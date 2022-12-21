Read full article on original website
Offensive lineman Ethan White to enter transfer portal
Florida offensive lineman Ethan White plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal after four seasons at Florida, he announced via Twitter on Saturday morning. "I want to thank Coach Mullen and Coach Hevesy for giving me the opportunity to represent my home state and The University of Florida for 4 years, as well as Coach Napier and his staff for continuing my development over the past year," he wrote. "I will be entering the transfer portal."
247Sports
Outgoing Tennessee D-lineman announces transfer destination
It didn’t take long for one of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers to announce a commitment to a new program. Defensive lineman Jordan Phillips, a freshman for the Vols this season who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, announced via social media he had committed to Maryland during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The Terrapins were among the programs involved in his recruitment when he committed to Tennessee in July 2021, and Phillips now appears set to continue his career with them in the Big Ten.
Juwan Howard's sideline tirade during Michigan's UNC loss goes viral, evokes college basketball media reaction
Howard received a five-game suspension and fine last season after he hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face after a loss to the Badgers. He apologized for his actions in the aftermath. Michigan played multiple close games but has not finished the job against Virginia, Kentucky and now...
Transferring Tennessee WR headed to ACC
One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers will continue his career in the ACC. Wide receiver Jimmy Calloway, who entered the NCAA transfer portal when it opened earlier this month after three seasons with the Vols, was announced as part of the signing class at Louisville during National Signing Day on Wednesday. The first of Tennessee’s departing transfers to land at his new program, Calloway took an official visit to see the Cardinals over the weekend and now will play for former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm, who takes over at Louisville after Scott Satterfield left for Cincinnati.
BREAKING: WVU gets a late signee
West Virginia added another piece to their 2023 recruiting class on Thursday morning, securing a signature from Aden Tagaloa-Nelson out of Versailles (KY) Woodford County. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder was originally committed to Western Kentucky, but received a visit from defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown last week, and the Mountaineers were able to convince him to sign with WVU instead.
Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight has found a new home. Kight announced Friday he is transferring to UCF after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. He is the second Crimson Tide receiver to commit to play for former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn in the past two years, joining wide receivers Javon Baker and Christian Leary. UCF, Oregon and TCU have now landed two Alabama transfers apiece this postseason.
Texas Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss
Brady Quinn and Danny Kanell join Tommy Tran to share their picks for the Texas Bowl game between Texas Tech and Ole Miss.
Former Jackson State safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig ready to run with the Buffs
After an impressive two year start to his college career at Jackson State, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig is anxious to test his skills in the Pac-12. The 5-foot-11, 186-pound safety, originally from Birmingham, Ala., announced his intention to follow Deion Sanders to Boulder as a transfer on Wednesday evening...
Ohio State's running back decision will impact Buckeyes going forward
Ohio State went into the 2022 preseason believing the team had plenty of depth in the running back room. By the end of the regular season, the Buckeyes had to scramble a bit, including moving a linebacker over from defense to play at the position in the biggest game of the year.
Liberty Bowl: Arkansas vs. Kansas
Brady Quinn and Danny Kanell join Tommy Tran to share their picks for the Liberty Bowl game between Arkansas and Kansas.
Signing Day 2022: UCLA football coach Chip Kelly details how Bruins flipped 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon
UCLA football knows it must recruit at an elite level in order to compete once the Bruins jump to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, and coach Chip Kelly might just have something going in Westwood for the 2023 cycle. The Bruins own the No. 38 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle as of Thursday, but it's highlighted by one of the most talented signees in program history after 5-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King Jr. quarterback Dante Moore flipped from Oregon.
Arkansas signs big-time running back in Isaiah Augustave
When Naples (Fla.) running back signee Isaiah Augustave committed to Arkansas this past June, he was a relatively uncelebrated midrange three-star recruit. Today, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 165 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 7 running back recruit. From the day he committed to the Razorbacks 47 days after being offered, Augustave never wavered.
There are signs Ohio State's quarterback recruiting could be shifting
Ohio State landed its quarterback in the 2023 class last week when Lincoln Kienholz flipped his commitment from Washington to the Buckeyes. On the first day of the early signing period, Kienholz signed his letter of intent, marking him as the next in the growing line of highly-ranked quarterbacks under head coach Ryan Day.
Biggest remaining need for Nebraska?
Nebraska has hit the high school ranks, the junior colleges and ventured into the portal to add to its class overall. But there are still holes on the roster and areas where the Huskers might have to shore things up in the coming weeks with the portal period nearly halfway over.
Ten early names to know for Miami's 2024 recruiting efforts
Recruiting never stops and it is time to start turning the page to the 2024 class at the high school talent acquisition phase. After signing a top five class in the 2023 cycle, Miami will look to stack another class of a similar talent level on top of it. Which...
247Sports
Signing Day 2022: Four-star Washington CB signee Caleb Presley explains flipping from Oregon commitment
Washington's most significant victory on Signing Day was flipping Seattle (Wash.) Rainier Beach product Caleb Presley from his commitment to Oregon and keeping him in the Evergreen State. While speaking with 247Sports, Presley said the proximity of the Seattle campus to his family played a key role in the decision. Presley is the No. 217-ranked player nationally, the No. 23 cornerback and the state of Washington's No. 1 player regardless of position.
Former Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei goes in-depth on his commitment to Oregon State
Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has committed to Oregon State and broke down why he chose the Beavers. Uiagalelei went in to the portal on December 5 and was among the most coveted quarterbacks on the market. The former five-star signal caller said Oregon State was a school very high on his list.
Gamecocks in great position for next Sellers
Standing just behind four-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers as he signed his scholarship paperwork on Friday morning in a ceremony at his school was a younger brother who might one day follow in the elder’s footsteps.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart explains why the Bulldogs did not sign a quarterback
Following an unsuccessful pursuit of five-star quarterback Arch Manning in the summer, the Georgia Bulldogs stood pat when it came to recruiting QBs in the 2023 cycle and appear likely to go without signing a high school quarterback for the first time since 2015. While not adding another quarterback to the roster is unusual, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart seemed comfortable with how the situation has played out.
Hardesty stops by to see five-star WR
South Carolina running backs coach Montario Hardesty stopped by the school of this five-star wide receiver last week. Find out more in this VIP update.
247Sports
