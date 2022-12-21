Read full article on original website
Wrangell Borough Assembly Meeting of 12-20-2022
WORK SESSION (6:00 – 7:00 PM) a. Department Needs (Org Chart) a. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE led by Assembly Member Anne Morrison. i. Certificate of Service – Joan Sargent (Economic Development Committee) ROLL CALL. PERSONS TO BE HEARD. AMENDMENTS TO THE AGENDA. CONFLICT OF INTEREST. CONSENT AGENDA. Matters listed...
Lights, puppets, action: Wrangell students bring Lingít story to the stage
In many Indigenous stories in Alaska, Raven is a clever and enterprising character. That’s also the case in Lingít storytelling. Wrangell students recently brought a story of Raven’s antics to life with a shadowbox theater performance. Lingít stories tell of how Yeíl (Raven) brought light to the...
