, There’s Big Trouble Ahead… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 5:35 p.m. — Delays and cancellations are increasing Saturday night. FLL now reports 91 cancellations with 283 delays. PBI reports 17 cancellations and 81 delays. MIA reports 51 cancellations and 187 delays. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, […]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

United Teachers of Dade presents wish list to school board

MIAMI -- The United Teachers of Dade on Thursday presented a long wish list to the Miami-Dade Public School Board, saying the requests will help educators focus on what students need instead of political debates.One teacher spoke to CBS 4 about her classroom needs, and how the lack of them are affecting her students. "This is one of the pages of the math book," Catherine McKham said while holding up the copied pages to a reporter. "Can you see that? But these are copies."McKham teaches fourth grade math, science and social studies at an elementary school in Florida...
MIAMI, FL
Travel Maven

These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in Florida

The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Florida carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. Keep reading to learn more.
MIAMI, FL
thekatynews.com

Best Areas to Live in Broward County

Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Brightline delays opening of Aventura railway station in Miami-Dade County

The inter-city railroad Brightline delayed the scheduled opening of its Aventura station on Wednesday as it sought to complete construction inspections at the rail line’s new stop in northern Miami-Dade County. On Tuesday, management conducted grand opening ribbon cuttings for both of its new stations in Boca Raton and Aventura. The events drew a number of elected officials and others from ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Delays, cancellations continue at MIA, FLL amid nationwide ‘bomb cyclone’

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Delays and cancellations have continued at airports all around the United States due to the ‘bomb cyclone‘ forecasters have talked about all week long, and South Florida airports have been no exception. 7News cameras on Friday afternoon showed the holiday hustle in...
MIAMI, FL

