Magic at Rockets: Wednesday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info
In a showdown of top 2022 NBA rookies with teams currently headed in opposite directions, No. 1 overall draft pick Paolo Banchero leads his Orlando Magic into Toyota Center on Wednesday to face No. 3 pick Jabari Smith Jr. and the struggling Houston Rockets.
The Magic (11-21) have won six of their last seven games, with their lone loss by a single point in Atlanta on Monday. Meanwhile, the Rockets (9-21) have lost three straight at home inside Toyota Center, including back-to-back blowout losses to Portland and San Antonio.
With No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren out for the season in Oklahoma City due to injury, Banchero and Smith are the NBA’s top active rookies by draft status. But to this point, as many expected prior to the draft, Banchero has proven more physically ready in his first season.
Banchero is averaging 21.8 points (44.8% FG, 31.3% on 3-pointers), 6.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 34.8 minutes per game with the Magic, while Smith is tallying 11.9 points (37.6% FG, 34.1% on 3-pointers) and 7.1 rebounds in 30.3 minutes for the Rockets.
When and How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 21
- Time: 7 p.m. Central
- TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)
Probable starting lineups
Houston Rockets (9-21)
- Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
- Guard: Jalen Green
- Forward: Eric Gordon
- Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.
- Center: Alperen Sengun
Orlando Magic (11-21)
- Guard: Markelle Fultz
- Guard: Franz Wagner
- Forward: Bol Bol
- Forward: Paolo Banchero
- Center: Moritz Wagner
Projected lineups are based on each team’s previous game.
Injury reports
Houston’s injury report lists Jae’Sean Tate (right ankle soreness) and Garrison Mathews (non-COVID illness) as out.
Jalen Suggs (right ankle soreness), Wendell Carter Jr. (right plantar fascia strain), Gary Harris (right hamstring strain), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery), and Chuma Okeke (left knee surgery).
Franz Wagner is questionable with a right ankle sprain.
