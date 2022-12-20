Read full article on original website
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
bocaratonobserver.com
South Florida Hand and Orthopaedic Center
Ehsan Esmaeili, M.D., and his team at the South Florida Hand and Orthopaedic Center combined have more than 35 years of experience serving patients with hand and upper extremity needs. Alongside Dr. Esmaeili and his partner Kenneth Garrod, M.D., who founded the practice years ago, there’s a fairly recent addition...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Jennifer Shoemaker, RN, Delray Medical Center’s “Success Story,” Named Chief Nursing Officer
December 22, 2022 – Jennifer Shoemaker, RN, has been named Chief Nursing Officer of Delray Medical Center, culminating a remarkable 15-year journey from nursing student to the highest nursing leadership position at the hospital. Shoemaker began her career at Delray Medical Center in 2007 as a nurse extern in...
bocaratonobserver.com
Dry Eye Rescue Clinic
An estimated 48 million people suffer from varying severities of dry eye. In fact, it’s one of the most frequent complaints seen in eye doctor offices. “It’s not usually caused by one issue and can’t be solved with a magic drop,” says Ryan Beck, O.D., medical director at Dry Eye Rescue Clinic in Boca Raton.
Is Florida sinking under the weight of increased urban development?
When I first proposed this question to various people I know, many seemed not believe it could be true. They thought it sounded crazy. To me though, it made perfect sense. I truly didn't understand their disbelief.
Most of South Florida moves past 'low' coronavirus transmission
For the first in nearly three months, most of South Florida is no longer designated "low" coronavirus transmission by the CDC, with Miam-Miami-Dade the only state "high."
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Sylvester Attracts World’s Top Epigenetics Experts for Fifth Biennial Miami Epigenetics and Cancer Symposium
December 19, 2022 – Top epigenetics researchers from around the world gathered in South Beach for the Fifth Biennial Miami Epigenetics and Cancer Symposium, hosted by Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Sylvester began hosting the meeting in 2014, when epigenetics researcher...
Heirs can help elders protect themselves against becoming victims of growing property fraud trend
Robert Felder, 91, says he didn’t learn that the house he has owned since 1963 wasn’t in his name anymore until he tried to renew his homeowner insurance last summer. Felder’s insurance agent called to say he couldn’t accept the insurance check because the deed had been transferred to someone else. And just like that, the Fort Lauderdale retiree found himself in danger of being evicted from ...
South Florida Flight Woes Continue With Cancellations At FLL, PBI, MIA
If Santa Flies Commercial, There’s Big Trouble Ahead… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 5:35 p.m. — Delays and cancellations are increasing Saturday night. FLL now reports 91 cancellations with 283 delays. PBI reports 17 cancellations and 81 delays. MIA reports 51 cancellations and 187 delays. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, […]
sflcn.com
North Miami City Council Unanimously Appoints Alix Desulme, Ed.D., Mayor of North Miami
NORTH MIAMI – Members of the North Miami City Council appoint Alix Desulme, Ed.D., as the Mayor of North Miami. Desulme will serve in this role until the general elections in November 2024. Desulme formerly served as North Miami Vice Mayor. No stranger to the city, Desulme was first...
United Teachers of Dade presents wish list to school board
MIAMI -- The United Teachers of Dade on Thursday presented a long wish list to the Miami-Dade Public School Board, saying the requests will help educators focus on what students need instead of political debates.One teacher spoke to CBS 4 about her classroom needs, and how the lack of them are affecting her students. "This is one of the pages of the math book," Catherine McKham said while holding up the copied pages to a reporter. "Can you see that? But these are copies."McKham teaches fourth grade math, science and social studies at an elementary school in Florida...
City of Coral Springs Debunks Common Myth About Cable and Internet Providers
This article was originally published in 2021. However, it remains timely. A diverse array of internet and cable service providers can be found in Coral Springs, but a common myth is the city allows only two, Bluestream and AT&T. Resident Sam Poulos is getting two different stories. Comcast, the parent...
cw34.com
Boca Raton woman who aids Ukrainian refugees loses everything in house fire
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Boca Raton resident Marina Kapulovska, originally from Kyiv, Ukraine, has devoted her time this year to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war find a place to live in South Florida. Now, she is thanking the community for their generosity and support after losing everything...
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in Florida
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Florida carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. Keep reading to learn more.
thekatynews.com
Best Areas to Live in Broward County
Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
Whisper Walk Boca Raton Says Happy Holidays By Threatening Lien Over $5,000
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Nothing says Happy Holidays like a foreclosure lawsuit filed by your Homeowners Association. That’s the gift an attorney for Whisper Walk in West Boca Raton is bestowing upon a homeowner who is apparently behind on mandatory payments by roughly […]
Click10.com
Ahead of swearing-in, DeSantis declares Broward school board member-elect’s seat ‘vacant’
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There’s been a last-minute twist in the saga of Broward school board member-elect Rod Velez. Velez, who won election to the board in November for the District 1 seat, had not been sworn in yet as he awaited clarification over whether a past felony conviction disqualified him from office.
Brightline delays opening of Aventura railway station in Miami-Dade County
The inter-city railroad Brightline delayed the scheduled opening of its Aventura station on Wednesday as it sought to complete construction inspections at the rail line’s new stop in northern Miami-Dade County. On Tuesday, management conducted grand opening ribbon cuttings for both of its new stations in Boca Raton and Aventura. The events drew a number of elected officials and others from ...
WSVN-TV
Delays, cancellations continue at MIA, FLL amid nationwide ‘bomb cyclone’
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Delays and cancellations have continued at airports all around the United States due to the ‘bomb cyclone‘ forecasters have talked about all week long, and South Florida airports have been no exception. 7News cameras on Friday afternoon showed the holiday hustle in...
Towing company owner from Boca Raton sentenced to prison
A business owner from Boca Raton was sentenced to 15 months in prison after he was found guilty of tax evasion.
WSVN-TV
‘You may call me Mistress’: 3 leather-clad women pitch building dungeon to Fort Lauderdale commissioners
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a strange sight at a Fort Lauderdale City Commission meeting when a trio of unusual guests stepped up and spoke before lawmakers. The outlandish appearance unfolded during Tuesday night’s city commission meeting. On the agenda was a sanitation issue. “This item is...
