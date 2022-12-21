When the Jets went on a four-game winning streak in October, they established their formula: Play good defense, run the ball and let the quarterback just manage the game and not turn the ball over. Two months later, they are now in a four-game losing streak. Though it is easy to point the finger at quarterback Zach Wilson, who has not played well in the past two losses he started, another troubling aspect of this losing streak is the lack of a running game. In their loss Thursday to the Jaguars, the Jets had just 66 yards rushing. Take away the 55...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 58 MINUTES AGO