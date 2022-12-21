Magic at Rockets: Wednesday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info

Photo by Photo by Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

In a showdown of top 2022 NBA rookies with teams currently headed in opposite directions, No. 1 overall draft pick Paolo Banchero leads his Orlando Magic into Toyota Center on Wednesday to face No. 3 pick Jabari Smith Jr. and the struggling Houston Rockets.

The Magic (11-21) have won six of their last seven games, with their lone loss by a single point in Atlanta on Monday. Meanwhile, the Rockets (9-21) have lost three straight at home inside Toyota Center, including back-to-back blowout losses to Portland and San Antonio.

With No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren out for the season in Oklahoma City due to injury, Banchero and Smith are the NBA’s top active rookies by draft status. But to this point, as many expected prior to the draft, Banchero has proven more physically ready in his first season.

Banchero is averaging 21.8 points (44.8% FG, 31.3% on 3-pointers), 6.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 34.8 minutes per game with the Magic, while Smith is tallying 11.9 points (37.6% FG, 34.1% on 3-pointers) and 7.1 rebounds in 30.3 minutes for the Rockets.

When and How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 21

Wednesday, Dec. 21 Time: 7 p.m. Central

7 p.m. Central TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass

AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (9-21)

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Eric Gordon

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

Orlando Magic (11-21)

Guard: Markelle Fultz

Guard: Franz Wagner

Forward: Bol Bol

Forward: Paolo Banchero

Center: Moritz Wagner

Projected lineups are based on each team’s previous game.

Injury reports

Houston’s injury report lists Jae’Sean Tate (right ankle soreness) and Garrison Mathews (non-COVID illness) as out.

Jalen Suggs (right ankle soreness), Wendell Carter Jr. (right plantar fascia strain), Gary Harris (right hamstring strain), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery), and Chuma Okeke (left knee surgery).

Franz Wagner is questionable with a right ankle sprain.