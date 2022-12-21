ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Magic at Rockets: Wednesday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hKMLh_0jpa4eNg00
Photo by Photo by Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

In a showdown of top 2022 NBA rookies with teams currently headed in opposite directions, No. 1 overall draft pick Paolo Banchero leads his Orlando Magic into Toyota Center on Wednesday to face No. 3 pick Jabari Smith Jr. and the struggling Houston Rockets.

The Magic (11-21) have won six of their last seven games, with their lone loss by a single point in Atlanta on Monday. Meanwhile, the Rockets (9-21) have lost three straight at home inside Toyota Center, including back-to-back blowout losses to Portland and San Antonio.

With No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren out for the season in Oklahoma City due to injury, Banchero and Smith are the NBA’s top active rookies by draft status. But to this point, as many expected prior to the draft, Banchero has proven more physically ready in his first season.

Banchero is averaging 21.8 points (44.8% FG, 31.3% on 3-pointers), 6.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 34.8 minutes per game with the Magic, while Smith is tallying 11.9 points (37.6% FG, 34.1% on 3-pointers) and 7.1 rebounds in 30.3 minutes for the Rockets.

When and How to Watch

  • Date: Wednesday, Dec. 21
  • Time: 7 p.m. Central
  • TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (9-21)

  • Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
  • Guard: Jalen Green
  • Forward: Eric Gordon
  • Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.
  • Center: Alperen Sengun

Orlando Magic (11-21)

  • Guard: Markelle Fultz
  • Guard: Franz Wagner
  • Forward: Bol Bol
  • Forward: Paolo Banchero
  • Center: Moritz Wagner

Projected lineups are based on each team’s previous game.

Injury reports

Houston’s injury report lists Jae’Sean Tate (right ankle soreness) and Garrison Mathews (non-COVID illness) as out.

Jalen Suggs (right ankle soreness), Wendell Carter Jr. (right plantar fascia strain), Gary Harris (right hamstring strain), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery), and Chuma Okeke (left knee surgery).

Franz Wagner is questionable with a right ankle sprain.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. explains surge in play after career night

Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. on Friday continued a strong resurgence and produced a career night in a loss at home to the Dallas Mavericks. Smith recorded 24 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and one blocked shot in the 112-106 decision. He finished 10-of-17 from the field, including 3-of-8 from 3-point range, in 33 minutes for his sixth double-double of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles lose to Cowboys, giving them all the motivation they need vs. Saints next week

Oh boy. The Gardner Minshew-led Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night, losing by a final tally of 40-34 and putting their record at 13-2 going into next week’s game with the New Orleans Saints. It also keeps the Eagles one win away from locking up the NFC’s top playoff seed and everything that comes with it: homefield advantage throughout the postseason, plus a lucrative wild-card round bye week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers injury updates after Week 16 win over Commanders

The 49ers left their Week 16 showdown against the Commanders with a 37-20 win and their health intact. San Francisco’s only injury issue during the game came in late in the third quarter when cornerback Charvarius Ward exited to the medical tent on the sideline. He was later seen walking to the locker room with trainers. It turned out he was experiencing some nausea that required some examination.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star Peyton Bowen issues statement to Duck fans after controversial recruiting flip

On Wednesday morning, 5-star safety Petyon Bowen made waves in the recruiting world when he announced that he would be flipping his commitment from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and instead be joining the Oregon Ducks. Early on Thursday afternoon, Bowen once again made waves in the recruiting world, this time by announcing that he would be flipping his commitment from the Ducks and instead signing with the Oklahoma Sooners. What a wild ride it has been. While Oregon faithful were riding high on Wednesday after landing the massive flip, anxiety levels started to raise near the end of the day when it...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys defense may end season facing run of backup QBs before playoffs

For those who want their team to be tested while firing on all cylinders as they enter the playoffs, they appear to be getting more fodder for sowing doubt. The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has struggled in the last half of the season. After only allowing one of their first seven opponents to score 20 points or more, they’ve only held one of their last seven under the mark.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas: Eric Musselman provides injury update on Nick Smith Jr.

Arkansas Razorbacks freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. will be sidelined indefinitely because of right knee management, the program announced on Wednesday. Smith missed the first six games of the season due to the injury. He eventually debuted with the team on Nov. 28, logging just six minutes. He averaged 16 points, 2.3 assists and two rebounds over the next five games before sitting on Wednesday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

192K+
Followers
247K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy